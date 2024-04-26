Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that was incepted in Oct. 2004. The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, along with capital appreciation. The fund invests in domestic large and mid-cap equity stocks and uses zero leverage.

Recently, the fund increased its distribution and, on a forward basis, currently pays a very attractive yield of 9.07% (paid on a monthly basis). The Fund tries to generate current earnings from option writing premiums and, to a lesser extent, from dividends on stocks held in its portfolio. At times, the fund may also employ other advanced strategies by using derivative instruments for hedging and risk management.

As per the fund's literature:

"The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to generate current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers, although the Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers. In addition to the strategy of selling covered call options, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in other derivative instruments acquired for hedging, risk management, and investment purposes."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund is managed by the Eaton Vance fund family, one of the oldest and largest fund management companies. It manages over $17 Billion in CEFs (Closed-End Fund) assets alone. Please be aware that Eaton Vance is part of Morgan Stanley's asset management division.

The fund EOI uses zero leverage. So it does not incur any interest charges. Obviously, leverage can pad the returns in a bull market, but it can also hurt the performance in a down market.

The funds' mandate allows it to invest up to 10% of the assets in foreign securities or stocks but is invested nearly 96% in U.S.-based companies or U.S. listed securities.

It is a diversified equity fund, but still concentrated in its top holdings. It has a total of 57 holdings (as of Feb. 29, 2024). The top names include many of the names from the "Magnificent Seven," as they are also the top names in the S&P 500 (SP500), as it also uses the S&P 500 as its benchmark. It currently overwrites nearly 45%- 50% of the value of the portfolio to generate income.

The fund has a reasonably good record of long-term performance, but it has underperformed the S&P 500 slightly for most periods. This is expected as it writes call options for almost 50% of the portfolio. In the long term, as of Mar.31, 2024, since January 2005, the fund has returned 8.44%, annualized, compared to 9.94% for the S&P500.

The fund pays a monthly distribution. It also follows a "managed" distribution policy, which would mean that the fund may not always earn enough in investment income and realized capital gains.

As of Apr. 19, 2024, the fund under its management had roughly $723 million in total (or net) assets with zero leverage.

The fund is an actively managed fund and has an expense ratio of 1.11% on the managed assets, including the 1.00% management fee.

As of April 19, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 9.07% and 8.85% on the NAV.

As of April 19, 2024, EOI's market price offered a discount of -1.17% to its NAV. The 3-year average discount is -0.20%, while the 12-month average is -2.44%.

The fund's NAV, as of April 19, 2024, stood at $18.15, which is an improvement of 14.7% from its NAV as of the last annual report (as of Sep. 30, 2023).

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at EOI's financial health to see if the fund is earning enough to pay for the distributions. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the annual report for the period of Oct. 2022 – Sep. 30, 2023.

Net Investment Income:

The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage, etc. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is significant.

In the case of EOI, it invests almost all of its assets in equities. We can also observe that it has invested a large portion in the largest stocks of the S&P 500 (like the Magnificent Seven) and other high-growth equities, so the income from dividends is expected to be minimal. However, it also writes call options for 40-50% of its assets to generate some extra income.

That said, the income from call options may not always reflect under the net investment income. The managers can roll out or close out the options for a loss to earn more capital gain from the underlying security. That's why we may see some loss from option contracts under "realized capital gains and loss." So, for a fund like EOI, we need to look at the combined total of NII and the realized capital gains to judge if the distribution was covered. Since this fund is not aimed to be tax-efficient or tax-advantaged like some other Eaton Vance funds, we do not see much ROC (return of capital), at least at times when the fund has sufficient realized gains.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(All amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding)); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Annual report, 12 months ending Sep.30, 2023. We also provide the per-share data and comparison with the year 2022. This report has been outdated for at least six months now, and we are due for their half-yearly report, but it is presented to indicate the trend during the last year, which appears to be continuing in 2024.

Table-1:

Distributions:

EOI provides a monthly distribution of $0.1338 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 9.07% at current prices (as of 04/19/2024) and 8.85% on the NAV. The fund follows a 'managed' distribution policy. It has paid fairly consistent dividends since 2012 and has increased a few times, most recently this month by 22%.

So, is the distribution covered?

Table-2: Distribution (from 2020-2023)

Author (Data: EOI year-end distribution summaries)

The current regular distribution amount is $0.1338 per month for the year. It was increased effective April 2024 from a previous payout of $0.1095, a 22% increase. We checked the distribution record for the last four years and found that only 20% of the distributions were paid as ROC (return of capital), mostly in the year 2020.

However, if you look at the year-begin-NAV and year-end-NAV, there is not much correlation of ROC with the fund's gains. For example, in 2020, the NAV gained, but nearly 90% of the distributions were paid as ROC. In 2022, when NAV took a nosedive, the fund paid no ROC. Overall, we can see that distributions have not been destructive to NAV. NAV has moved along with the broader market and has recovered nearly 14% after losing 24% in 2022. The NAV has continued to recover in 2024 and gained nearly 6% in 2024. As long as the down cycles are not prolonged for multi-years, this fund should do just fine.

