Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 12:01 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stock
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Ketron - Head, Investor Relations
Andrew Schlossberg - President and CEO
Allison Dukes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Fannon - Jefferies
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Glenn Schorr - Evercore
Bill Katz - TD Cowen
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to Invesco’s First Quarter Earnings Call -- Conference Call, excuse me. All participants will be on a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call will last one hour. To allow more participants to ask questions, one question and a follow-up can be submitted per participant. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Greg Ketron, Invesco’s Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Greg Ketron

All right. Thanks, Operator, and to everyone joining us on the call today. In addition to our press release, we have provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address. The press release and presentation are available on our website, invesco.com. This information can be found by going to the Investor Relations section of the website.

Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on Slide 2 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures, as well as the appendix for the appropriate reconciliations to GAAP.

Finally, Invesco is not responsible for and does not edit nor guarantee the accuracy of our earnings teleconference transcripts provided by third parties. The only authorized webcasts are located on our website.

Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO; and Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, will present our results this morning and then we’ll open up the call for questions.

