Investment Thesis

I recommend buying BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. (OTCPK:BBSEY) shares. The insurance market in Brazil is growing, however, to achieve penetration into developed markets, there needs to be a stable economic environment with low inflation. In the macroeconomic scenario, Brazil has been making recent progress with an independent Central Bank and inflation control praised by several monetary authorities.

BB Seguridade is the insurance company that stands out most in Brazil as it is the most exposed to agribusiness and has been an excellent payer of dividends. However, the market appears to be overestimating the Brazilian crop failure in the company's valuation, which is trading at a 15% discount to the sector's average P/E despite its excellent track record.

Introduction

The insurance market's share of GDP is currently 4% and has increased in recent years. Brazil is the leader in Latin America, but there is still a lot of potential for increasing this share of GDP when we look at developed countries:

Insurance Premium/GDP (%) (Susep and Swiss Re - Sigma 3/2023)

From the graph below, we can conclude that instability in inflation impacts the insurance market, and this is the reason why stable markets with low inflation stand out.

Average Inflation vs Insurance Penetration (IR Company and The Author)

The Brazilian insurance market is dominated by BB Seguridade, Caixa Seguridade, IRB, and Porto Seguros. All are traded on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, and only BB Seguridade is traded on the NYSE.

There are also other companies that do business in the Brazilian insurance sector, such as Bradesco Seguros, owned by Bradesco, in addition to Tokio Marine and Zurich Insurance Group. The companies' combined profit reached $3.8 billion in 2023. But before we talk more about BB Seguridade, it is interesting to briefly analyze whether Brazil has taken steps to have a better economic environment.

Brazil Stands Out In The Fight Against Inflation

Brazil is making progress towards becoming a country with a better economic environment and presenting controlled inflation. The Central Bank of Brazil became independent in 2021, and its independence was put to the test with post-pandemic events.

One of the effects of the pandemic was the use of fiscal policy to support the population, and later expansionary fiscal policy brought a strong increase in inflation in Brazil and around the world.

While the FED declared inflation to be transitory and caused by a disruption in supply chains, Brazil aggressively raised interest rates in March 2021 to control inflation. Interest rates went from 2% to 13.75% in just two years.

And the results were positive, Brazil began its interest rate reduction process in August 2023, currently the rate is at 10.75% while the USA and Europe have not yet started the interest rate cut process.

The conduct of the Brazilian Central Bank's monetary policy was praised by several monetary authorities, and despite Lula's criticism due to high interest rates, the management has received support from the Brazilian Congress.

Now let's learn more about the history of BB Seguridade, and how its versatile business model corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares.

History and Business Model

BB Seguridade was created in 2012 when Banco do Brasil was authorized to establish wholly owned or controlled subsidiaries. Although the company was created recently, Banco do Brasil S.A.'s (OTCPK:BDORY) operations in the area began around 20 years ago, according to the timeline:

Timeline (IR Company)

BB Seguridade's business model focuses on partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in the insurance sector. The company has two major divisions: accumulation businesses (affiliates in the form of JVs or as private partners that operate insurance products, open pensions, capitalization, reinsurance, and dental care plans) and distribution business (wholly owned subsidiary which sells insurance and other services).

BB Seguridade has the Banco do Brasil distribution network as its main sales channel. Below is a diagram of how the business model works:

Business Model (IR Company)

Among the accumulation businesses, we have the following subsidiaries:

Brasilseg: Focuses on life, credit life, rural, residential and mass insurance. The subsidiary is extremely important as it covers rural insurance. It is worth remembering that Brazilian agribusiness has been the main contributor to Brazilian GDP in recent years;

Brasilprev: Operates in the open pension segment in partnership with Principal Financial Group. This partnership was renewed in 2009 for a period of 23 years;

Brasilcap: Operates capitalization plans, in partnership with Icatu and Aliança da Bahia;

Brasildental: Private dental plans and dental assistance, in partnership with Odontoprev, started in 2014;

According to the latest results. Among the accumulation businesses, Brasilseg represents 39% of results, Brasilprev represents 18.7% of results, Brasilcap represents 2.3% of results and Brasildental represents 0.22% of results, and finally, the distribution business represents 38.8% of the results.

The company also indicates that its operational activity represents 80% of the results while the financial result represents 20%, and this is a major difference in the company's business model. When there is a reduction in unemployment and an increase in economic activity, operational results are good, however, if the economy is bad and interest rates rise, the company has a worse operational result, but the financial result partially compensates.

This resilience of the business model corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares. Now, let's carry out a financial analysis of the company versus its competitors, and check whether the resilient business model represents good numbers.

BB Seguridade Fundamentals

In the following, I will use Koyfin to compare BB Seguridade with its peers in Brazil, like Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3), IRB (IRBR3), and Porto Seguro (PSSA3).

