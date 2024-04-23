Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 10:28 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Goldberg - Head of IR
Daniel Ek - Founder, CEO and Chairman
Ben Kung - Interim CFO and VP of Financial Planning and Analysis

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Spotify First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Bryan Goldberg, Head of Investor Relations at Spotify. Bryan, you may begin.

Bryan Goldberg

Thanks, operator, and welcome to Spotify's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today will be Daniel Ek, our CEO and Ben Kung, our Interim CFO and VP of Financial Planning and Analysis.

We'll start with opening comments from Daniel and Ben, and afterwards we'll be happy to answer your questions. Questions can be submitted by going to slido.com, S-L-I-D-O.com, and using the code #SpotifyEarningsQ124. Analysts can ask questions directly into Slido, and all participants can then vote on the questions they find the most relevant. If for some reason you don't have access to Slido, you can email Investor Relations at ir@spotify.com and we'll add in your question.

Before we begin, let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. During this call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including projections or estimates about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed on today's call in our shareholder deck and in filings with the Securities and Exchange

