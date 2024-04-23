Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Economic Growth Up, Fed Rate Cuts Coming Later

AllianceBernstein (AB)
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.63K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy powered ahead in the first quarter, as strong hiring activity and gradually waning inflationary pressures boosted consumer spending, keeping growth on solid footing.
  • In our view, much of that strength will last, supported by changing demographic trends, leading us to increase our 2024 full-year GDP growth forecast to 1.5% in real, or inflation-adjusted, GDP terms.
  • Robust economic activity has caused inflation to cool more slowly, though we still expect price pressures to ease as the year progresses.

American Dollar Index Concept Background

welcomia

By Eric Winograd

Stronger economic growth is allowing the Fed to stay patient. That means a likely delayed start for expected interest-rate cuts.

The US economy powered ahead in the first quarter, as strong hiring activity and gradually waning

This article was written by

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

