Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) has the largest cash balance and order book in its history. They have built out their mission control facility, Earth to Moon data services, and expect to treble their revenue in 2024.

2023 saw IM successfully complete its first Lunar mission, proving its capability, more missions are planned for 2024 and 2025. The CEO guided to a trebling of revenue and the CFO to improved margins in the latest earnings call. IM is currently the only commercial operation with proven Lunar capability, 2024 looks extremely promising for this small, financially stretched, cutting-edge space company.

The lunar industry may be about to surge higher, and LUNR is the only commercial player with a proven ability ready to take advantage.

I am long LUNR and in this article explain my reasoning.

I bought shares in IM after the success of its first lunar mission, IM-1, where its Nova-C moon Lander delivered 100Kg payload to the Moon and operated for 144 hours transmitting 1.7 gigabytes of data to Earth, IM intends to build a regular lunar mission timetable selling payload space aboard the Falcon 9 rockets it buys from SpaceX both for earth and moon orbital delivery as well as delivery to the moon surface.

This success of IM-1 validated the company's technology and its business model.

The Lunar Market

It is a new industry, or perhaps a potential new industry, and some care is needed when looking at forecasts for the size of this market. NSR believes it to be $105 billion and expects more than 250 moon missions this decade. PWC put it closer to $150 billion, and there are even speculations approaching $2 trillion.

Intuitive Machines will have a first-mover advantage in several areas of this industry; they have strong links with NASA and proven earth-to-moon capability. They have the only lunar-to-earth commercial communications system, a fully established operational mission control building, and innovative and patent-protected technologies.

Competitive Strategy

My trading is based on competitive analysis; I look at new industries and disruptive technology sectors and try to examine each player.

The following companies comprise my space sector; at least, these are the companies we can currently invest in. It is not possible to do a competitive analysis of this sector and ignore the many private ventures fighting for business.

Space Sector (Author Database)

There are a few key points. Firstly, share price volatility, the charts show significant movement with price surges and significant falls surrounding NASA awards and mission result news releases. Only Park Aerospace (PKE) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) have developed noticeable upward trends in the last 12 months. Secondly, the small size of most of these players makes this sector extraordinarily risky to invest in. I think many people would call it gambling rather than investing, but we are investing in the next and probably final frontier, so a bit of Wild West action is to be expected.

Space Sector Equity (Author Database)

A brief look at finances shows that three companies are in negative equity, and three more are very close, with only three having more than $100 million in equity. This is my first article on this industry, but I will be covering these companies at more or less one per month.

Those with small or negative equity will likely have difficulty funding the investment and research needed, and perhaps be unable to cope with any significant negative news or major customer loss.

The Space Industry

The industry is large and has many segments; IM is currently focused on providing services to companies and agencies sending missions to the Moon, so in this article, I will focus on that area.

Missions to the Moon have increased in frequency in the last 20 years; more than 10 countries are actively attempting to reach the Moon for military, communication, security, and resource extraction reasons. It is also seen as a staging post for missions to other planetary bodies.

Lunar Missions (Author)

Canada, Pakistan, Australia, and Singapore have all announced that their missions will launch this decade.

There are different types of Lunar missions, the most common being Orbiters and Fly Bys, with landings and satellite delivery being less common.

Landing on the Moon is difficult; it is conducted in two or three stages. A rocket takes a spacecraft out of Earth's atmosphere and releases it; the spacecraft travels to the Moon, where it can either land or rendezvous with a third spaceship that must travel to the Moon and land on its surface.

These are the attempts that have been made to land on the Moon since 2010 (if you would like to look at all types of Moon Mission and success rates, this Wikipedia page has the most comprehensive list I am aware of).

Moon Landing Results (Author)

China is the most successful, with a 100% record in its three attempts; it has a fourth launch scheduled for May, a fifth in 2026, and a seventh in 2028.

More than 30 missions have already been announced for the remainder of the decade; with six years and an approximately 20-month lead time for missions, the 250 missions forecast by NSR is quite likely.

Intuitive Machines Competitive Strength

The first Intuitive Machines mission (IM-1) success in February this year represents the first and only successful landing on the Moon by a commercial operation. The lander, named Nova-C, left Earth on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (which was bought by IM); the lander traveled under its propulsion to Moon orbit before landing and successfully delivering all of its cargo to the surface and sending back all data expected.

