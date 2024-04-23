Olena_T

Investment Thesis

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) comes across as a terrific bargain. After all, it was once such a popular company that was well positioned with an alluring narrative. Furthermore, the stock today appears to be cheaply valued at 3x forward sales. In fact, paying less than $14 per share for Asana seems like such a bargain opportunity.

However, I argue that Asana is not a stock worth investing in. In fact, I declare that this stock is a sell, given that investors will have to hold on for at least a further two years before this business reaches breakeven on its profitability.

Rapid Recap

Back in February, I said,

Today, the business has fallen from grace and I argue that it's unlikely to return to its former glory at any point soon. I remain neutral on this stock as I don't believe that paying 5x forward sales for Asana makes sense, particularly given the business still has nearly a year ahead before it becomes free cash flow positive.

Author's work on ASAN

Since then, we've had another set of results and guidance. Even though the stock is down nearly 40% since I've been neutral on this stock, I don't believe this stock to be undervalued.

Indeed, not only do I reaffirm that Asana is unlikely to return to its former glory at any point soon, I'm also downgrading this stock to a sell.

Asana's Near-Term Prospects

Asana provides a collaborative work management platform designed to help teams organize and manage their work effectively. Through features like task assignment, project tracking, and communication tools, Asana enables teams to streamline workflows and improve productivity.

However, Asana faces challenges that have led to elongated deal cycles, making it more challenging to secure new business, especially with larger enterprises where decision-making processes are complex.

Additionally, the ongoing market uncertainties have resulted in fewer renewals, particularly in the technology sector, which has been a primary driver of Asana's customer base. As a result, stabilizing revenue growth rates in new business and managing churn rates effectively remains a key challenge for Asana.

Moreover, Asana's transition to focus more on the enterprise market presents its own set of challenges. While Asana has seen some success in landing and expanding with large enterprise customers across various industries, moving upmarket requires significant investment in marketing efforts, which is costly and likely to weigh on Asana's profitability in the near term. Also, building robust enterprise-grade features and functionalities requires substantial investment, which will further dampen its profitability in the near term.

Given this background, let's now discuss Asana's fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Fully Fizzle Out

ASAN revenue growth rates

Asana's revenue growth rates point toward a year of unappetizing growth rates. To reinforce this contention, consider the size of Asana's recent revenue beats.

With time, the size of Asana's revenue beats has become progressively smaller. In other words, all you see here for the year ahead, at approximately 12% CAGR is all there is.

When it comes to investing in high-growth stocks, investors demand high growth. Because if the growth rates are not satisfactory, the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for the stock will continue to compress with time, and no matter how cheap the stock gets, it will always seemingly get cheaper still. With this segue, we now turn our focus to discussing Asana's valuation.

ASAN Stock Valuation -- 3x Sales

Asana is doing everything in its might to turn a corner on its operating losses and head to breakeven. Even if Asana's positively outperforms the high end of its guidance, the best that the business can deliver is negative 7% non-GAAP operating margins. That's it. Yes, the business is expected to end this year with positive free cash flow, but I question the underlying sustainability of this free cash flow.

Altogether, I estimate, this implies that in the very best-case outlook, shareholders will have to stomach a further two years of losses. So, why bother with Asana?

When there are so many companies that have recently sold off in the market, why chase Asana? Just because the share price is down from its former heights? That's no reason to get involved with Asana. The price the stock was yesterday or last month is no indication of where the share price will be tomorrow or next month or next year.

The stock tracks investors' expectations of future free cash flows. There's no point striving to overcomplicate what's very straightforward.

That being said, it's not all negative with Asana's stock. After all, the business does carry more than $500 million of cash and minimal debt. Also, its well-resourced founder has shown a high propensity to shore up his business by infusing capital into the business at times when the outlook was bleak. Nonetheless, that consideration alone does not mean this is a business that readers should also chase.

The Bottom Line

Asana's near-term prospects are hazy. Stabilizing revenue growth rates in new business and managing churn rates effectively remain key challenges.

Asana's revenue growth rates are expected to be lackluster with diminishing sizes of recent revenue beats pointing to another year of unimpressive growth rates. Despite its seemingly low valuation at 3x sales, this stock is a sell.