Randstad N.V. (RANJF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.82K Followers

Randstad N.V. (OTCPK:RANJF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sander van't Noordende – Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Vazquez – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simona Sarli – Bank of America
Suhasini Varanasi – Goldman Sachs
Abi Bell – UBS
Afonso Osorio – Barclays
Marc Zwartsenburg – ING
Konrad Zomer – ABN AMRO
Sylvia Barker – JPMorgan
RemiGrenu – Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Randstad's First Quarter Results 2024 Conference Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a Q&A. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Mr. Sander van't Noordende, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Sander van't Noordende

Thank you, Alicia, for the introduction, and good morning everybody. I'm here with Jorge, Steph, and Temur from Investor Relations. During the first quarter, we continued to adapt, as market conditions remain challenging. While we performed well in Southern Europe, LatAm and Asia Pacific, we encountered softer than expected conditions in North America and in Northern Europe. Against this backdrop, we delivered revenues of €5.9 billion, a decline of 7.8% year-on-year. Our gross margin came in at 20.2%, modestly down compared to last year, reflecting our service mix and a slightly lower margin in our staffing business, which was driven by higher sickness and other seasonal effects.

As you would expect, we sustained our focus on adaptability resulting in an underlying EBITA of €177 million, a 3% margin for the quarter with a recovery rate of 46%. And as we move into Q2, we expect the macroeconomic environment to remain challenging. That said we do see green shoots across some of our regions and segments. And in our conversation with clients, we hear that things appear to be bottoming out. We're now a few weeks into

