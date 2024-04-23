Thomas Barwick

Investment Outlook

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) provides a range of consulting and outsourcing services to organizations worldwide.

I previously wrote about CGI in June 2023 with a Hold outlook on slower client spending.

The slower current period for consulting firms may continue due to customer hesitancy, and CGI Inc. appears fully valued at its current price of around $106.

I reiterate my previous Hold view due to continued uncertainty in the firm’s business, even though attractive M&A opportunities may keep management busy during this slow period.

CGI’s Markets And Approach

Per a 2022 market research report by Business Research Insights, the global market for digital transformation consulting was an estimated $53.3 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $235 billion by 2031.

If achieved, this would represent a forecast CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2031.

The primary reason for this expected growth in digital transformation consulting is the continued transition from legacy systems to cloud-based environments, frequently featuring complex architectures.

Industries adopting digital transformation strategies include manufacturing, finance, and retail, as well as those seeking improved customer experience and business efficiencies.

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for business process outsourcing is expected to reach $537 billion by 2030, which would be 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The versatility of outsourcing services is growing as other types of service process automation and intelligence improve the return on investment for client companies.

Below is a chart showing the historical and expected future growth trajectory of process outsourcing services in the U.S. from 2020 to 2030:

CGI reports revenue via two segments, Systems Integration & Consulting and Outsourcing Revenue, as the chart shows here:

The company generates a larger amount of its revenue from outsourcing services, which have also proven more stable than its Systems Integration & Consulting segment.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total Revenue by quarter (columns) has grown 6.7% year-over-year while Operating Income by quarter (line) has increased by 8.2% YoY, as the chart shows here:

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has remained essentially similar to previous periods (YoY):

Earnings per share (Diluted) peaked in mid-2023 and have since trended lower, remaining above the previous year’s results:

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

Compared to SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) gain of 23.37% in the past 12 months, GIB has risen on 7.42%, diverging from the index after its November earnings report, as the chart shows here:

The following is a handy major metrics table that I’ve prepared.

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 2.3 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 11.7 Price/Sales ("TTM") 2.2 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 9.3% Net Income Margin 11.3% EBITDA Margin 17.6% Market Capitalization $23,930,000,000 Enterprise Value $25,290,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $1,570,000,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $5.17 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $5.58 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 5.8% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $5.46 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Buy - 3.61 Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On CGI

CGI is a bit of a different animal in the consulting world, since it derives such a large amount of its revenue from its outsourcing segment.

However, that can help to smooth out the fluctuations in its consulting and systems integration segment, which has proven to be more volatile due to client spending variation recently.

The company continues to see demand for its IPO solutions, which is a bright spot.

With the consulting industry experiencing significant stress as customer spending has disappointed, CGI’s management will likely see greater M&A opportunities to take advantage of.

But against this will be the pressures of employee utilization, although leadership is currently "happy" with those results.

Management will need to proceed carefully and focus on accretive acquisition opportunities in areas where the firm can benefit quickly.

Below is a chart showing the frequency of certain keywords in the most recent conference call:

I’m most interested in the frequency of negative terms, and the chart shows the continued "uncertain" macro environment the company faces regarding client spending.

Unfortunately, it’s anyone’s guess when client spending on discretionary projects will begin to produce growth again.

Management believes the company's diversification between geographies, services and economic sectors will add to its resilience in the coming quarters.

I’m not so sure results will be so rosy, as some large consulting firms with similar wide footprints are choosing to manage out the bottom 10% of their employee base through aggressive attrition efforts in the short term.

As to valuation, assuming generous free cash flow growth and an 11% discount rate (4.6% 10-year treasury rate + 6% equity risk premium), my discounted cash flow calculation is shown below:

It suggests the company's stock may be fully valued at its current price of around $106

While revenue growth may fluctuate from quarter to quarter in the near term, providing a temporary boost to the stock price, until management can reliably increase revenue growth while improving earnings and cash flow, I’m on Hold for CGI Inc.