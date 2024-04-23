Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.81K Followers

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

PJ Guido - IR
Carol Tome - CEO
Brian Newman - CFO
Nando Cesarone - EVP & President of U.S. and UPS Airline
Matt Guffey - EVP & Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer
Kate Gutmann - EVP and President of International, Healthcare & Supply Chain Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Eric Morgan - Barclays
Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Bruce Chan - Stifel
Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer
David Vernon - Bernstein

Operator

Good morning. My name is Stephen Dye, and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the UPS Investor Relations First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. PJ Guido, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.

PJ Guido

Good morning, and welcome to the UPS first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Carol Tome, our CEO; Brian Newman, our CFO, and a few additional members of our executive leadership team.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we'll make today are forward-looking statements within federal securities laws and address our expectations for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described in our 2023 Form 10-K and other reports we file with or furnish

Recommended For You

About UPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPS

Trending Analysis

Trending News