The Nova-C lunar lander, its proprietary engines that fire in space using a unique fuel mixture, the agreements IM has with SpaceX, its fully operational mission control center, and its Earth-to-Moon communications system. Remove the development costs of future lunar missions for IM and its customers.

No other company is in this position. IM has a significant first-mover advantage, proven capability, fully built-out operational capacity, and a large potential customer base.

NASA CLPS

NASA is helping to build a commercial space industry by making a series of awards to companies after a strict bidding contest. These awards have helped IM get to where it is today and may continue to drive it forward. The awards may also bring competition to the sector as four companies are benefiting.

The Commercial Lunar Payload Service is an attempt by NASA to commercialize the sending of robotic landers to the Moon. The first awards were made in 2019. LUNR received $77 million, and Astrobotic received $79.5 million. (A third award was given, but the receiving company, OrbitBeyond, dropped out). By January this year, the two initial awards had grown to $118 million and $108 million, despite the Astrobotic payload number being reduced from 14 to 5.

In 2020, Masten Systems received an award for $75.9 million but had gone bankrupt by 2022 when the award was cancelled; Astrobotic bought most of the Masten assets. In 2020, IM and Astrobotic received their second awards of $47 million and $199 million, respectively.

2021 brought awards for Firefly ($79 million) and a third for IM ($77 million). In 2023, Firefly received another award ($112 million).

All of these awards are to provide Lunar landers that will be launched Between 2024 and 2026. A total of 8 missions have been awarded, and two remain to be awarded. The awards will help IM develop new products and refine its operations, however, they will bring other companies towards operational and commercial competitiveness.

The first flight under the CLPS scheme launched on January 8th 2024; the lander was provided by Astrobotic and launched on a Vulcan Rocket supplied by the United Launch Alliance. The Vulcan rocket worked as expected; however, the lander developed a propellant leak shortly after separation and was directed back to Earth. Astrobotic will get a second chance in November 2024, launching on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy. Likely a make-or-break moment for one of IM's competitors, a second failure would be very hard to come back from.

The second launch was the IM Nova-C lander, carried by a Space-X Falcon 9, a reusable launch vehicle. It was launched on February 15th, and the Nova-C lander arrived in Moon orbit on February 21st, beginning its descent 24 hours later. The lander lost one (or more) of its six legs and came to rest at an angle of 30 degrees; the CEO of IM said it had landed on a slope of 12 degrees beyond its operating parameter of 5 degrees. (Q4 earnings)

All six NASA payloads on board the lander landed successfully and could send data from the Moon's surface for the expected time. As a result, the mission was declared a success; IM could not re-establish contact after the spacecraft shut down for the Lunar night, and the mission was declared over.

LUNR will launch further Nova-C landers in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 aboard Falcon 9 rockets. The 2025 mission is due to land on a part of the Moon known as Reiner Gamma, and will carry a moon rover with other cargo. If Nova-C can make a perfect soft landing by enhancing the sensors that choose the final landing spot or by extending the incline it can cope with. Then IM will likely receive a host of new interest and many new orders/RFQ's further increasing the order book.

The lander has significant commercial potential; when IM launches, they buy a Falcon 9 from SpaceX, giving them considerable payload beyond their need. It allows them to deliver satellites or other payload into earth orbit. The Nova C Lander can also put satellites in high and low moon orbit. 1,300Kg can be placed in high moon orbit, 1,250 in medium, and 750Kg in low orbit. Finally, the lander has a payload of 100kg, which it takes to the Moon's surface.

The effect can already be seen, in Q4 earnings, the CEO explained that the backlog included $18 million for payload delivery to the International Space Station (earth orbit), $9.5 million from the Department of Defence as well as the existing NASA awards (moon orbit and surface).

When the Nova C-Lander first arrived at the Moon, the price of LUNR shares surged higher, losing some of their gains when it was revealed that the lander had fallen on its side. However, the price remains significantly above where it was before the mission. If the next mission lands perfectly, we could easily see a similar price hike in the days following the mission.

