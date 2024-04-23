Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coterra Energy: Low Natural Gas Prices Shouldn't Scare You Away

Apr. 23, 2024 12:37 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock
Summary

  • Coterra Energy produces over 70% of its volume in the form of natural gas. In the near term, the company will struggle due to historically low prices.
  • Coterra can weather the near term storm with industry-leading performance in the Permian Basin, producing some of the best wells from a total recovery perspective.
  • Coterra should be a big winner in 2025 when the natural gas market recovers.
  • This recovery is based on over 4 BCF/d in LNG capacity coming online and normalized weather patterns as El Niño transitions into La Niña.
  • I project 40% returns for CTRA in 2025 and thus rate the company as a BUY.

Thesis

It's often said it's darkest just before the dawn. The natural gas environment is truly challenging, with sustained prices of less than $2.00/MCF. Natural gas producers are clearly stressed, with the commodity trading well below the cost of production.

I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

