16 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Yielding Almost 5%

Deagreez

You need to learn one critical lesson well if you want to succeed on Wall Street.

In any given year, stocks will be volatile.

Ycharts

A 14% to 15% decline should be expected in any year. Not for "no reason," stocks always fall for a reason.

The media will create a narrative to explain what is happening with stock prices. It's the job of the financial media to create a narrative that makes us all feel better.

Think about it. There's nothing more terrifying than stocks going down without a reason. Even stocks going up without an apparent reason is scary because what if it's a bubble?

That's why the financial media exists. They exist to sell advertisements and make money, but we watch CNBC and Bloomberg to find out what "the narrative" of the moment is.

It's self-soothing infotainment, not investing advice. Never forget that.

In Any Downturn, Stay Calm And Remember The Big Picture

Charlie Bilello

Here's every 5%-plus intra-day decline pullback and correction since the end of the Great Recession.

In 15 years, there have been 28 pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets, averaging one every six months.

Ycharts

Tech investors have made more than 700% buying and holding through those 28 market declines. US S&P investors gained 338%, and even value investors, suffering through the third worst period of value underperforming growth, have almost quadrupled their money.

Even highly conservative 60-40 investors, the traditional retirement portfolio, have more than doubled their money. And that's after suffering the worst bond bear market in US history in 2022.

Do Not Try to Time the Market

JPMorgan Asset Management

If you think you can time the market, you're wrong. You got lucky if you've ever experienced success timing tops and bottoms.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Even if the market was raging higher and you think you did well with market timing, you certainly would have done better with long-term investing.

Wells Fargo

If you think the numbers look better market timing for longer, they don't.

Dalbar

After 30 years of market timing, the average investor left more than $800,000 in missed profits compared to buy and hold.

Ben Carlson

The worst 30-year annualized return since 1926, the Great Depression crash, was 7.8%, an 850% gain over 30 years from 1929 to 1959.

The average US investor has only kept up with the worst US 30-year return in history thanks to market timing.

Nick Maggiulli

Market timing isn't just impossible - it's not necessary. From 1970 to 2019, if you had been able to buy $1,000 on the very lowest day of the year compared to just buying on the first trading day of the year, the benefits of perfect market timing would have been 22% better returns.

Not 22% per year, but 22% over 50 years.

And here's what you risk trying to achieve: Perfection and the impossible.

Wells Fargo

Remember that inflation over the last 30 years was 2.5%. So anyone who missed the best 30 best market days lost money to inflation.

Let me say that again. If you missed the average 10 best single-day S&P gains for the last 30 years, you lost money over 30 years.

Ycharts

According to JPMorgan, 80% of the single best days, which have generated 100% of the market's long-term returns, have occurred within two weeks of the single worst days, according to Bank of America since 1930.

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Adjusted for inflation, anyone missing just the 10 best single days of each decade lost 94% since 1930.

For context, the worst US stock crash in history was the 87% decline during the Great Depression.

The only way to get worse returns was to be a market timer for nearly 100 years.

The man who is a bear on the future of America will always go broke." - J.P. Morgan

Embrace Sell Offs As A Gift

Charlie Bilello

I can't tell you when stocks will bottom or "why" they will bottom. Only in hindsight will the media make up a plausible-sounding reason to explain the inevitable bottom.

But I can tell you with near certainty that if you focus on the fundamentals and the highest probability road to success, long-term compounding with great companies, you'll be happy with the results.

Charlie Bilello

So, let's consider the dividend aristocrats, the most dependable income stocks in the world, by definition.

High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats: Getting Paid To Wait For Compounding Magic

Companies with 25-plus consecutive years of dividend growth. That's every year since 1999. In other words, a dividend aristocrat is a company that has raised its dividend every single year despite:

Three Recessions, including the Great Financial Crisis and Pandemic lockdowns.

Six Bear Markets

Inflation ranging from -3% to 9%

Interest rates ranging from 0% to 6%

Fifty market pullbacks and corrections like this one.

Nothing helps you strengthen an investor's spine and sharpen the mind on fundamentals like getting paid steady, growing and dependable income.

So, let me show you how I screened for a complete portfolio of pure, high-yield dividend aristocrats — a great way to profit from this market downturn.

Zen Research Terminal Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12-month fundamentally justified upside, dividend growth streak, and 5-year dividend growth rate" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 Under "Lists," dividend champions 132 26.77% 3 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 89 18.05% 4 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 50 10.14% 8 Investment Grade Credit Rating (BBB- or higher) 37 7.51% 7 Non-Speculative 32 6.49% 8 Quality Score 80+% (Sleep Well At Night Or better) 31 6.29% 9 Sort By Yield 0.00% 10 Top 15 Yielding Dividend Aristocrats 16 3.25% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

So out of 132 dividend aristocrats and champions, any company with a 25-plus year streak that isn't in the S&P, here are among the best high-yield options that also are a wonderful combo of:

Quality.