SpaceX is also developing a large lunar lander, which was selected as the first lander to return humans to the Moon as part of NASA's Artemis' III mission. The Astronauts will leave Earth aboard an Orion spaceship (manufactured by Lockheed Martin). The spacecraft will leave Earth on NASA's SLS rocket, the only one capable of taking an Orion and crew out of Earth orbit. The Orion will be released in space and travel to the Moon. The SpaceX starship (HLS-Human Landing Ship) will be waiting in Moon orbit and will take astronauts to the Moon, returning them to Orion one week later. The Orion will bring the astronauts back to Earth.

IM is planning a lander capable of carrying astronauts, it is code-named Nova-M but remains in early development stages. As they focus on smaller landers to deliver payload to the Moon.

Lunar Rovers

NASA has schemes to boost private development of this sector as it does lunar Landers.

On April 3rd, NASA selected IM as one of three companies to design a Lunar vehicle. The other two are Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab. The vehicles will be used on the human-crewed Artemis mission and driven by astronauts on the Moon's surface. The Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) contract will be a milestone-based contract with fixed price orders for a combined maximum value of $4.6 billion.

The awards have three stages; all three suppliers will spend a year submitting a feasibility study. A second phase will be delivering a vehicle to the Moon to validate its characteristics before the Artemis 5 crewed mission. It is expected that only one supplier will be selected to provide the demonstrator vehicle.

IM said the initial contract was for $30 million to create a feasibility roadmap to deliver the LTV to the Moon using its Nova-D cargo class lunar lander. Nova-D is incapable of taking astronauts. IM also stated that they would retain ownership of the vehicle once it is on the Moon and will be able to use it commercially for ten years when NASA is not utilizing it. This information led to a 13% rise in the IM share price. Nova-D would add a significant competitive advantage; it could carry much larger payloads to the Moon, up to 2,500 kg.

Lunar Outpost has two confirmed lunar missions. Its voyage 1 and 2 will be to send small rovers to the Moon aboard future flights of IMs Nova-C lander. Lunar Outpost is described as a partner in the Intuitive Machines Service Guide, and the Lunar Outpost rover MAPP is part of the manifest on IM-2 (where Nokia has also booked payload space to demonstrate LTE/4G) and IM-3 missions.

Although not a rover, IM-2 will carry a Nova Hopper, a small drone (propulsion, not rotor driven) that can hop 25KM from the landing spot and carry up to 1KG of scientific payload developed and manufactured by IM. The hopper will be able to explore permanently shaded areas of the Moon that have never been seen before.

Venturi Astrolab is part of the private French group Venturi, who also makes electric cars and bikes, has said its FLEX moon rover will be flown to the Moon in 2026 aboard the SpaceX Starship lander. Astrolab said in a press release that their part of the contract was for $1.9 billion out of the total $4.2 billion.

LUNR is probably the least experienced in Lunar Rovers of these three companies; the other two will have deployed some rovers before NASA decides whom to award the test vehicle to. However, the award allows IM to develop its Nova-D lander and perhaps use it to carry a much larger payload to the Moon. In that case, it will be another big win for IM and potentially prove its ability to carry 2,500Kg to the Moon. The Nova-C has a maximum of 250Kg.

Lunar Communications

IM has nine earth ground stations that provide 24-hour line of sight communications with the Moon. They have five data relay satellites in orbit around the Moon, providing continuous data connection with the lunar surface and Earth.

On the IM-1 mission, IM positioned itself as the only company capable of providing a secure data link from the Moon to more than a dozen countries on Earth. IM is currently the only commercial supplier of Moon distant communications, giving them another competitive advantage and likely a significant advantage in a further set of NASA awards later this year, when they will award the Near Space Network Services contracts.

The CEO mentioned in Q4 earnings that IM had received interest in the Lunar Data Services and a surge of interest from both commercial and international partners, plus space agencies, in using the IM Nova-C lander.

IM Finances

IM has been in a negative equity situation since its launch in 2020. In the last reported accounts, equity (Assets-Liabilities) was -$53 million, debt had been reduced to $8 million (down from $20 million a year earlier).

Total operating expenses more than doubled in 2023 as IM moved to an operational phase, but at $33 million, they seem lower than might be expected for a company with such capabilities.

