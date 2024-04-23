Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ImmunityBio: FDA Approval Gets Ball Rolling Towards Next Set Of Indications

Apr. 23, 2024
Terry Chrisomalis
Summary

  • FDA approved ImmunityBio, Inc.'s ANKTIVA for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.
  • The global bladder cancer market could reach $11.5 billion by 2032.
  • Company also tends to evaluate the use of ANKTIVA towards other cancer indications such as acute myeloid leukemia and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • A $100 million payment based on a royalty agreement was contingent upon receiving FDA approval of ANKTIVA for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.
Woman, medical research and tablet in lab for test results check, future pill trial or science study. Female person, digital device and report or review breakthrough hope, idea in work biotechnology

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) was able to receive FDA approval of its drug ANKTIVA plus Bacillus Calmette-Guerin [BCG] for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC] with carcinoma in situ [CIS], with or without

