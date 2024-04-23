gsmudger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to do one of my favorite things - discuss RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX).

While I'm writing this, the company, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, is my fifth-largest dividend (growth) investment and one of the most important holdings across all family portfolios.

Although I have been a buyer since the end of the pandemic, I started to become a very aggressive buyer last year when RTX was hit with issues related to its GTF engine.

Currently, I'm up 50%.

We were buying so aggressively that RTX has become a core holding of all family portfolios.

On Oct. 16, I wrote an article titled "RTX Corp.: I'm So Bullish It Hurts," when I wrote the following:

In a turbulent market, I doubled down on Raytheon Technologies, and here's why: While the company faced significant setbacks with its GTF engines, I firmly believe that it remains a compelling long-term investment. RTX's combination of top-tier defense and commercial capabilities sets the stage for robust free cash flow growth, supporting dividends and innovation.

Since then, shares have returned 41%, beating the S&P 500's impressive 16% return by a huge margin.

My most recent article was published on Jan. 23. Since then, shares have returned 15%.

Now, as shares are back at their all-time high, I'm reiterating my bullish view, backed by the just-released quarterly earnings, which showed strength across the board.

So, let's get to it!

I'm Not Biased. I'm Just Impressed

I sometimes joke that I've become the biggest cheerleader for RTX and some of its peers.

Normally, that's a huge red flag. After all, it could indicate a strong bias.

However, to me, it has the opposite effect. As I wrote in a recent article, I hold a very concentrated portfolio as I want to have significant investments in my favorite companies.

Whenever my financial fate depends on a company, I need to be on top of things. There's no room for error.

The moment I sense that my investments could turn against me, I sell.

When dealing with RTX, I don't get that sense.

On the contrary, the company keeps confirming the bull case.

When Everything Seems To Go Right

I don't like to overuse the word "blowout," but it certainly applies here.

In the first quarter of this year, RTX saw organic sales growth of 12%, while segment operating profit rose 10%.

Even better:

The company achieved a record backlog of more than $200 billion. $77 billion of this backlog consists of defense orders.

The company received $25 billion worth of new orders, which translates to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.34x. This indicates $1.34 in new orders for every $1.00 in finished work. This is highly supportive of longer-term revenue growth.

RTX Corp.

Adding to that, commercial OE grew by 33%, driven by strong demand for new aircraft, while commercial aftermarket increased by 11%, which reflected continued growth in domestic and international revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs). Or, to put it differently, the post-pandemic surge in aerospace demand continues with strong momentum.

In the Collins Aerospace segment, organic sales were up 9%, supported by 14% commercial aftermarket growth, 14% commercial OE growth, and 1% growth in defense.

RTX Corp.

Pratt & Whitney saw even stronger organic sales growth of 23%, supported by 64% growth in commercial OE, 21% growth in defense, and 9% growth in commercial aftermarket.

This segment benefited from a wide range of tailwinds, including a favorable product mix, higher aftermarket demand, and strong defense orders.

RTX Corp.

Digging a bit deeper, what caught my interest is the fact that RTX noted positive developments with regard to the defense budget. The fiscal year 2024 budget is $886 billion.

This bill saw an increase of 3%, according to Reuters. As weird as it may sound, the $886 billion budget was lower than some expected as it's below the current rate of inflation. Generally speaking, that puts more pressure on defense companies.

However, RTX was upbeat, as the government is targeting a few high-priority areas, including next-generation propulsion, hypersonics, critical munitions, and important F-35 upgrades. Bear in mind that RTX produces the F-135 engine for this jet.

The company also benefits from the general increase in global geopolitical risks.

This includes a $1.2 billion contract to supply Germany with additional Patriot air and missile defense. Like most European nations, the war in Ukraine has been a wake-up call.

In general, government spending on the Ukraine war is extremely lucrative for RTX as a big part of funding targets products in its portfolio. The same applies to spending on Israel's defense capabilities after last year's terrorist attacks and the war that followed.

This is what the company said during the Q&A session of its earnings call (emphasis added):

[...] if you break down sort of the supplemental into it big buckets, it's about $60 billion for Ukraine, another $25 million or so for Israel and $10 billion for INDOPACOM. So when we look at our product portfolio against those big buckets. We look at Ukraine and say about 2/3 of that is addressable with RTX products, think GEM-T, NASAMS, Patriot, AMRAAM, AIM-9X. Israel, we kind of handicap that as about 30% addressable stockpile replenishment, Iron Dome, procurements. And then INDOPAYCOM, again, roughly that 30% addressable with the RTX product suite, namely SM6, Tomahawk, AIM-9X. So again, the services will have their specific lists of what they're looking for. But again, we think our product portfolio is pretty well positioned to address the needs in each of those theaters. - RTX 1Q24 Earnings Call

In other words, RTX has the right products for the "modern" threat environment, which includes the mighty Patriot system, air-to-air missiles ("AMRAAM"), Tomahawks, and so much more.

RTX Corp.

In order to stay competitive in the future, RTX is "throwing" billions into R&D, earmarking roughly $3 billion for research and development this year. It also benefits from an additional $5 billion from customer-funded R&D.

Customer-funded R&D is something a company like RTX benefits from as it has a very critical position in the defense supply chain. After all, a lot of the projects are partnerships, including the F-35, the NASAM air defense system, and others.

In this case, specific R&D is focused on advancing technologies in areas such as advanced materials, electrification, power and thermal management, and microelectronics.

The company also expands its manufacturing capacity in key areas to meet growing customer demand, with plans for approximately $2.5 billion in capital spending in 2024.

On top of that, RTX Ventures and cross-company technology roadmaps are used to develop differentiated technologies and fill the product pipeline.

These ventures include next-gen capabilities, including AI technologies.

RTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of Raytheon Technologies, has made a minority investment in autonomous solutions company EpiSci. [...] "EpiSci is a leader in rapidly deployable, hardware-agnostic autonomy solutions and a key enabler to the AI-embedded battlefield of the future," said Daniel Ateya, managing director of RTX Ventures. "As an early investor we plan to support EpiSci's endeavors in creating a trust-based, collaborative environment between humans and AI-enabled machines."

Speaking of innovation, one new release the company is proud of is the LTAMDS, which is a next-generation advanced 360-degree air defense radar that provides significant performance improvements against a range of threats, including unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") and hypersonics.

Raytheon (An RTX Corp. Division)

This is the "perfect" product for the current threat environment. It also has completed a number of live-fire events.

In the test, LTAMDS detected and tracked a cruise missile surrogate flying in a threat-representative path and passed data to the Northrop Grumman-developed Integrated Battle Command System, the brains of the Army’s air-and-missile defense architecture, Raytheon said in a statement Monday. IBCS directed a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile to fire and LTAMDS guided the missile to intercept the target, according to the company.

Moreover, the company's GTF engine issues are being resolved according to plan. The GTF engine issue is what caused RTX's stock price to implode last year as quality issues required a full overhaul of many engines.

On the maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") side, RTX has started to incorporate full-life disks into certain engine overhauls, with plans to progressively ramp up this effort throughout the year.

Meanwhile, engine shop visits for the PW1100 engine, completed in the quarter, align with the company's plan, showing a 50% increase year-over-year.

Also, average wing-to-wing turnaround time assumptions remain consistent with prior guidance of roughly 250 to 300 days.

With airworthiness directives now issued, RTX expects to be essentially at peak aircraft-on-ground ("AOG") level and anticipates an average of roughly 350 AOGs from 2024 through 2026.

There's So Much Value In RTX

On top of good results, the company confirmed its full-year guidance.

While a guidance hike would have been an even better sign, there's a lot to be upbeat about as the company expects sales growth across the board.

For Collins , the expectation is for mid-to-high single-digit sales growth on both adjusted and organic bases, with operating profit growth expected to come in between $650 million and $725 million compared to the previous year.

, the expectation is for mid-to-high single-digit sales growth on both adjusted and organic bases, with operating profit growth expected to come in between $650 million and $725 million compared to the previous year. Pratt & Whitney forecasts low double-digit sales growth and adjusted operating profit growth between $400 million and $475 million vs. 2023.

forecasts low double-digit sales growth and adjusted operating profit growth between $400 million and $475 million vs. 2023. Raytheon expects low to mid-single-digit organic sales growth and an increase in operating profit between $100 million and $200 million compared to the prior year.

RTX Corp.

Countless earnings calls have been ruined by poor guidance in the past few years as many defense companies struggled with elevated inflation and supply chain headwinds.

Now, that seems to be over, with only minor problems in the aerospace and defense supply chain.

At Raytheon, the business continues to see incredible demand, and as we said on our last call, we're taking actions to advance our key franchises, improve our supply chain and drive margin expansion. In the quarter, Raytheon saw 50 basis points of sequential margin improvement and 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis. - RTX 1Q24 Earnings Call

As a result, the company also reiterated its commitment to returning capital to shareholders, aiming to distribute between $36 billion and $37 billion between the merger and the end of next year.

Last year, it bought back $12.9 billion worth of stock, which is 10% of its current market cap.

Currently, RTX yields 2.3%. The three-year dividend CAGR is 7.5%, which I expect to last, as RTX has a very rosy growth outlook - beyond 2024.

Using the data in the chart below, we see that RTX currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 19.7x. While this is above its long-term average of 17.4, I'm very upbeat.

FAST Graphs

For example, RTX hasn't been the company it's now since the pandemic. Prior to that, we were dealing with the United Technologies stock price.

Moreover, the company has a growth profile that warrants a 20x multiple.

This year, analysts expect 7% EPS growth, potentially followed by 15% and 12% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

If we combine a 20x multiple with its 2.3% yield and expected EPS growth, we get an annual return outlook of at least 14%.

While this number is purely theoretical and prone to adjustments, I believe that RTX is one of the best (dividend) stocks long-term investors can buy.

Hence, despite our aggressive buying last year, we're far from done and looking for future corrections to add shares.

Takeaway

RTX continues to shine as a cornerstone of my portfolio, boasting robust growth and a resilient trajectory.

The company's recent earnings report underscores its strength, with record backlog, strong order inflows, and promising developments across all segments.

Furthermore, as RTX navigates challenges, from engine issues to supply chain dynamics, its commitment to innovation and shareholder value remains strong, which paves the road for elevated long-term growth and shareholder distributions.

With a mix of solid fundamentals and growth potential, RTX stands out as a top pick for long-term investors seeking value and stability in what has become a challenging market environment.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Strong Financial Performance: RTX's recent earnings report shows impressive organic sales growth, record backlog, and promising guidance, indicating its financial resilience and potential for future growth.

RTX's recent earnings report shows impressive organic sales growth, record backlog, and promising guidance, indicating its financial resilience and potential for future growth. Diversified Portfolio: With a blend of defense and commercial capabilities, RTX benefits from a diverse revenue stream, all of which come with secular growth opportunities.

With a blend of defense and commercial capabilities, RTX benefits from a diverse revenue stream, all of which come with secular growth opportunities. Strategic Investments: The company's commitment to R&D and innovation paves the road for future growth and competitiveness.

The company's commitment to R&D and innovation paves the road for future growth and competitiveness. Government Contracts: RTX's involvement in high-priority defense areas and lucrative government contracts provide stability and growth opportunities, especially in light of geopolitical tensions.

Cons: