Nikada

Introduction

South African gold producer DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) is the first company I covered on SA back in 2017, and I’ve written a total of 13 article about it to date. The latest of them was in November 2022 when I said that this is a stable and predictable gold company that could weather a long period of low gold prices thanks to its large cash position.

In my view, this is a good time to revisit DRDGold as I think the company is starting to look cheap considering its market valuation has decreased by close to 19% over the past year despite soaring gold prices and a solid dividend yield of over 5%.

Seeking Alpha

In my view, DRDGold is likely to have a strong second half of FY24 in terms of production and financial performance and I think the gap between its share price and spot gold prices is likely to shrink in the coming months. Let’s review.

Introduction to the business

If you're not familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. The main assets of DRDGold include the Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) tailings retreatment operations in South Africa’s Witwatersrand Basin and the company is the largest producer of gold from tailings in the world with an annual output of about 180,000 ounces.

DRDGold

This is a gold business with an average yield of less than 0.25 g/t and is impossible to replicate at such a scale anywhere else in the world as it needs access to vast amounts of tailings to be economically feasible. Around half of the gold mined today has come from the Witwatersrand Basin and DRDGold had reserves of 5.79 Moz as of June 2023. This means that the company can keep operating for over two decades with its current reserves.

The Ergo operation comprises two processing facilities with a combined capacity of 1.8 Mtpm, which makes it the world’s largest gold surface tailings retreatment facility. The FWGR operation, in turn, has a 600,000 tpm processing facility but its margins are better thanks to slightly higher grades. Capital expenses for FY24 are expected to stand at about 3 billion South African rands ($156.9 million) and are focused on building and upgrading tailings storage facilities (TSFs) as well as constructing a 60 MW solar power plant at Ergo. Besides decreasing energy costs, the latter is aimed at securing stable power supply in light of the widespread national blackouts in South Africa. Overall, DRDGold has a pipeline of CAPEX programs worth 9 billion rands ($470.7 million) that are at different stages of completion. It needs regulatory approvals to build an 800 Mt regional TSF at FWGR after which it can proceed to Phase II of that operation which includes doubling the output. In February 2024, CEO Niël Pretorius said that the installation of the plant was set to be completed by the end of March and that a battery storage system should be ready by the end of October.

DRDGold

According to presentations of DRDGold from 2022, the upgrade of FWGR would take about two years and the net present value (NPV) of the project was about 2.1 billion rands ($109.8 million).

DRDGold

The H1 FY24 production and financial results

Turning our attention to the H1 FY24 results, we can see that this was a challenging period for the company as gold production fell by 6.3% year on year to 81,888 ounces. This pushed up all-in costs by 10% to $1,575 which is high for the sector. On a positive note, strong gold prices led to an improvement of the operating margin to 30.2% while the headline earnings rose by 10.1% to 589.3 million rands ($30.8 million).

DRDGold

The lower production for the period can be blamed on delays in the commissioning of two high-volume sites due to community issues and slow regulatory approval. These two new sites were scheduled to replace recently depleted high-volume sites. The delays were resolved in January and I’m optimistic that gold production in the second half of the fiscal year could be around 90,000 ounces. All-in costs are likely to decrease below $1,500 per ounces due to economies of scale and lower energy costs thanks to the solar plant. In my view, DRDGold still has a decent chance of achieving the lower end of its production guidance for FY24 of between 165,000 ounces and 175,000 ounces.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see that DRDGold still has no debt, but cash and cash equivalents decreased to 1.53 billion rands ($80 million) at the end of December. The main reasons behind this include a 177.5% increase in CAPEX to 1.07 billion rands ($56.2 million) and 438.5 million rands ($22.9 million) more trade and other receivables. The latter included 609.9 million rands ($31.9 million) of prepayments for capital projects, which is mainly tied to the solar power plant at Ergo. In addition, DRDGold paid 559.4 million ($29.3 million) rands of dividends during the period.

DRDGold

Overall, I think that DRDGold still has a solid balance sheet and I expect cash and cash equivalents to increase by the end of June thanks to improved results in the second half of FY24.

Valuation

DRDGold has an unusual business model for the mining sector as well as a very long life of mine thanks to its high reserves. Therefore, I think it should be valued more like a regular company based on metrics such as EBITDA and book value instead of NPV like a traditional miner. As you can see from the charts below, DRDGold is trading at close to 7x EV/EBITDA and 10x P/E, which isn’t particularly cheap compared to the levels over the past three years. Yet, I expect the company’s financial performance to improve in the H2 FY24 thanks to high gold prices and improved production which I think could boost the EV/EBITDA ratio above 10x once again by the end of the calendar year.

Seeking Alpha

Gold prices have been on a tear over the past few months despite rising US real yields, which is unusual as they are typically negatively correlated. In my view, the main reason behind this could be strong retail investor interest in China sparked by demand for safe haven assets amid a weak stock market and a property crisis. This thesis is supported by the March monthly data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange which showed that trading volume for gold products soared by 69.7% year on year to almost 207 tons (page 3 here). For perspective, the global gold mining production is about 3,000 tons.

Longtermtrends.com

Unless we see a significant improvement in China’s property or stock markets, I expect retail gold sales in China to continue to be strong over the coming months.

Risks

Looking at the downside risks, I think the major one is that I could be overly optimistic about gold prices. It’s possible that Chinese retail investor demand dries up soon or that soaring gold prices had nothing to do with this in the first place and the decoupling from US real yields ends abruptly. Also, the new solar plant covers only the Ergo operation which means that DRDGold could face increased power costs or technical issues if load shedding in South Africa intensifies over the coming months. State power utility Eskom has kept the lights on for almost a month now, which is the longest stretch over close to two years. However, it’s hard to predict what the summer will hold.

Investor takeaway

DRDGold had a difficult first half of FY24 due to low production stemming from delays in the commissioning of two high-volume sites. However, the issues have been resolved and higher production in the second half of the fiscal year is expected just as gold prices breezed past $2,300 per ounce. In my view, the company doesn’t look expensive at the moment based on historical multiples and this could be a good time to open a long position. My rating on DRDGold’s stock is a speculative buy.