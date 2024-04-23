Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity Income Investing Redux

Apr. 23, 2024 10:35 AM ETVYM, SPHD, SPYD, HDV, VYMI, DEM, KBWD, SMHB, DHS, FDVV, IAE, LVHD, IHD, SPDV, DTH, HDEF, LVHI, XSHD, HDLB, DEW, WBIY, HDAW, EEMD, TPHD
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.24K Followers

Summary

  • The last 12 months have been difficult for equity income investors.
  • The top 20% of dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 Index have returned 13.5% in the 12 months through March.
  • High-yielding stocks are positioned to perform better over the next year.

Money on the edge

PM Images

The last 12 months have been difficult for equity income investors. The top 20% of dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 Index have returned 13.5% in the 12 months through March. That compares to a 29.9% return for the broader S&P 500.

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.24K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
SPHD--
Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
SPYD--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
HDV--
iShares Core High Dividend ETF
VYMI--
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News