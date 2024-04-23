Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

It's often said it's darkest just before the dawn. The natural gas environment is truly challenging, with sustained prices of less than $2.00/MCF. Natural gas producers are clearly stressed, with the commodity trading well below the cost of production.

For Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA), the company is on solid footing to weather this downswing as a result of a diversified inventory mix. In times of distress, the company can pivot its capital allocation to its Permian and Anadarko basins that results in a higher liquid content. The secret sauce for CTRA lies in its Permian assets that are located in the Delaware basin.

Although its Permian position is not large, it has industry-leading performance. The wells in Delaware (and specifically owned by CTRA) produce some of the highest EUR (Estimated Ultimate Recovery) rates in the industry. Having this flexibility, coupled with an industry-leading 0.3x leverage ratio, gives CTRA strong downside protection.

Although the 2024 landscape does not look promising for natural gas, several dynamics for 2025 are on the horizon to set CTRA for market-beating performance.

First, four BCFs of LNG export capacity are scheduled to come online at the end of 2024 and early 2025. This event coincides with shifting weather patterns. The transition from El Niño to La Niña is still in the early innings, but current forecasts predict a more normalized winter weather pattern as we enter 2025. The combo effect should encourage a large recovery in natural gas prices, and in turn, CTRA's profitability.

Introduction

Coterra has a mix of assets that is spread out both geographically and by commodity mix. The bulk of its volumes come from natural gas generated by its Marcellus assets. This is offset by high oil content production out of the Permian. The company's Permian assets are focused on the Delaware basin, the western sub-basin of the Permian.

The company rewards shareholders through a modest 3.1% base dividend that is part of an overall strategy to return at least 50% of free cash flow (FCF) to shareholders. Beyond the base dividend, the company distributes the remaining FCF via a mix of share buybacks and a variable dividend. In 2023, the company returned approximately $1 billion dollars between dividends and buybacks, while also adding $300 million in cash to the balance sheet. This equates to a 5% cash return based on the current share price.

The company can provide this level of return even in a challenging natural gas market. This is, in part, due to a very low net debt profile to ensure cash flows stay internal to the company. The company has approximately $2.5 billion in debt, with $956 million in cash on the balance sheet. With an average interest rate of 4.4% and no maturities due until September 2026, financing expenses are a mere afterthought for CTRA. In 2023, the annual interest expense was a mere $73 million.

CTRA Investor Presentation

Permian Performance

Being a natural gas-dominated producer, CTRA gets little credit for being a stellar performer in the Permian. Almost any investor slide that gets produced for public view will focus on MBBL/D or BCF/D. These are all rates or speeds of production. To draw an analogy to driving a car, this tells you how fast the car is driving. Beyond that, it doesn't speak to the fuel efficiency or the cost of the car.

To understand the effectiveness of the wells drilled by Coterra, we need to know their ultimate recovery rates. Using data provided by NoviLabs, we can see that not only is the Delaware basin the premier location for ultimate oil recovery, but Coterra is the top performer on a per well basis. CTRA's performance is only exceeded by Kaiser Francis, which is a private investment firm.

Delaware Basin and Coterra Ultimate Recovery (Novilabs)

While being the best producer is a tremendous achievement, it also needs to correlate to the best return on invested capital to allow CTRA to be considered a worthy holder of our investment dollars.

CTRA is using its large acreage in Culberson County to its advantage by developing large multi-well projects at a singular 'row' location. CTRA's most recent development is the Windham Row project that is a 51-well project designed to optimize the turnover of drilling and frac crews. This eliminates downtime while providing maximum operational flexibility to complete wells and turn them into sales.

Delaware Basin Operational Map (Coterra Investor Presentation)

This strategy is helping to push down the capital costs of each well. The estimated cost per foot in the Windham Row project is projected to be $864/foot. This completion efficiency is significantly below CTRA's historical cost profile ($1,075/foot in 2023) as well as many peers. With Culberson County accounting for almost half of CTRA's 2024 wells, investors should start to see improving capital efficiency as these super projects come online.

Blake Sirgo, Senior VP of Operations for CTRA, provided the following operational plan for the Culberson acreage as the company moves forward in the Q4 conference call.

Right now we really expect to do a row project almost every single year. And I know that it's kind of scary to talk about a 51-well development, but I think it's important to remember these are six distinct drill spacing units that we have chosen to develop in a row to maximize efficiency. These units are our standard Culberson 2-mile Upper Wolfcamp units with designs from seven to 10 wells per section. This is just really our bread and butter. I mean, we've developed many of these over the years. We're just stringing them together.

Windham Row Cost Efficiencies (Coterra Investor Presentation)

Natural Gas Thesis

Earlier this month, I published an article detailing projections for Appalachian gas producers. These projections included a base case and a bull case. To keep this discussion streamlined, I've provided the key takeaways below.

A base case of flat domestic consumption and 4 BCF/d of LNG export capacity coming online supports prices in the range of $2.75-$3.00/MCF for 2025. A bull case of 3% domestic consumption growth and the aforementioned LNG export capacity supported prices of $4.00-$4.50 MCF for 2025. The Appalachia basin is the only economical basin in the base case. This would generate similar returns to what was seen in 2023. If the bull case were to be realized, CTRA would be in store for significant FCF growth.

The bull case would be most directly influenced by a more normal weather pattern. The last two winters have been extremely mild as the El Niño currents in the Pacific Ocean have been exceptionally strong. However, current forecasts are projecting a shift away from the El Niño pattern and La Niña developing in the second half of this year.

On a simplistic level, this paints a picture of a more typical winter as we enter 2025. As this pattern continues to develop, the bull case becomes more likely. Regardless of the timing of this eventual transition, investing at the bottom of the natural gas cycle allows for participation in the full upswing that is being set up by changing weather patterns and increased consumption/exportation.

2025 Projections And Valuation

Projecting whether we will get into a full-blown bull scenario is basically like predicting the weather. For my financial analysis, I have taken a middle ground by assuming a $3.75/MCF and $75/barrel strip. The results are compared to 2023 results to show the potential difference from a modest natural gas recovery.

2025e 2023 Natural Gas Revenue $3.8B $2.3B Oil Revenue $2.9B $2.7B NGL Revenue $0.7B $0.6B Operating Expense $2.4B $2.1B Interest Expense $0.1B $0.1B Tax Expense $0.75B $0.5B CAPEX $2.0B $2.1B Free Cash Flow $2.15B $1.1B* Click to enlarge

*Note: The 2023 figures include a $300 million benefit from hedging.

On a price-to-FCF basis, the above analysis alone would imply a significant upside for CTRA in 2025. But if CTRA is overvalued TODAY, that may not help us as much TOMORROW.

In the image below, I assembled a peer group of comparable companies. This group includes both pure-play Appalachia producers (RRC/EQT/CHK) and Delaware basin producers (DVN/PR). From this standpoint, we can see that CTRA trades more in line with the Permian group than the Appalachian group.

Data by YCharts

The large difference between the natural gas and Permian producers would imply that a natural gas recovery is already baked into the price of CHK and RRC.

Next, I'd like to explore the historical valuation of CTRA in comparison to natural gas prices. Just before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, natural gas prices traded in the $3.00-$5.00 range. At that time, CTRA did not have much of an oil-producing track record, since it had just acquired Cimarex Energy.

During 2022, CTRA saw its P:FCF multiple contracts as investors appeared unwilling to pay up for the cash generated by the turmoil. This time around, investor sentiment may sing a different tune, and not for just one reason.

1. As shown above, the sales generated by the Permian group are now a significant portion of revenue, almost 40% in my 2025 model.

2. This time, the surge in natural gas prices is not related to a geopolitical event. It is more closely tied to sustainable macroeconomy drivers. LNG exports supported by superior economics and 'normal' winter weather are significantly more sustainable theses than war.

Data by YCharts

After considering the above, I believe CTRA will, at worst, be able to sustain its price to FCF multiple. Using the current price to FCF multiple of 13.5x yields a share price of $38.72/share, or 40% upside from current prices.

In addition to share price appreciation, investors can expect increased shareholder returns. With an additional $1 billion in discretionary FCF, this implies the potential to increase shareholder yield to nearly 10% at the current share price of $27.75/share.

Risks

Coterra's success is largely linked to the eventual recovery of natural gas prices. With significant exposure to Appalachian gas, CTRA also needs to combat the 'free' gas that comes out of the Permian.

Natural gas production out of the Permian continues to grow at a steady pace, as oil production stands to continue to grow at low-single digit rates. Permian wells produce approximately 25% natural gas, and as a result, the natural gas output grows by over 2 BCF/d annually.

Data by YCharts

There is a lot of focus on LNG exports as the saving grace for the natural gas industry. That thesis is partly correct, but LNG exports can't save the day by themselves. A normalized winter is required to increase domestic consumption. If the El Niño weather pattern continues into 2025, the LNG export thesis will be the sole variable in increasing demand.

The 4 BCF/d demand pull created by LNG exports will restore the natural gas market to more balanced conditions, but will not be sufficient to drive it into a bull market. Investors should continue to monitor the potential for La Niña to determine its exact timing.

Key Takeaways

Coterra is an interesting investment due to its unique combination of both Permian and Appalachian assets. The company is proving to be an industry leader in Permian well performance by making the most of its smaller, yet continuous, acreage in Culberson County.

The development of large-scale row projects is an important backbone for the company. CTRA can lean on these projects during depressed natural gas prices to produce superior profits for investors.

The 2024 natural gas market is in an oversupplied condition. This will put near-term pressure on CTRA's stock. However, I do not expect this to continue in 2025. As the rotation from the El Niño to the La Niña weather pattern progresses, normalized weather conditions begin to look more likely. This will support a bull case thesis on natural gas, which I believe to be supportive of $3.75 - $4.25/MCF prices.

Using the bottom end of this projection, CTRA stands to generate an additional $1 billion in FCF in 2025. This is supportive of substantial increases in shareholder returns as well as a 40% increase in share price.

I rate CTRA as a BUY below $30/share.