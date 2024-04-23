Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Jakubik - Head of IR
Mike Hsu - Chairman and CEO
Nelson Urdaneta - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Anna Lizzul - Bank of America
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays Bank
Sunil Modi - RBC Capital Markets
Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities
Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank
Javier Manzo - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Kimberly-Clark’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Chris Jakubik. Sir, the floor is yours.

Chris Jakubik

Thank you and hello everyone. This is Chris Jakubik, Head of Investor Relations at Kimberly-Clark, and welcome to our Q&A session for our first quarter of 2024 business update. During our remarks today we will make some forward-looking statements that are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, and these are discussed in our earnings release and our filings with the SEC.

We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures today and these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a replacement for, and should be read together with GAAP results. And you can find the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release and the supplemental materials posted at investor.kimberly-clark.com.

Before we begin, I am going to hand it to our Chairman and CEO, Mike Hsu, for a few quick opening comments.

Mike Hsu

Okay, thank you Chris. Hey, before we get into the Q&A I would like to start by saying thank you to all my colleagues

