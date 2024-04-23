narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

State Senator's bill would ban Clear Secure from security areas across the state. (0:16) GM handily beats earnings forecasts. (2:33) Apple sets special event for May 7. (4:22)

Our top story so far

No cuts in California?

State Senator Josh Newman is sponsoring a bill that would ban Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from airport security areas across the state as the company’s concierge service creates a “basic equity issue” that lets wealthier travelers bypass long security lines for a $189/year subscription.

The Democratic Senator said, “It’s about dignity in the travel experience of people who don’t have money to pay for upsell services.”

Clear provides expedited security screenings at 50 U.S. airports, along with other public venues. Travelers with a subscription to the service can go to the front of the security line once their identity is established at a Clear kiosk.

The bill introduced by Newman, SB-1372, isn’t intended to ban Clear entirely, but for the company to establish its own security area away from non-Clear subscribers.

While the bill has support from Republican Senator Janet Nguyen, and unions representing flight attendants TSA employees, airlines oppose the bill as it limits how airports manage security lines and eliminates partnership revenue between the carriers and Clear.

In today’s trading

Stocks are rallying for the second straight session on the back of solid big-name earnings and an unexpected drop in a measure of manufacturing activity.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IN) is up +1.5% with tech getting some more buy-the-dip interest, and the S&P (SP500) is up +1%. Treasury yields moved lower.

April PMI Manufacturing Index: 49.9 vs. 52.0 consensus and 51.9 in March. The services PMI did, too, slip to 50.9 (vs. 52.0 expected) from 51.7 a month ago, though remained in positive territory, with the index still above 50.

Pantheon Macroeconomics says the survey "suggests that GDP is unlikely to continue to rise at Q1’s rapid pace," but the most important aspect is the employment index, which "signals a clear risk of an outright drop in private services payrolls." The "current weakness should be taken seriously, given that it is mirrored by the hiring intentions index of the NFIB survey and the Challenger data on layoff announcements."

Meanwhile, March New Home Sales climbed 8.8% M/M to a rate of 693,000, vs. 668,000 expected, from 637,000 in February. The median sales price of new houses sold in March rose to $430,700 from $400,500 in the previous month.

Looking to earnings and active stocks

Fueled by gains in North American sales, GM (GM) earned a profit of $2.62 per share, up from $2.21 in the same quarter last year and $0.51 higher than Street expectations. Total revenue increased 7.5% to $43 billion, $1.22 billion above estimates.

For 2024, GM is now expecting a profit of $9 to $10 per share, up from $8.50 to $9.50 per share and above estimates of $9.02 per share.

UPS (UPS) posted a mixed Q3 earnings report. Revenue decreased 5.2% year-over-year to $21.7 billion. The average daily package volume was 21.2 million, a little better than expected. UPS now expects full-year 2024 consolidated revenue to be about $92 billion to $94.5 billion vs. $93.1 billion consensus and an adjusted operating margin of around 10% to 10.6%.

PepsiCo (PEP) reported organic sales that were up 2.7% during the quarter vs. +2.3% consensus. The company expects at least 4% organic revenue growth for the full year and at least 8% core constant currency EPS growth. The guidance implies 2024 core EPS of at least $8.15 vs. $8.16 consensus.

Philip Morris (PM) set full-year profit guidance below expectations. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS of $6.19 to $6.31 vs. $6.33 consensus and the prior forecast of $6.32 to $6.44. The smoke-free business accounted for 39% of the company's total revenue.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) beat on profit and sales. Management maintained 2024 earnings guidance of $25.65 a share to $26.35 a share and its sales forecast of $68.5 billion to $70 billion. It expects free cash flow of $6.2 billion for the year.

In other news of note

Apple (AAPL) will hold a special event on May 7, with the focus likely to be on new iPads and accessories.

In recent weeks, Apple suppliers have started to increase production of the tech giant's new iPad tablets. Updated versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air are slated to be part of the refresh.

The Pro model will get a new OLED display. The iPad Air will get a 12.9-inch screen, up from the current 10.9-inch screen.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic says stocks and bonds are in a correction that isn’t done.

He says equities could stabilize short-term as earnings are released, but beyond this, “we think the selloff has further to go” and “remain concerned about continued complacency in equity valuations, inflation staying too hot, further Fed repricing, and a profit outlook where the implied acceleration this year might end up too optimistic."

The 2-year US Treasury yield consolidating at around 5% is a risk, while the two problems of inflation stubbornness and geopolitical tensions are unlikely to go away anytime soon, which puts more pressure on investors to de-risk.

Kolanovic continues to recommend investors to hedge their risk assets via long volatility exposures and via long commodity exposures, excluding gold.