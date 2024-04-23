Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Even With Big Gains, I'm Still Convinced RTX Is One Of The Best Dividend Stocks On The Market

Apr. 23, 2024 2:04 PM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock
Summary

  • RTX Corp. (formerly Raytheon Technologies) has seen a big increase in its stock price and has become a core holding in family portfolios.
  • The company reported strong quarterly earnings, with organic sales growth of 12% and a record backlog of more than $200 billion.
  • RTX benefits from government contracts and is investing in R&D to stay competitive, with a focus on next-generation technologies and products.
F-35 Lightning II Kampfjet im Flug

gsmudger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to do one of my favorite things - discuss RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX).

While I'm writing this, the company, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, is my fifth-largest dividend (growth) investment and one of the most important holdings across all family portfolios.

