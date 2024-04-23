Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation (RTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Hayes - Chairman and CEO
Chris Calio - President and COO
Neil Mitchill - CFO
Jennifer Reed - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Ron Epstein - Bank of America
Cai Von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Doug Harned - Bernstein
David Strauss - Barclays
Rob Stallard - Vertical Research
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Peter Arment - Baird
Matt Akers - Wells Fargo
Jason Gursky - Citigroup
Gavin Parson - UBS

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RTX First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Latif, and I will be your operator for today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

On the call today are Greg Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Calio, President and Chief Operating Officer; Neil Mitchill, Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Investor Relations. This call is being webcast live on the Internet and there is a presentation available for download from RTX website at www.rtx.com.

Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations excluding acquisition accounting adjustments and net non-recurring and/or significant items, often referred to by management as other significant items. The company also reminds listeners that the earnings and cash flow expectations and any other forward looking statements provided in this call are subject to risks and uncertainties. RTX SEC filings, including its forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Once the call becomes open for questions, we ask

