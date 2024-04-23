Klaus Vedfelt

The Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) is a closed-end fund aka CEF that allows income-focused investors to receive a very high level of current income without sacrificing the upside potential that can accompany an investment in common equities. The fund does reasonably well at this task, as it boasts a 10.44% yield at the current price. Here is how that yield compares with some of the fund's peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 10.44% Advent Convertible & Income Fund (AVK) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 12.25% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd (ECF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 6.78% High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 12.04% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 13.20% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 13.09% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a lower yield than the majority of its peers. This is something that could be disappointing to many investors, especially those who are seeking to achieve a very high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. However, there is a certain amount of risk that comes from funds that have much higher yields than that of their peers, as an outsized yield can be a sign that the market doubts the fund's ability to sustain its yield going forward. Regular readers might recall that the two Virtus funds shown above have a somewhat troubled history in this respect. The Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has been somewhat better at providing its investors with a stable level of income over the years, which is something that we can all appreciate. After all, most income investors would almost certainly prefer to spend their time enjoying life than stressing out over their portfolios, never mind monitoring them constantly.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in early November 2023. At the time, the market was just starting out on an epic bull run as numerous participants began to expect that the Federal Reserve would steeply reduce interest rates over the following year. This caused a rush of money into most assets as those individuals attempted to lock in the comparatively high yields that were available at the time. This led to two or three months of incredible strength in the market before inflation data began to cast doubt on the rate-cut narrative.

As a result, the fixed-income market has generally been selling off since then, but certain sectors of the stock market have remained strong. In particular, short-duration sectors such as commodities and energy have been performing reasonably well, while technology has lost some of its luster.

As such, we might expect that the performance of the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has been mixed since the date of our previous discussion. This has generally been true, as the fund's shares have gained 6.95% since that date. This is worse than the 14.32% gain that was delivered by the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the same period, but this fund has done much better than the 0.96% gain of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG):

Seeking Alpha

We can also see that this fund's recent performance has been moderately comparable to that of the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT). This makes sense as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a significant weighting to convertible securities. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article. At this point, there could be some readers who are questioning the wisdom of comparing this fund to both common stocks and investment-grade bonds. It makes sense though when we consider that convertible securities exhibit a correlation to both asset types.

As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, a simple look at the share price performance of a given fund does not tell the whole story of how investors in that fund actually did during a given time period. This is because closed-end funds such as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund pay out most or all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic goal is to keep the portfolio size relatively stable while giving the shareholders all the profits that are earned by the portfolio.

This is the reason why these funds tend to have a higher yield than just about anything else in the market. It also means that the shareholders are getting a return that is not reflected in the share price performance of the fund. The distributions that the fund pays will always result in the fund's shareholders doing much better than the share price performance would suggest.

As such, we should take the distributions into account as part of any performance analysis. When we do that, we see that shareholders of the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund have benefited from a 12.81% total return since the November 8, 2023, publication date of the previous article:

Seeking Alpha

Clearly, this is a substantially better performance than either the investment-grade bond index or the convertible bond index delivered over the same period. However, it is still not as good as the S&P 500 Index managed to deliver over the same period. We would not normally expect a convertible bond fund to outperform common stocks, though, so this is unsurprising. Overall, we can clearly see that the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has managed to deliver a trailing five-month performance that most investors would find reasonably acceptable, regardless of their goals.

It is always important to keep in mind that the past performance of a fund is no guarantee of its future results. As such, we need to take a look at the fund's financials and positioning today when making an investment decision. Fortunately, we have an updated financial report at our disposal that will provide us with much more information than we had previously. This article will pay special attention to that financial report as we proceed with our analysis.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense given the fund's strategy. The website provides a description of this strategy:

The Fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield bonds.

The website goes on to state that the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets into convertible and non-convertible junk bonds. For the most part, though, it is weighted towards convertible bonds. Here is the fund's current asset allocation:

Calamos Investments

In table form:

Asset Type Current Weighting Convertibles 66.89% Bank Loans 4.38% Synthetic Convertibles 0.38% Preferred Stock 0.24% Asset-Backed Securities 0.00% Corporate Bonds 24.53% Cash and Receivables/Payables 3.21% Common Stock 0.25% Options 0.06% Click to enlarge

The chart above, which comes directly from the fund's website, states that this fund includes asset-backed securities, but it provides no allocation to these securities. The annual report, which covers the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, says that the fund has 0.1% of its assets invested in a single asset-backed security:

Fund Annual Report

Thus, the conclusion here is that either this security was disposed of in the past five months or that its weighting is so small that the fund's managers do not feel that it deserves mention on the website. If it is the latter, the fund's management might have a legitimate point. A security with a 0.1% weighting is not going to have any noticeable impact on the performance of the fund's portfolio as a whole. However, we should still keep in mind that the fund can hold asset-backed securities, as it is possible that its weighting to these securities will increase at some point in the future. If that should occur, the performance of these securities might be relevant to investors in the fund.