Strong balance sheets.

Double-digit long-term consensus total return potential according to the FactSet analyst consensus.

Not speculative (complex turnaround like LEG, VFC, MMM, WBA, AT&T, etc)

16 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Yield Almost 5%

Journal of Finance

As few as 15 stocks can create a complete portfolio. The first 15 stocks provide 85% of the benefits of diversification, with steady declines in the benefits from owning more than 30 individual names.

There are 16 aristocrats here because the 15th-highest yield was a tie.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

So, let's summarize what we have here.

Sixteen dividend aristocrats in seven sectors, with the most concentrated sectors being energy and consumer staples at 23% each.

The average yield is 4.6%, 3X that of the S&P and 50% more than Vanguard's High-Yield (VYM) ETF.

The average historical discount to fair value is 18%, compared to the S&P, which is now back to fair value.

S&P Back To Fair Value

Week 17 % Of Year Done 2024 Weighting 2025 Weighting 32.69% 67.31% 32.69% Forward S&P EV/EBITDA (Cash-Adjusted Earnings) 10-Year Average Market Overvaluation 13.44 13.37 0.49% S&P Fair Value Decline To Fair Value 4,943.06 0.49% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool, FactSet)

For context, that 18% discount to fair value represents 22% upside to fair value or 4.1% annually over five years.

In other words, these 4.6% yielding aristocrats represent buying $1 for $0.82, and a 22% instant rally would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

Factor in their consensus growth rate, and the consensus 12-month fundamentally justified total return potential is 29% in the next year.

Not a forecast.

The fundamentally justified total return consensus potential is 29% for the next year.

If it happened, a 29% rally in the next 12 months would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

The average quality score of 89% on the quality system, which factors in more than 1,000 fundamental metrics, indicates Ultra Sleep Well At Night (wide moat aristocrat) level quality.

The FactSet median long-term growth consensus of all analysts covering each company for Wall Street is for 7.2% long-term growth and 12.1% long-term total returns.

If you're spending the dividends, you can expect 7% to 8% long-term dividend growth if these companies grow as expected.

If you reinvest the dividends, 12% to 13% annual income is what analysts currently expect.

The average dividend growth streak is 40 years since 1984:

Four recessions.

Great Financial Crisis.

Pandemic.

9/11.

Eight bear markets.

Eighty market downturns like this one.

Interest rates between 0% and 13%.

Inflation between -3% and 9%

According to S&P, the average credit rating is A- stable, with a 30-year bankruptcy risk of 3.54% and long-term risk management in the top 31% of all global companies.

Historical Returns Since 1998

While historical returns are no guarantee of future success, they do provide statistically significant data about whether stable blue-chip company growth forecasts are consistent with history and, thus, likely reasonable.

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

So, the analyst consensus for long-term return potential is 12.2% and the historical average 12-month return has been 12.4%.

Not only did these high-yield aristocrats outperform the S&P for a quarter century, but their worst five-year return was 2.69% per year.

14% was the lowest five-year total return for these aristocrats.

That's compared to the market's worst five-year return of -6.73% per year.

-25% was the worst five-year total return for the S&P.

The worst 15-year return for the S&P was 3.64% annually or 71%. The worst 15-year return for these high-yield aristocrats was 9.27% or 278%.

Advanced Metrics

Portfolio Visualizer

These 16 aristocrats delivered 6.5% annual alpha over the S&P and 2X better negative-volatility-adjusted total returns (Sortino ratio).

The Treynor ratio is the excess returns compared to bonds per unit of volatility. For context, some of the world's best hedge funds, which optimize for volatility-adjusted returns, have a Treynor ratio of 17.

Portfolio Visualizer

Look at those impressive volatility stats for two times the safe withdrawal rate as the S&P.

Remember that these aristocrats beat the S&P by 50% annually for a quarter century. Yet, they averaged just 71% of the market's upside and 47% of the downside in down markets.

This is why low volatility is an "alpha factor." REITs, utilities, consumer staples, aristocrats, etc., don't beat the market over time by outperforming during red-hot bull markets. However, they can outperform over time by falling a lot less in downturns and then having to make up less during recoveries.

To match the S&P's volatility-adjusted returns, the downside and upside capture ratio must be equal.

For most investors, giving up 29% of the upside to avoid 56% of the downside is a good tradeoff.

13% Annual Income Growth For 25 Years = 66.6% Yield On Cost And 17.5X Increase In Dividends

Portfolio Visualizer

Remember that long-term income growth correlates closely with total returns over time. This is why yield, dividend safety, and dependability aren't enough for a comfortable retirement.

It would be best to have sufficient total returns, via yield and growth, to maximize wealth and dependable income in retirement.

Risks To Consider

Dividend aristocrats are famous for dependable income, beating the market over time, and lower volatility.

Portfolio Visualizer

These aristocrats are typically less volatile, but not always.

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

However, even these historical charts and tables are rather antiseptic.

