ASML: Market Risks Are Too Great, Making A Repeat Of 2022 Likely

kynny

Investment Thesis

Semiconductor demand is expected to continue to grow to one trillion dollars per year by 2030 as the world becomes increasingly digital. ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) sits directly on the critical path, without their products the leading-edge chips could not be produced. This will result in continued growth for the company through at least this decade. ASML has the strongest moat of any company in the world, leading to their near monopoly status in lithography. Additionally, they have inspection tools and a strong service revenue base.

Semiconductor manufacturing capacity is growing globally with the support of national governments. But with government support comes government meddling. The ongoing export war between China and western countries—mostly started by the US—has seen restrictions placed on the types of chips and manufacturing equipment that can be sold to China. This has directly impacted ASML and other semiconductor companies. As a result, geopolitical risk is the largest threat ASML faces. It is unlikely that a competing semiconductor equipment manufacturer will create a lithography system (or new method) able to outmatch ASML, but with a single government order, ASML’s sales can be slashed.

Despite ASML’s strong position and global demand for their product, I still see problems with the company and the current economic environment that make me hesitant to invest. In this article, I will focus on where and how their revenue is generated, the impacts export restrictions to China may have, ASML’s shareholder returns policy, and their current valuation along with present stock market trends. I see too many near-term risks that overshadow their long-term prospects. This leads me to expect their share price will decline in the coming months.

The Lithography Leader

ASML isn’t the only player in the lithography space, but they have a substantial lead over competitors like Canon (OTCPK:CAJPY) resulting in a near monopoly status. Lithography equipment represents the majority of their equipment sales. For Q1, ASML generated €3,966 million in revenue from equipment, 97% of which was lithography. Almost half of the sales were to China in the quarter, which is a substantial over-shipment. Historically, China represents around 25% of annual sales.

Q1 net system sales breakdown (ASML Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Sales to memory producers were also slightly higher in the quarter than in prior years as the memory market begins to come back to life. Micron (MU) has restarted their expansion activities in Idaho and New York to the tune of more than $115B, and SK Hynix plans to spend around $91B to expand their memory production as part of a $470B chipmaking hub near Seoul alongside Samsung. Memory demand will help offset delays in orders placed by logic customers as Intel (INTC) which delayed their Ohio fab and TSMC (TSM) which delayed their Arizona fab.

These headwinds are having an impact on ASML. Their system revenue fell 30% quarter-over-quarter and total revenue declined €1,456 million from the year-ago quarter (a 21.5% drop). Management had guided for a weak Q1 due to lower EUV deliveries and still expects demand to rebound throughout the year, resulting in comparable performance to 2023. They anticipate non-EUV business to be down in 2024, while stronger EUV demand will make up the difference. To me, this sends a strong signal that ASML could miss their guidance. EUV systems are used for advanced logic chips and only the most advanced memory chips. EUV is not used for the majority of memory chips which rely on legacy nodes. The weakness in leading logic manufacturing companies opens the risk for a miss. On the Q1 earnings call, management indicated that they plan to continue production of EUV systems at their current rate, “pre-building” them for demand they expect to come in 2025. In my opinion, this further confirms demand weakness. “Pre-building” is just a fancy way of saying building inventory because they hope to sell their product in the future, but it is not selling right now.

Total net sales by end use (ASML Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Services Lead while Other Products Trail

ASML provides maintenance services for their equipment. In 2023, services generated €5,620 million in revenue, which was 20% of total revenue. This has been a steadily growing category alongside their installation base. The services include maintenance, parts, and upgrades. Revenues from Q1 are in line with last year's results.

ASML also provides products focused on metrology and inspection. In 2023, these products generated $536 million, which was 2.5% of product revenue. This category has not seen any growth for years, and Q1 results were no exception. The metrology and inspection domains are dominated by KLA (KLAC) while Applied Materials (AMAT) is a distant second place.

Backlog and New Orders

As mentioned above, there are multiple large expansion projects underway in the memory market, resulting in more demand from memory producers than in prior years. Additionally, China is expanding their memory production capacity, leading to more equipment sales. However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that memory has historically represented slightly more than a third of sales. The substantial drop in total bookings and the overperformance of memory bookings is less a sign of strong memory demand and more a sign of weak logic demand.

Q1 net system bookings by end-use (ASML Q1 Earnings Presentation)

On the earnings call, management stated that the present backlog is around €38 billion, which is just under 7 quarters of revenue using the 2023 run rate. They tried to emphasize that orders can be lumpy. This is true given the high purchase price and limited customer base. But just because orders can be lumpy does not mean more orders will come next quarter. Inflation is persisting, and the likelihood of rate cuts drops with every passing economic report. This will put stress on businesses and consumers, as seen in the announced delays at leading logic manufacturers.

Additionally, it’s not clear what ability customers have to delay delivery of their orders or the exact product mix. Though the present backlog means ASML should be busy for now, Wall Street will likely punish ASML if the backlog declines too rapidly.

