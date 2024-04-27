Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
16 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Yielding Almost 5%

Apr. 27, 2024 7:00 AM ETMO, ENB, EPD, PM, FRT, CVX, NVS, KMB, NFG, WTRG, CHRW, CFR, CLX, NEE, ADM, ENB:CA2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Attempting to time the market is not a successful strategy. Long-term investing has consistently outperformed market timing.
  • Today, the S&P is fairly valued, but blue-chip bargains are plentiful if you know where to look.
  • These 16 dividend aristocrats yield an average of 4.7%, are 18% undervalued, have 30% 12-month upside potential, and are expected to keep delivering 12% to 13% annual returns just as they have for 25 years.
  • This is a perfect example of how even when the market is in a modest pullback, and still within 6% of record highs, incredible blue-chip bargains are always available, even for the world's most dependable dividend growers.
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

You need to learn one critical lesson well if you want to succeed on Wall Street.

In any given year, stocks will be volatile.

A 14% to 15% decline should be expected in any year. Not for "no reason," stocks always fall for a

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
111.46K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