Look at some of the worst month returns to understand what that 8% conditional value at risk means.

A "bad month" in a bear market for this portfolio is an approximately 8% decline vs 10% for the S&P.

That's what "Conditional Value At Risk 5%" effectively means.

Worst Monthly Returns

Year Month Aristocrat Return S&P Return 2020 3 -11.56% -12.37% 2020 2 -9.89% -8.24% 2022 9 -9.15% -9.22% 2022 6 -9.00% -8.27% 1998 8 -8.40% -14.47% 2008 10 -8.34% -16.79% 2009 2 -7.47% -10.66% 2008 6 -6.87% -8.44% 2018 12 -6.79% -9.04% 2023 5 -6.68% 0.42% Average -8.42% -9.71% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Best Monthly Returns

Year Month Aristocrat Return S&P Return 2000 12 12.82% 0.51% 2022 10 11.37% 8.08% 2020 11 9.88% 10.94% 2020 4 8.30% 12.81% 2009 7 8.29% 7.58% 2015 10 8.28% 8.42% 1999 4 8.19% 3.85% 2000 5 7.92% -2.04% 2021 12 7.88% 4.47% 2010 7 7.62% 7.00% Average 9.06% 6.16% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Monthly Return Summary

Metric Dividend Aristocrats S&P Average 0.96% 0.73% Median 1.16% 1.29% Min -11.56% -16.79% Max 12.82% 12.81% Mode (Most Common) 3.39% 0.13% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In other words, if you can't handle this kind of volatility in a single month, you must not be 100% stocks, no matter your chosen stock strategy.

And let's also not forget that all this data is simply a "snapshot in time."

I work very hard with my team to maintain the most up-to-date data and consensus estimates, and we've automated much of our process.

However, even dividend aristocrats can and do fail over time. Just ask investors in such notable "fallen aristocrats" as" ...

General Electric (GE)

AT&T (T)

Walgreens (WBA)

VF Corp (VFC)

Leggett and Platt (LEG), 3M (MMM), and TDS Systems (TDS) are three more examples of potential new "fallen aristocrats" that are experiencing significant stress. Management has been unable to stabilize these businesses in the face of extreme headwinds thus far.

Aristocrats are famous for their dependable dividends. But even the mighty GE, a AAA-rated aristocrat, the most valuable company in 2000, and headed by Fortune's "CEO of the century," ultimately failed to maintain its status.

Never forget Keynes' famous quote, the core of any savvy investor's philosophy.

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus Return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

2026 Consensus Total Return Potential:

S&P: 13.2% CAGR = 45%

These 16 dividend aristocrats: 19.1% CAGR = 69%

Altria (MO)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge (ENB)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - K1 Tax Form

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Philip Morris International (PM)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Chevron (CVX)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Novartis (NVS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Essential Utilities (WTRG)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

C.H Robinson (CHRW)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Clorox (CLX)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

NextEra Energy (NEE)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bottom Line: Embrace Every Market Downturn As A Gift To Buy Great Companies

Stock prices get the headlines, but earnings matter for long-term investors.

Daily Shot

In the short term, the market can be irrational or even crazy. In the long term, earnings rule all.

In the short term, sentiment, luck, and FOMO can sometimes drive speculative manias like SPACs, crypto or non-profitable speculative tech such as ARKK.

Fundamentals Ultimately Matter Most

Charlie Bilello

But the same is true when stocks are falling. You will get a deluge of scary headlines about "This market expert who predicted the Great Recession says a 60% crash is coming soon."

But guess what?

S&P cash-adjusted PEG ratio: 1.15 vs 2.17 25-year average.

US stocks aren't overvalued as long as corporate profits grow as expected.

Even if earnings miss expectations by 50%, stocks are not overvalued.

According to FactSet, the accuracy of the bottom-up EPS consensus has been 92% over the last 20 years.

In other words, the bearish doomsday prophecies are based on the idea that stocks are in a bubble. However, stocks are fairly valued when factoring in enterprise value (net debt) and growth rates.

Growth estimates can change, and stocks don't care about fundamentals in the short term.

But with an economy growing at 2.5% to 2.7% in the first half of the year, according to the Atlanta Fed and New York Fed.

And for those looking to tailor their portfolios to their needs specifically? Consider high-yield aristocrats like these 16, which offer a nearly 5% low-risk yield with solid 12% to 13% long-term income and total return potential.

They have been raising their dividends every year for 40 consecutive years, boast a solid A-credit rating, and have an impressive 30% upside potential over the next year and 70% over the next three years.

Stocks are down less than 6% from all-time highs, and already you can see what kind of pure high-yield aristocrat portfolios you can build with the right tools.

And now imagine what kind of incredible blue-chip bargains might become available if the market hits -10% or -15%?

Do you see why smart long-term investors get excited by market downturns?

And what if "this time is different?" If US stocks fall and never recover, that's not going to happen unless the world is ending.