Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novartis AG (NVS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 11:55 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS) Stock, NVSEF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.81K Followers

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sloan Simpson - Head of Investor Relations
Vas Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer
Harry Kirsch - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Weston - UBS
Steve Scala - TD Cowen
Graham Parry - Bank of America
Emily Field - Barclays
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic
Emmanuel Papadakis - Deutsche Bank
Richard Vosser - JPMorgan
Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research
Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas
Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley
Peter Welford - Jefferies
Andrew Baum - Citi
Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities
Eric Le Berrigaud - Stifel

Operator

Good morning and good afternoon, and welcome to the Novartis Q1 2024 Results Release Conference Call and Live Webcast. Please note that during the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] A recording of the conference call, including the Q&A session, will be available on our website shortly after the call ends.

With that, I would like to hand over to Ms. Sloan Simpson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Sloan Simpson

Thank you so much, operator. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings call.

The information presented today contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. For a description of some of these factors, please refer to the company's Form 20-F and its most recent quarterly results on Form 6-K that respectively were filed with and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

And with that, I will hand across to Vas.

Vas Narasimhan

Thank you, Sloan.

Recommended For You

About NVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVS

Trending Analysis

Trending News