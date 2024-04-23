Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nucor Corporation (NUE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 1:44 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE) Stock
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 23, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Sullivan - General Manager and Investor Relations
Leon Topalian - Chair, President and CEO
Steve Laxton - Executive Vice President and CFO
Dave Sumoski - Chief Operating Officer
Noah Hanners - Executive Vice President, Raw Materials
Brad Ford - Executive Vice President, Fabricated Construction Products
John Hollatz - Executive Vice President, Bar and Rebar Fabrication
Al Behr - Executive Vice President, Plate and Structural Products
Chad Utermark - Executive Vice President, New Markets and Innovation
Dan Needham - Executive Vice President, Commercial
Rex Query - Executive Vice President, Sheet and Talent Resources
Doug Jellison - Corporate Strategy
Greg Murphy - Executive Vice President, Business Services, Sustainability and General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners
Curt Woodworth - UBS
Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas
Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research
Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Nucor's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] and today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Jack Sullivan, General Manager of Nucor Investor relations. You may begin your call.

Jack Sullivan

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Welcome to Nucor's first quarter 2024 earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO, along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. We also have other members of Nucor's executive team with us, including Dave Sumoski, Chief Operating Officer; Al Behr, responsible for Plate and Structural Products; Brad Ford over Fabricated Construction Products; Noah Hanners, Raw Materials; John Hollatz, Bar and Rebar Fabrication; Doug Jellison, Corporate Strategy; Greg Murphy, Business Services, Sustainability and General Counsel; Dan Needham, Commercial; Rex Query, Sheet Products; and Chad Utermark, New Products and Innovation.