Since the latest published results, there has been a material improvement in the balance sheet. They ended last quarter with $4.5 million in cash but have since received $50 million of warrant exercises from an institutional investor and a $10 million strategic investment. NASA was invoiced $12.5 million for the successful IM-1 mission performance payment. (Q4 earnings call)

The CFO suggested the improved cash balance was sufficient to meet operating needs for the remainder of the year. Still, he pointed out that they had registered a shelf, so some dilution will likely occur.

CAPEX has been high as IM builds out its operations centers, but the CEO expects it to be much lower this year unless IM gains a significant new NASA award that requires new facilities.

I estimate that IM has around $70 million of cash, adding up the recent changes to the balance sheet and the invoices to commercial customers and NASA following the successful IM-1 mission.

Of the $286.6 million in backlog (up more than 100% year-on-year) the CEO said he expected 80% of the backlog to be realized in 2024, implying revenue in the region of $228 million from the backlog alone. The CFO said they expected to increase the backlog during the year as they respond to RFQ requests from multiple sources and the impending award decisions LTVS ($30 million now secured), CP-22 (next stage of CLPS from NASA), and NSNS. (near space network system)

2023 revenue was $80 million, having grown quickly from $40 million in 2020, and 2024 is likely closer to $250 million. Gross margins should increase, the CEO guided to improvements as the two planned missions, IM-2 and IM-3, will both be the Nova-C landers, and costs should be reduced from economies of scale and learning.

Key Line Items (Author Mathematical Model)

Suppose IM records revenue of $250 million at a 20% gross margin and keeps operating expenses roughly in line with 2023. In that case, IM will likely return a positive EBITDA in 2024 (although not positive free cash flow). It is too early to make any longer-term predictions, and I am not yet prepared to present a complete mathematical model; the company and industry are too early-stage for a model to be of real value.

Joint Ventures

(see S1 January 2024 page 75)

IM has some JVs worth mentioning that have the potential to increase revenue.

IM owns 90% of Space Network Solutions, which won the OMES III contract to provide servicing of NASA's LandSet-7, a satellite launched in 1999. (KBR owns the other 10%)

Jacobs Engineering Inc. and IM are partners under a subcontracting agreement for NASA's JSC engineering and Science program.

X-energy and IM were awarded a NASA contract to develop a small nuclear power station for delivery to the Moon. The development work continues. X-energy was co-founded by Kamal Ghaffarian, who also co-founded IM.

Risks

Besides the usual risks associated with early-stage small-cap companies, IM has a few extra that should be considered. Firstly, the industry, we cannot confidently predict the future size of this entirely new industry. Many observers believe it will grow almost exponentially, but if perceived benefits do not materialize, the high costs could quickly call for a change in heart.

IM has bolstered its balance sheet lately and has an excellent order book; however, it is likely to convert 80% of that order book in 2024 and will need to gain significant new bookings this year to ensure it can continue to operate through 2025.

A failed mission could cause a significant share price fall and a loss of customer confidence, putting its survival at risk.

It is currently the only commercial company with an earth-to-moon communications system and a proven ability to land on the Moon. It is essentially the only game in town, but that could all change in the coming months as more moon missions are launched. The ability of IM to compete in these conditions is not known, nor is the key selling points and features they will need to compete on.

Conclusion

IM has built its mission control facility, communications network, and it made a successful moon landing, making it the only commercial Moon landing company and the only commercial earth-to-moon communication network company. It is a position of huge competitive advantage.

IM could see $250 million in revenue in 2024, up from $80 million in 2023, and show a positive EBITDA.

IM is an early-stage company in an early-stage industry. The Lunar space market is growing, with multiple missions planned by numerous countries. The last 20 years have shown how difficult landing on the Moon can be, and IM is the only commercial company that has managed to do this.

For many countries, companies, and smaller space agencies, buying a proven solution from IM will be appealing and likely the quickest, safest, and most cost-effective route to the Moon.

NASA will announce the near-space contracts toward the end of this year, and IM must be well-placed to win this.

IM has an initial contract with NASA to develop the Nova-D moon lander, which could add a much larger payload spacecraft to the fleet if they get further awards.