Since its inception over 19 years ago, the fund has gone through many market conditions and economic cycles. They did cut the distributions after the 2008-2009 crisis, sequentially for three years. But since 2012, they have a pretty decent record. We can rate the dividend reliability and consistency as pretty good, but one should expect some variations and adjustments depending on the market conditions. Also, the current dividend yield is very high, which leaves very little scope for capital appreciation and maybe 2-3% at the most (assuming dividends are not reinvested).

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a very tiny discount of -1.17% (to its NAV, as of Apr. 19, 2024), but the max discount during the last four years has been only -4%.

Below is the five-year history of premium/discount. As visible in the chart, the fund has spent most of 2021 and part of 2022 in the premium and then 2023 in the discount area. The discount has narrowed a bit recently. Moreover, we should always look at both the premium/discount and the overall valuation of the fund within its sector.

Chart-1: EOI – Premium/Discount Chart (over five years)

Fund's Holdings:

The fund is mostly invested in large-cap and mid-cap common stocks listed in the U.S. market, so most of its holdings are part of the S&P500. In terms of holdings, the fund is a bit concentrated, as the number of holdings stood at 57 as of Feb. 29, 2024. The top 10 holdings constitute about 43% of the assets. The top 10 holdings as of Jan. 31, 2024, and asset composition are presented below. Some of the top equity holdings are well-known names, for example, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Walmart (WMT). The top holdings are very similar to its sister fund, ETY.

Table-3:

Chart-2: Sector allocation (as of Feb. 29, 2024)

Performance and Valuation:

If you are looking for a reliable and relatively stable source of 9% income (paid monthly), you should consider this fund. If your objective was simply total returns over a very long period of time, the S&P 500 probably would beat this fund by one (or possibly two) percentage points. That said, that is not the objective of most income investors. They are rather looking for a reliable source of monthly income and do not want the headache of figuring out when or what to buy/sell and when to raise income. Obviously, there is some cost to this.

In the table below, we compare several performance-related metrics with one other fund from Eaton Vance and the S&P 500. The following are included:

EOI

(ETY) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Equity Income fund

(SPXX) Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite

(CII) BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income

(SPY) SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust.

Table 4: (Data - period as specified, otherwise as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Item Desc. EOI ETY SPXX CII S&P 500 Dividend Yield% (as of 04/19/2024) 9.07% 9.27% 7.89% 6.52% 1.36% Discount/Premium -1.17% -3.46% -9.75% -9.18% n/a Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 8.38% 8.57% 7.18% 9.21% 9.69% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -42.4% -37.5% -41% -47.5% -48.5% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 18.4% 17.8% 16.5% 19.2% 16.2% 10-Year CAGR 10.54% 10.33% 7.90% 11.34% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR 13.24% 12.82% 8.68% 14.25% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR 8.77% 8.39% 6.60% 11.38% 9.85% 1-Year CAGR 20.66% 21.86% 0.82% 18.47% 26.11% Fees (excluding interest) 1.10% 1.07% 0.94% 0.89% 0.09% Leverage 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% No. of holdings 57 59 437 57 504 Assets (total) $723 Million $2.0 Billion $296 Million $890 Million $494 Billion Allocation 100% equity, 46% Overwritten (Ind. Stocks) 100% equity, 50% Overwritten using Index 100% equity, 55% Overwritten 100% equity, 50% Overwritten Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

Now, EOI's past performance looks decent. Sure, it underperforms the S&P500 by a percentage point to one and a half percentage points for most timeframes. The other similar fund with some subtle differences is ETY from the same fund family. However, EOI outperforms ETY a little bit. The most significant difference between EOI and ETY is that ETY uses indexes (which it usually does not own) to write options, while EOI uses the individual stocks that it already owns. Also, ETY is a bigger fund as its assets are more than double that of EOI.

The other fund that stands out in terms of performance in most periods is CII (BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income), though it comes at a slightly higher volatility and much lower yield. CII is similar to EOI in a few respects, including that it writes options on single (individual) stocks. If you require a higher yield, then CII would not fit your requirements.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

Even though the EOI fund carries no leverage and there is no interest expense to pay, the valuations of its underlying holdings, especially the tech sector, are significantly impacted by the direction of interest rates. However, this is not unique to EOI. As of now, the Fed has been indicating higher rates for a longer time.

The fund has nearly 100% exposure to domestic equity stocks. The US markets have been on a tear in the last decade and, in turn, are costly compared to global equities, despite the recent dip. But, eventually, this trend may reverse. However, it is very difficult to define any timeframe for this.

Options risk: The fund overwrites close to 50% (currently 46%) of the value of the portfolio and writes call options on the individual holdings. Call options generate income that would limit the downside risk, but at the same time, they also limit the upside in a bull market.

The general risks due to the worsening geopolitical situation.

Market risks: There is still some possibility of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants expect a soft landing or no landing at all, but the risk cannot be ruled out. If a recession does happen, it will impact the underlying securities of this fund as well.

Concluding Thoughts:

As stated earlier, EOI's past performance looks quite decent. You have to keep in mind that EOI overwrites nearly half of its portfolio to generate high income and reduce volatility. So, it would not be fair to compare this with S&P 500 as it would not be an apple-to-apple comparison. Please note that EOI provides more than six times the income of the S&P 500, so something has to give. That said, if acquired opportunistically and at good discounts, the fund can offer both a high income and a comparable performance to the S&P 500. If you do not need a very high income, CII may be a slightly better choice, but timing and discounts can be important.