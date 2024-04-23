A pharmacist speaks with a customer. PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

In investing, it's rare for market sentiment to be perfectly logical (e.g., fairly price an equity more often than not). That is because aside from the imperfections of stock market algorithms, the human element also has its follies. The emotional aspects of human nature (i.e., greed and fear) often result in stocks trading at significant discounts or premiums to the fair value that's justified by fundamentals.

A piece of news like an earnings report is sometimes enough to meaningfully move market sentiment. One of the latest examples of this in action is Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV).

When I last covered the company with a buy rating in January, there were many factors that I liked. That included the quickly growing and secure dividend, the future earnings growth prospects, an A-rated balance sheet, and discounted valuation.

In that time, shares have surged 11% to the 2% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500). ELV shared its earnings just yesterday. However, the market cheered the results shared by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) to start this week. That alone is what led to most of ELV's gains in the last three months.

Despite the rally in ELV, I'm maintaining my belief that shares are still a buy here. This is because after the recent earnings results, all the reasons that I liked the stock in recent months remain in play.

Briefly, the company topped analyst expectations for the first quarter. It has the reputation of consistently doing so, and I see no meaningful elements that would impede this on the horizon. The changing of the calendar also has worked 2025 fair value estimates into the fray, which has moved my fair value estimate higher than in my previous article. Overall, I believe this compensates for the rally that shares have experienced in that time. Thus, shares remain about as good of a value as they were three months ago, even with the run-up.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Compared to the healthcare sector's median forward dividend yield of 1.6%, ELV's 1.2% forward yield doesn't stand out. This earns it a pedestrian C grade for forward dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System. However, owning ELV is more about the sustainability and growth potential of the payout.

This is because the company's 16% EPS payout ratio is comfortably lower than the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the health insurance industry. ELV's 39% debt-to-capital ratio is also well-capitalized against the 40% that rating agencies like to see from the industry.

This is why the company enjoys an A credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. That implies the likelihood of ELV going out of business in the coming 30 years is 0.67%. Put another way, the company would remain in business in 148 out of 149 30-year simulations.

A Strong Start To 2024

Elevance Health Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

Wasting no time getting off to a fast start in 2024, ELV's first quarter financial results were again respectable. The company's total revenue edged 1% higher year-over-year to $42.6 billion for the first quarter. For additional perspective, this was $140 million greater than the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

ELV's total medical membership declined 3.9% over the year-ago period to 46.2 million during the first quarter. This was the result of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations. Higher premiums and growth within the Employer Group, Affordable Care Act, and BlueCard membership businesses offset this smaller medical membership base, however.

Carelon's consumers served also dipped by 1.1% year-over-year to 102.9 million in the first quarter. Just as higher premiums countered the smaller membership base, higher charges for services also helped lead ELV's topline higher for the quarter.

Additionally, the company's membership for life/disability plans, dental plans, vision plans, and standalone Medicare Part D plans grew by 1.8% over the year-ago period to 23.8 million during the first quarter.

ELV's adjusted diluted EPS surged 12.5% year-over-year to $10.64 in the first quarter. According to Seeking Alpha, that outperformed the analyst consensus by $0.11. Thanks to careful underwriting and expense management, total expenses only increased by 0.2% to $39.6 billion for the quarter. That helped the company's non-GAAP net profit margin expand by 50 basis points to 5.9% during the quarter. Combined with a 2.3% reduction in the diluted share count, this is how adjusted diluted EPS growth far outpaced total revenue growth in the quarter.

ELV's robust performance to start 2024 gave management the confidence to raise its adjusted diluted EPS forecast for the year to greater than $37.20. For more color, this was a boost from the previous guidance of greater than $37.10. This suggests ELV's adjusted diluted EPS growth rate will remain in the low-double-digits throughout the year.

From the 2023 base of $33.14 per FAST Graphs, this would represent 12%+ growth. The current analyst consensus of $41.60 for 2025 and $46.96 for 2026 also means that similar growth should continue for the foreseeable future.

Given the topline growth, margin expansion, and share repurchases, I think this is a fair assumption. Keep in mind, ELV also has topped the analyst consensus for adjusted diluted EPS in its last 17 quarters. If anything, I believe it's likely that the company will keep surprising to the upside. That is because of the company's aforementioned track record for doing so. Great businesses tend to outperform expectations and that is just what ELV has been doing for years now.

Boasting over 2 million Medicare Advantage members, ELV has benefited substantially from demographic trends in recent years. Each day, 10,000 people are turning 65 years old, and thus, they are eligible for Medicare plans.

As a result, the company's total Medicare membership has surged 76.3% higher from Q1 2019 to Q1 2024. The most recent data suggests that 51% of Medicare recipients were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. As more Americans are eligible for Medicare and the share of Medicare Advantage plan enrollment is expected to rise to 62% by 2033, this should be a key growth driver for the company.

As the interest coverage ratio indicated, ELV's financial position is also admirable. The company's interest coverage ratio for the first quarter was 12.1, which leaves a buffer to service debt even if profits experienced a temporary downturn. That's also another reason why ELV has an A rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were sourced from ELV's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release).

