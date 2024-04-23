Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCPK:EPOKY) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 23, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Larsson - Vice President, Investor Relations and Media
Helena Hedblom - President and Chief Executive Officer
Hakan Folin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Kim - Deutsche Bank
Klas Bergelind - Citi
Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs
Edward Hussey - UBS
Anders Idborg - ABG
Benjamin Heelan - Bank of America
Vlad Sergievskii - Barclays
Mattias Holmberg - DNB
Olof Larshammar - Danske Bank

Karin Larsson

Hello, and a warm welcome to the Epiroc Q1 results presentation. My name is Karin Larsson, Head of Investor Relations and Media here at Epiroc. And with me today to present the results, I have our CEO, Helena Hedblom; and our CFO, Hakan Folin. And today, before we start, I would like to highlight three things. Number one, don't forget to register to our CMD on September 24 in Las Vegas. More than half of the seats have already been taken.

Number two, we have made several improvements in our key figures filed online, including an adjusted EBIT bridge. And hopefully, the increased transparency can help you all make even better investments decisions in the future. And three, and this is the last quarter, we will speak about orders on hand, i.e., order book impacting the structure in the sales bridge. Onwards, when we acquire companies, we will only add actual orders received in the quarter. So with this said, Helena, please? The stage is yours.

Helena Hedblom

Thank you, Karin. So let me start with some highlights of the quarter. So on the customer side, the first quarter was very similar to previous quarters. Mining activity is high, which is reflected in a strong service business and a high demand for rock drilling tools. The large orders are, as we have

