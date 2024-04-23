Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold's Big Day: Market Shake-Up!

Apr. 23, 2024 12:03 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR, IAUM, OUNZ, AAAU, SESG, XAUUSD:CUR, IGT:CA
Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold prices have dropped significantly as geopolitical concerns ease.
  • Iran's backing away from conflict establishes it as a major nuclear presence, supporting gold prices.
  • Market analysis suggests a correction may occur at this time and price.

Golden trophy cup isolated on white background. Sport tournament award, gold winner cup and victory concept. 3d rendering illustration

Kira88

Fundamentals:

Let's take a look at the first day of trading of the week, as we see that the price of gold has made the biggest one-day drop in over a year as geopolitical concerns eased. Now that we have taken

This article was written by

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
5.36K Followers
Equity Management Academy is a team led by CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, a seasoned trader with over 30 years of experience. The team uses a proprietary AI system to identify investment opportunities and provide weekly reports for day, swing and long-term trades with precise entry and exit points. They lead the investing group Mean Reversion Trading. The group features reports and alerts from the AI Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator. Features include: Weekly reports with actionable entry/exit points, research for trading futures, options, ETFs, indices and stocks, Early Bird Reports keeping the group ahead of market opportunities, and chat to discuss ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
SESG
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News