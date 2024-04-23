Madison Dividend Income Fund Q1 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

SrdjanPav

For the first quarter, the Madison Dividend Income Fund (Class Y) returned +3.7%, which compared to the S&P 500, Russell 1000 Value, and Lipper Equity Income peer group returns of +10.6%, +9.0%, and +7.8%, respectively.

While dividend stocks have trailed the indices over the past five quarters since the beginning of 2023, we believe there are reasons for optimism that dividend stock performance may improve going forward. One notable reason is that dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in the month of March. The Dow Jones Select Dividend Index was up +6.6% compared to the S&P 500 gain of +3.2%. More encouraging for us was the change in sector leadership during the first quarter. Three of the top four performing sectors were Energy, Industrials, and Financials, with returns of +12.5%, +10.7%, and +9.5%, respectively, and prior sector leader Technology trailed the index. At quarter end, the Dividend Income Fund had 48.8% of the portfolio invested in these three sectors, including a 9.5% weight in Energy, a 19.3% weight in Industrials and a 20% weight in Financials. If these three sectors continue to lead, the Dividend Income portfolio is likely to benefit.

Exhibit 1: DVY vs SPY relative 12-month forward P/E ratio

As of 3/10/24

Performance data shown represents past performance. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so that fund shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Past performance does not guarantee future results and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Visit Madison Funds or call 800.877.6089 to obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end. Click to enlarge

But the most important reason why we believe dividend stock performance may improve going forward is that dividend stocks are attractively valued compared to the broad market. As shown on the graph on the prior page from Bank of America (BofA) Global Research, some dividend funds are historically cheap vs. the S&P 500. The iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) is almost two standard deviations below its long-term average relative valuation compared to the S&P 500 over the past 20 years. Meaning, this level of relative valuation is well outside the norm. To quote the BofA Global Research report: “Dividend yield is unloved and cheap: active fund managers are massively underweight dividends after 2023’s credit scares. Valuations are attractive, with some dividend funds trading 2-standard deviations cheap vs. the S&P 500.”

Another key valuation metric we use is the relative dividend yield of the Dividend Income strategy compared to the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 Value indices. This is our preferred valuation metric, and we elaborate more on that below. As of quarter end, Dividend Income had a dividend yield of 2.84%, and a relative dividend yield of 2.1x the S&P 500 and 1.35x the Russell 1000 Value indices, which were the highest levels over the past 20 years. Our conclusion is that dividend stocks are historically cheap vs. the broad market, which we believe presents an attractive investment opportunity.

Our Approach To Investing

The Madison Dividend Income Fund’s (MUTF:BHBFX) goal is to achieve long-term outperformance over a full market cycle while taking below-average risk. To pursue this objective, we employ a relative yield strategy where we buy stocks that have a dividend yield of at least 1.1x the S&P 500. Relative yield is defined as a stock’s dividend yield divided by the market dividend yield. An attractive relative yield candidate is a stock with a relative yield near the high end of its historical range and a long dividend paying history with a consistent record of dividend increases. Once we identify high relative yield stocks, we then analyze a company’s business model, balance sheet, and cash flow profile to assess its ability to continue paying dividends. We want to find stocks that have low valuations with potential for valuation multiple expansion, while avoiding stocks that may have high dividend yields but face secular challenges.

This quarter, we are highlighting Exxon Mobil (XOM) as a relative yield example in the Energy sector. XOM is a leading-integrated oil and natural gas company. It has upstream assets that develop and produce oil and natural gas, along with downstream refining and chemical manufacturing assets. We believe it has attractive low-cost acreage in the Permian Basin and has a sizeable growth opportunity in Guyana. Further, we think XOM has a sustainable competitive advantage due to size and scale, and its ability to integrate refining and chemical assets provides a low-cost advantage versus competitors.

d Production growth will come from its 2023 acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is the largest producer in the Permian Basin. XOM plans to double its Permian output by 2027, to 2 million barrels per day. Capital spending will be limited to $20-25 billion per year through 2027, which should allow for significant amounts of cash to be returned to shareholders, including a $35 billion share repurchase program and continued dividend increases. Higher oil prices would provide a tailwind to our thesis, but are not necessary. We think XOM can grow earnings and cash flow if oil prices remain above $60 per barrel.

The fund purchased XOM in March 2024 at $111. At the time of purchase, XOM had a dividend yield of 3.3% and a relative dividend yield of 2.4x the S&P 500, which was above its 20-year average of 1.75x. The company has an AA-rated balance sheet by Standard & Poor’s and is a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its annual dividend 41 years in a row. XOM is one of only two Energy companies on the Dividend Aristocrat list, which requires dividend increases for 25 consecutive years.

Summary

The Dividend Income Fund is a conservatively managed equity strategy that owns a high-quality portfolio of above-average dividend yield stocks with strong balance sheets and sustainable competitive advantages (wide moats). We believe that owning high-quality stocks with above-average dividend yields is the best way to provide income and generate attractive long-term returns over a full market cycle while limiting drawdowns in bear markets and market corrections.

We also believe it is important to stay disciplined in the investment process throughout the full market cycle despite changing short-term dynamics. As a result, the fund maintains its high-quality, above-average dividend focus in all market environments. After strong relative performance in 2022, many stocks in the Dividend Income strategy have trailed the index over the past five quarters. We view this as a temporary issue and remain committed to our long-term investment philosophy and process.