Ticker (OTCPK:BBSEY) CXSE3 IRBR3 PSSA3 Market Cap $12.5B $8.9B $0.6B $3.6B Net Income $1.6B $0.7B -$0.02B $0.5B Net Income Margin 85% 77% -2% 6.5% ROE 89% 29% -2.9% 20% Dividend Yield 11% 7% - 2% Click to enlarge

Well, analyzing its finances we see that the business model is, in fact, very efficient. The company has the highest market value, the highest profit margin, and the highest dividend distribution. But what draws the most attention is the ROE of an incredible 89%. The question is: Does the company trade at a premium for presenting these excellent numbers?

The Valuation Indicates A Great Opportunity

In the insurance sector, the Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple serves as a good alternative to carry out a comparative analysis, since the companies' EBITDA is distorted by the financial activities of the insurance companies. Let's look at BB Seguridade's pricing versus its Brazilian peers using the P/E metric:

P/E (Koyfin)

Despite the company presenting the best financial indicators, it is priced at the lowest P/E compared to competitors. BB Seguridade's P/E is 8.2x, while the sector average is 9.6x. This 17% upside combined with a company that has a resilient business model and pays good dividends corroborates my buy recommendation for the company's shares. Now, let's check if Seeking Alpha's tools also point to an attractive valuation.

BB Seguridade - Seeking Alpha Quant & Factor Grades

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, BB Seguridade has excellent valuation, growth, and profitability:

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Despite this, the Quant Rating indicates a hold recommendation, due to the momentum and revision ratings. Now, let's analyze the company's last quarter results in more depth, and thus identify the big reason for the discount in BB Seguridade shares and the downward revisions.

Latest Results And The Crop Break

BB Seguridade reported good results in 4Q23, with adjusted net income reaching 410 million (stable Q/Q; +14% y/y). The year 2023 was good for BB Seguridade, supported by a lower accident rate in the agro segment and solid profitability of investments. As a result, the insurer recorded $1.6 billion net income in FY23 (+28% y/y). The company also released guidance for the year 2024:

Guidance (IR Company)

Assuming the guidance, as well as a Selic rate slightly above 10% in 2024 and that premium growth will boost assets this year, the market projects a profit of $1.53 billion, stable in the annual comparison after years of growth. Now, let's better understand the biggest risk to the company's results, and the reason why the company will likely present earnings stability. I will still show why I think this risk is being overestimated by the market.

Crop Break And Impacts On The Company

Brazil had a lower harvest in recent years due to climate events caused by El Niño. Studies indicate that farmers should file for $500 million in bankruptcy protection, and that soybean crop yields should be 15% lower than the last cycle.

As we saw previously, among the accumulative businesses, BrasilSeg represents 39% of the results, and the company indicates that more than 50% of the results come from rural insurance, correlated to agribusiness.

Breakdown of Premiums 2023 (IR Company)

This is the big unknown, and it results in a valuation discount compared to peers. The company itself indicates that the greatest uncertainty is associated with the size of the accident rate. El Niño raised awareness in some areas, with some replanting and others experiencing higher-than-expected losses.

However, there is no sign that the accident rate will deviate from the historical average. Managers estimate that rural insurance claims rates in 2024 should only advance towards the historical average of 69% after ending 2023 at the lowest level ever recorded by the company, 34%. As a reference, in 2022 the peak of 109% was reached.

BB Seguridade's managers have a great track record of delivering results and good communication with the market, so it seems to me that the risks are being overestimated by the market. Now let's better understand other potential risks to the thesis.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

In my opinion, the main risk concerns BB Corretora. BB Corretora (responsible for 38% of results) has an exclusive contract until 2033 with Banco do Brasil. It is worth remembering that Banco do Brasil is a mixed-capital company (Government has a 50% stake) and has a 66.25% stake in BB Seguridade. In this scenario, depending on whether a government (Banco do Brasil's main shareholder) is more austere or not, the amount to be paid to renew the contract may vary considerably.

The company has a history of paying dividends well. Therefore, a potential risk is a reform that includes the taxation of dividends in Brazil. Currently, dividends are exempt from income tax in Brazil, however, the current Workers' Party government has been strongly increasing taxes to achieve the goal of a zero fiscal deficit.

The final risk arises from the reduction in the interest rate, which will reduce the financial result, and consequently the company's profit. BB Seguridade indicates an impact of US$20 million on net income for each 100 basis point cut in the Selic rate.

Considering the Selic could be 250-300 bps lower in 2024, the negative impact on net income could be around $50-60 million. However, this should be partially offset by a higher average investment balance (due to the growth of the investment portfolio). The risks to the thesis are diverse, and the investor must be aware of them before investing.

The Bottom Line

BB Seguridade's valuation based on the P/E multiple has a 14.6% discount compared to its competitors in Brazil, which makes no sense, given that the company has the best financial indicators in the sector.

Additionally, it appears that the market is overestimating the crop failure on the company's results, which the company's management already indicates will have a moderate impact. The idea of BB Corretora's contract not being renewed also does not seem like the base case, given the company's history and relationship with Banco do Brasil.

Based on this analysis, my recommendation is to buy BB Seguridade shares, investors should pay attention to the resilient business model and the excellent track record of results even in periods of crisis. The risk-return ratio seems very attractive.

