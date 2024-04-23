Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PulteGroup (PHM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 11:47 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Stock
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Marshall - President, Chief Executive Officer
Robert O’Shaughnessy - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
James Zeumer - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI
Matthew Bouley - Barclays
Carl Reichardt - BTIG
Anthony Pettinari - Citi
Andrew Azzi - JP Morgan
John Lovallo - UBS
Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America
Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets
Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates
Ken Zener - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jeannie and I will be your conference operator today.

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PulteGroup Inc. Q1 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star, one again.

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Zeumer. You may begin.

James Zeumer

Great, thanks Jeannie. Good morning. Let me welcome everyone to today’s call. We look forward to discussing PulteGroup’s outstanding Q1 operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

I’m joined on the call today by Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob O’Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior VP, Finance.

A copy of our earnings release and this morning’s presentation slides has been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We’ll post an audio replay of this call later today.

We want to alert everyone that today’s presentation

