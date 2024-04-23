Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) was able to receive FDA approval of its drug ANKTIVA plus Bacillus Calmette-Guerin [BCG] for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC] with carcinoma in situ [CIS], with or without papillary tumors. This FDA approval transitions this company to a commercial biotech, and it will be able to start generating revenue. Not only that, but a big reason why this FDA approval of ANKTIVA was huge is because of the cash it was able to receive because of it. That is, its ability to receive an additional $100 million of the total $320 million royalty financing and equity investment that was contingent upon receiving FDA approval of this drug for the treatment of this patient population.

While this approval was good news for patients and shareholders alike, there is something else of importance to consider here, which is that this opens the door to advancing the use of ANKTIVA for the treatment of two other large market target indications. That is, this drug is being expanded upon to target patients with acute myeloid leukemia [AML] and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer [PROC]. With the recent FDA approval, plus the possibility of being able to apply the use of ANKTIVA towards several other cancer patient populations, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

ANKTIVA For The Treatment Of Patients With Bladder Cancer

The main program that ImmunityBio had in its pipeline would be the use of ANKTIVA + BCG for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive CIS non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC]. It is a large market opportunity, should ImmunityBio eventually expand to other subpopulations of this indication. It is said that the global bladder cancer market could reach $11.5 billion by 2032.

Before diving into what type of bladder cancer this is, it is important to go over what each of the drugs entail. N-803, also known as ANKTIVA, is a cytokine fusion protein. It is a proprietary IL-15 super agonist which selectively activates NK cells and T effector cells without activating regulatory T cells that might dampen any type of response. In essence, being able to increase the effectiveness of cytokines and promote lymphocyte infiltration of a specific disease in question.

Now regarding BCG, it stands for Bacillus Calmette-Guerin and it is a main form of treatment for patients with bladder cancer. It can also be used to treat tuberculosis or leprosy as well. BCG-unresponsive, as the name suggests, means that patients don't respond with BCG therapy. When it comes to the term "CIS," it stands for Carcinoma In Situ, which means that it might look like cancer under a microscope but is there on the origin site. In essence, it has not spread to surrounding tissues yet. Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer is where the type of cancer is found in the tissue of the inner surface part of the bladder. It has not yet grown into the deeper part of the bladder wall. Bladder cancer is a type of cancer which begins in the cells of the bladder, and it typically affects older adults. The most common type of symptom of bladder cancer is blood that may be found in the urine.

In a phase 2/3 open-label Quilt 3032 study, a total of 84 patients with unresponsive high-grade NMIBC patients were given BCG plus ANKTIVA weekly for a total of 6 consecutive weeks. After that, patients still receive therapy at specific time points, such as three weekly maintenance treatments once every 3 months for up to 12 months and then lastly once again at month 18. The primary endpoint of this phase 2/3 open-label trial is that a complete response [CR] of equal to or greater than 30% and the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval must be greater than or equal to 20% for success.

This doesn't make much sense, does it? In essence, for the primary endpoint to be met, about 24 out of the 80 + patients must have achieved a complete response. This was what was accomplished, in that it was noted there was a 71% complete response [CR] rate. This meant that about 58 out of 82 patients achieved a CR. As you can see, the expectation was not only met, but was exceeded by a large margin when it came to the primary endpoint.

The CR rate is important, but there are other important factors to look at as well. The first being whether the CR lasted for an extended period of time (duration). The outcome was that there was an average duration of 26.6 months. Not only that, but at 24 months, it was noted that 91.4% of patients avoided a cystectomy (surgery removal of all or parts of the bladder). Even better, disease-specific survival was 100%.

ImmunityBio was able to file a Biologics Licensing Application [BLA] of ANKTIVA for the treatment of these patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC] with carcinoma in situ [CIS], with or without papillary tumors. A roadblock occurred when the FDA decided that it could not approve this BLA of ANKTIVA in its present form.