China Exposure

The US government’s ongoing efforts to restrict China’s access to advanced chips and manufacturing equipment is so far more of a nuisance than harmful. The export restrictions allow systems designed for legacy nodes of 28nm or more to be exported. This has not stopped Chinese foundries from producing more advanced chips though. SMIC is currently producing 5nm chips for Huawei despite not having access to the advanced tools they need. The yields SMIC is getting are substantially worse than TSMC because they are using older equipment not designed for leading edge nodes. However, the higher costs caused by lower yields could easily be overcome by China’s propensity to throw money at problems.

China is a major market for ASML. In 2023, they generated €7,251 million from Chinese customers (26% of revenue), only surpassed by the €8,074 million earned in Taiwan (29% of revenue). China was also the only region to maintain its purchasing volume in Q1. At 49% of Q1 revenue, sales to China were €1,943M, which annualizes to €7,773 million, which is comparable to last year.

Returning to the backlog, management resisted analyst questions to provide an exact geographic breakdown. But they did disclose more than 20% of the backlog is from Chinese companies. In January, changes to the Dutch export restrictions blocked the fulfilment of DUV orders by Chinese companies. It is impossible to know what actions the government will take next, but ASML will be hurt by stricter export controls.

Dividends and Share Buybacks

ASML returns capital to shareholders through a small dividend and share buybacks. The 2023 total dividend was €6.10 which is a 0.76% yield. Going forward, they have announced a €1.90 dividend which annualizes to €7.60 which is still less than a 1% yield.

ASML cumulative share buybacks (ASML)

Share buybacks have been the main method of capital return. Over the last 5 years, ASML has been able to reduce their share count by 27.75 million shares, a 6.6% reduction. Unfortunately for shareholders, most of the share buybacks coincide with peak share prices. The chart below shows ASML’s quarterly and TTM free cash flows. ASML generated the highest levels of FCF in 2021 and early 2022. This aligns with their share repurchases of €8.56B in 2021 and €4.64B in 2022. FCF levels have steadily declined since then. Q1 FCF was negative, which is normal for Q1 results, but I doubt FCF will meaningfully recover next quarter due to customer weakness. Additionally, lower FCF will hurt valuations besides halting share buybacks.

Free cash flow (Koyfin)

Bearish Market Trends Appearing

ASML’s weakening performance in the quarter, especially the lower order levels, has not been taken well by the market. In the week following earnings, ASML’s stock price fell 12%, and it’s 18% off its high from early March.

The last year has seen any company even remotely related to AI run-up in price. The only company to truly see substantial revenue improvements has been Nvidia (NVDA), while the other companies experienced multiple expansion. ASML has been a beneficiary of the hype, but their revenue has not grown with the optimism. The chart below shows the share prices of ASML and Nvidia. The performance of both companies is well correlated. Nvidia has a higher beta, but they both rise and fall together. The AI hype appears to be running out of steam as reality starts setting in that expectations have been substantially greater than they should have been.

I believe that we have only started to witness the next wave of pullbacks. Inflation has persisted and the prospect of rate cuts by the Fed has diminished. Though the Fed said they had no further plans to increase rates, they might have to; at a minimum, they will be higher for longer. We have seen this play before. It occurred in 2022 where the market bled for over a year and ASML dropped 55%. That was at the start of the inflation wave and rate hiking so I don’t expect as great a pullback, but companies are tightening their belts and markets are reducing their rosy outlooks.

Price correlation between ASML and Nvidia (Koyfin)

Valuation

Despite known customer weakness and less than stellar performance, ASML is currently trading at or above their average valuation multiples. Using Seeking Alpha’s valuation metrics, ASML’s forward P/E of 42.39 is 9% above the 5-year average. For every category, ASML is trading above the mean by 2% to 24%.

The largest red flag though is analyst growth projections, which are currently 18.36%. However, management has clearly guided 2024 revenue to be in line with 2023 revenue, a no growth scenario. Additionally, based on their weak order book, building inventory, and customer foundry delays, I see the potential for the company to miss their already weak guidance.

Wall Street’s misaligned expectations will have to be priced in, and the decline in share price over the past week could only be the beginning. ASML’s share price declined the most when they missed analysts’ expected revenue. As ASML’s share price fell from the end of 2021 through Q3 of 2022, they beat EPS expectations and grew revenue. This time is different because ASML is not presently growing.

Revenue surprise percentage (Seeking Alpha) EPS surprise percentage (Seeking Alpha)

I have to give ASML a sell rating because the indicators of past downturns are present again. In the long run, ASML will be a good investment but waiting for a lower entry point is the best course of action today. I want to see Wall Street expectations match or underestimate ASML’s performance before I consider buying shares. I also want to see strength in their customer base rather than delays.

Conclusion & Risks

ASML will be a beneficiary of the future growth in the semiconductor industry. But semiconductors are cyclical, and we are currently dragging along the bottom with more downside potential. Memory customers are starting to rebound and equipment sales to them have been stable, but the majority of sales are to logic customers and they are experiencing weakness at the moment. This weakness has impacted ASML with weaker sales and orders seen in the last quarter and the pre-building of systems, indicating no buyer is presently available. Trade restrictions on China pose a risk to future sales, but ASML has navigated the limitations successfully so far and will likely adapt as necessary should the rules change in the future. Finally, the dislocation between Wall Street estimates and ASML guidance is a clear indicator of downside risk. ASML’s share price halved the last time the two diverged.

ASML will be a good investment one day, but today is not that day.