Fair Value Estimate Moves Moderately Higher

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Even after the latest rally, shares of ELV look to still offer value from the current $531 share price (as of April 20, 2024).

For one, the five-year average dividend yield of 1.2% (rounded up from 1.16%) points to a fair value of $562 a share ($6.52 annualized dividend per share divided by 1.16% yield). This fair value metric is driven by the argument that fair value for dividend stocks is driven by the dividend.

This is known as dividend yield theory. I believe the FAST Graphs growth consensus supports the argument that fundamentals are holding up. That's why I think a return to this dividend yield is a realistic assumption. ELV's starting yield may be low. But since 1960, reinvested dividends have driven 84.4% of total returns in the stock market per figure 1 of Hartford Funds' The Power of Dividends. That is why I place importance on the five-year average dividend yield.

The 10-year normal P/E ratio just above 15 per FAST Graphs could mean shares of ELV are worth $565 each. Blending that with the five-year average dividend yield, this could translate into a 2024 fair value of $564 apiece. That is based on the $37.26 FAST Graphs adjusted diluted EPS analyst consensus for 2024. Because of the earnings growth forecast and durability of the business model, I think ELV is as deserving of its 15x multiple as it has been in the past.

Using the 2025 FAST Graphs adjusted diluted EPS FAST Graphs consensus of $41.60, ELV's fair value could be $632 a share. Averaging that with the five-year average dividend yield fair value, 2025 fair value may be $595 each.

Weighting these fair values for the 69% of 2024 that remains and the 31% of 2025 that's ahead in the next 12 months, I get an average fair value of $573 apiece. Markets tend to be forward-looking by 12 months, so that is why I am valuing shares in this way. This would equate to a 7% discount to fair value from the current share price.

For additional context, this fair value is above my previous fair value of $517. That is because with 2023 fully in the rearview mirror, 2024 and 2025 are being incorporated into my fair values. Because ELV is a quickly growing business, this dragged my fair value estimates upward. I believe using 2024 and 2025 earnings inputs is justified because of the company's growing Medicare Advantage business and premium hikes.

If ELV grew as anticipated and returned to fair value, here are the total returns that it could generate over the next 10 years:

1.2% yield + 10.8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 0.7% annual valuation multiple upside = 12.7% annual total return potential or a 231% 10-year cumulative total return against the S&P's 9.8% annual total return potential or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return.

Dividend Growth Is Just Getting Started

As I noted in my previous article, ELV's quarterly dividend per share has more than doubled in the past five years. Looking out over the next five years, I anticipate the dividend will roughly double again.

That is because ELV posted $1.6 billion in free cash flow during the first quarter. Weighed against the $379 million in dividends paid out in the quarter, that's a 23.7% free cash flow payout ratio (info according to page 10 of 15 of ELV's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release). This also is comparable to the 20.6% free cash flow payout ratio that I noted in my previous article for 2023.

That allows ELV to retain the funds needed for acquisition activity, share repurchases, and future dividend growth. This is why I am optimistic that the company can extend its 13-year dividend growth streak (including this year). ELV hasn't made any mention of acquisitions that are on its radar. But it certainly has the free cash flow and balance sheet to make a splash if/when it chooses to do so.

Risks To Consider

ELV has the fundamentals of a thriving company, but that doesn't change the fact that there are risks to the investment thesis. Since there were no new risks noted in the 10-Q filing, I will rehash two of the more significant risks.

For starters, the managed care company's revenue is concentrated in one major customer. In 2023, 29% of ELV's consolidated revenue came from U.S. Government programs (page 6 of 553 of ELV's 10-K filing). If the company's relationship with the U.S. Government became strained, its health insurance plans and services could be terminated in a worst-case scenario. That would adversely affect ELV's fundamentals.

As I also noted, the company is exposed to unfavorable discrepancies between its premiums collected versus claims paid. This is also referred to as underwriting risk. If external circumstances like pandemics, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters happen, ELV may not collect enough premiums to pay out on claims. That could eat into its insurance float.

On the other hand, charging too much in premiums could hurt the company's competitive position. So, it's a balancing act that ELV must continuously maintain to keep excelling. Fortunately, as the biggest managed care company not named UNH, ELV has a tremendous amount of leverage in claims negotiations with healthcare providers. This provides the company with cost advantages that smaller players simply don't have.

Summary: An Interesting Valuation For An Exceptional Compounder

FAST Graphs, FactSet

ELV is an all-around great business. As illustrated above by FAST Graphs, the company routinely grows its earnings. ELV also has a dividend that has plenty of room to keep growing. Also, the balance sheet is A-rated.

Finally, ELV's current-year blended P/E ratio of 14.3 is modestly below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 15.5. Assuming ELV can revert to that multiple and match the growth consensus, cumulative total returns could be 40% or more through 2026. That is interesting enough for me to justify a continued buy rating on the stock for now, especially given earnings quality and predictability.