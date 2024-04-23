Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ankita Puri – Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
David Brooks – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Langdale – Chief Financial Officer
Dan Brooks – Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Brandon King – Truist Securities
Michael Rose – Raymond James
Catherine Mealor – KBW
Stephen Scouten – Piper Sandler
Matt Olney – Stephens

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ankita Puri, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Ankita Puri

Good morning, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group first quarter 2024 earnings call. We appreciate you joining us. The related earnings press release and investor presentation can be accessed on our website at ir.ifinancial.com. I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Please see Page 5 of the text in the release or Page 2 of the slide presentation for our safe harbor statement.

All comments made during today's call are subject to that statement. Please note that if we give guidance about future results, that guidance is a statement of management's beliefs at the time the statement is made, and we assume no obligation to publicly update guidance. In this call, we will discuss several financial measures considered to be non-GAAP under the SEC's rules. Reconciliations of