On the flip side, the reason noted on why the U.S. agency was unable to approve this drug was because of two issues. One was that an adequate pre-license inspection of the company's third-party contract manufacturing organization could not be done. A second item that needed to be addressed before FDA approval could be given was to resolve the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls [CMC] issues and assays as well.

In my opinion, when a biotech gets a CRL for CMC or pre-inspection issues, much of the time it is resolved within a time frame of 1-year or so. That's precisely what happened here, as ImmunityBio was able to address both of these issues given in the CRL and ultimately receive FDA approval of ANKTIVA for the treatment of this specific bladder cancer patient population.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, ImmunityBio had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $267.4 million as of December 31st of 2023. The reason for the cash on hand is that it was able to raise an aggregate of $850 million in capital in 2023. This would be regarding the $320 million earned from institutional investors and $530 million from the founder of the company. Despite this cash raising activity, based on the most recent 10-K SEC Filing, the company believes that it cash runway will be enough for at least the next 12 months. The good news is that this recent FDA approval brings about another payment of $100 million into its coffers. Still, the company will likely need to raise additional capital before the end of 2024.

It still has two options available, which are the use of a shelf financing it enacted and an Open Market Sale Agreement it had made. Regarding the shelf filing, this was enacted in February 2023, whereby it could sell common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, depositary shares, warrants to purchase common stock, subscription rights, purchase contracts, and units. As of December 31st, 2023, it had $565.6 million still available to use under this shelf. In terms of the Open Market Sale Agreement, this was established back in April 2021. As of December 31st, 2023, it still has $208.8 million available under this ATM to use if it needs to. Its cash burn in the year ending December 31, 2023, was $362.87 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in ImmunityBio. The first risk to consider would be regarding the recent FDA approval of ANKTIVA, which was approved for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC] with carcinoma in situ [CIS], with or without papillary tumors. Even with this approval on hand, there is no assurance that it will be able to generate substantial revenues once it reaches the market.

The second risk to consider would be competition in place, which kind of points to risk one above, in that sales could be hampered. It just honestly depends on how well ANKTIVA does for this bladder cancer patient population. Why is that? That's because ImmunityBio's drug will have to compete against Merck (MRK) with Keytruda and then Ferring Pharmaceuticals with gene therapy Adstiladrin. This gene therapy was also approved to treat BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Thus, the bottom-line here is that it remains to be seen how much revenue can be generated with the commercial launch of ANKTIVA.

A third risk to consider would be regarding the possible expansion opportunity that might exist here. That is, the goal for ImmunityBio is to attempt to use ANKTIVA for the treatment of two other patient populations, as I highlighted above. The goal is to advance this IL-15 receptor agonist for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia [AML] and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer [PROC]. Even though this drug has been shown to work really well in being able to treat patients with NMIBC, there is no guarantee that the same will happen in the targeting of these two other cancer indications. Plus, the pipeline shows that it might also be able to advance ANKTIVA for the treatment of other disorders such as: Lung cancer, Glioblastoma, colorectal cancer and HIV.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be regarding the financial position that it is in. That's because even though it has been able to bring in approximately $850 million in financing in 2023, it still provided guidance in its most recent 10-K SEC filing that it believes it only has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12-months. However, as I have shown above, it has two financial instruments it could utilize to raise such funds. This would be with the use of the shelf registration statement and the ATM agreement in place.

Conclusion

ImmunityBio was able to finally receive FDA approval for its drug ANKTIVA for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC] with carcinoma in situ [CIS], with or without papillary tumors. The significance of this U.S. marketing approval is that it could generate substantial revenues because of it. It won't be easy, though, because there are a few competitors in place who are also going after the very same BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patient population.

The good news is that this IL-15 receptor agonist might be able to do well in treating other cancer patient populations. Of course, this is going to have to be evaluated in other clinical trials. The goal is to first see if ANKTIVA can be applied towards the treatment of patients with AML and PROC. If it ends up working for these two other indications, then it will be additional proof-of-concept that additional expansion opportunities might be possible in the future.