We can clearly see that the fund's portfolio consists primarily of convertible securities. As such, the stated objective of providing a high total return makes sense. As I explained in the previous article on this fund:

Convertible securities can provide considerable upside when the issuing company enjoys some success. After all, many of these securities are issued by start-up companies or financially distressed companies that may have difficulty obtaining financing at a reasonable price. As such, their balance sheets are usually very weak, and their stock price is pretty beaten down as a result. Once their fortunes improve, these companies can deliver a very strong performance in the stock market. Holders of the convertible securities issued by these companies benefit from these stock market runs because their bonds can be converted into common stock. Total return is the combination of direct payments made to investors and capital gains, so it makes sense for this fund to be targeting capital gains.

The fact that convertible securities can be turned into common stocks of an issuing company results in the price of convertible securities exhibiting a correlation with common stock prices. We saw that in the introduction to this article, the iShares Convertible Bond ETF as well as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund both outperformed investment-grade corporate and government bonds by a significant margin over the past six months. This has been the case over the trailing one-year period as well:

Seeking Alpha

This has also been the case over the trailing ten-year period:

Seeking Alpha

While it is true that convertible bonds were in a bubble back in 2021 and the crash of that bubble has resulted in these securities delivering a rather poor total return since the pandemic, the losses that were suffered in the trailing three-year period are offset by the profits realized in the long term. Thus, we would ordinarily expect that convertible bonds will deliver a performance that is somewhere between common stocks and investment-grade corporates over the long term. The Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund seems to deliver comparable performance to the convertible bond index over most periods, but its yield is significantly higher. That could certainly be appealing to many investors, as it does pretty well at establishing the fund's potential for income without sacrificing all the upside potential that accompanies common stocks.

Earlier in this article, I mentioned that convertible securities are frequently issued by companies that are revenue or cash-flow-constrained (as is the case with many start-ups) or are suffering from a temporary setback. We certainly can see this reflected in the fund's largest positions. Here they are:

Calamos Investments

Admittedly, not all of these companies are revenue or cash-flow-constrained today. However, consider when many of them were founded:

Company Year Founded Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) 2009 Wayfair Inc. (W) 2002 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) 1999 Ford Motor Company (F) 1903 ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) 1999 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) 1993 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) 1999 PPL Corporation (PPL) 1920 Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) 1994 Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) 1970 Click to enlarge

For the most part, we can see that the majority of these companies were founded sometime after 1990. There are bonds existing with very long maturity dates, so that combined with the fact that many companies start trading before they achieve scale and profitability makes the statement that convertible securities are frequently issued as alternatives to conventional debt that is unaffordable valid. The companies that are older have suffered a crisis in the past twenty years or so, such as the near collapse of all three of the major American automakers back in 2009. Ford issued convertible securities both at that time as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic as an easy way to obtain affordable debt.

One thing that we can immediately notice here is that many of the largest holdings in the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund are very different from those that we would find in most equity closed-end funds. This could therefore allow this fund to provide a degree of diversification to investors who might have holdings in closed-end equity funds. After all, the convertible bonds held by this fund do still provide equity exposure due to their ability to be converted into common equities under certain conditions. This diversification is quite nice for reducing the overall concentration risk across a portfolio. As we all know, concentration risk refers to the tendency for fund managers to hold the same stocks, which results in a portfolio that consists of multiple funds being less diversified than most investors actually think. This one provides exposure to different assets and thus can improve the overall diversification of a typical portfolio.

There have been relatively few changes since the last time that we discussed the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in November. The most significant of these changes is that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Sea Limited (SE) are no longer among the largest issuers with securities represented in the fund. In their place, we have Super Micro Computer and Integer Holdings.

The eight companies whose securities were represented among the fund's largest positions experienced some weighting changes over the past five months, but this may have been caused by one security outperforming another in the market. The changes that we see here may not, therefore, be caused by the fund's managers actively trading securities to change the relative weightings. Indeed, the fund's 39.00% annual turnover suggests that management is not putting a great deal of effort into trading convertible bonds or other securities. Here is how this fund's turnover compares to peer funds:

Fund Annual Turnover Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund 39.00% Advent Convertible & Income Fund 116.00% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 47.00% High Income Securities Fund 52.00% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund 107.00% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II 108.00% Click to enlarge

(All figures are as of the fund's most recent annual report).

As we can clearly see, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a lower annual turnover than its peers. This could be a good thing as it helps to keep the fund's expenses down. After all, it costs money to trade convertible bonds or other assets, so the less trading the fund engages in, the fewer expenses that it needs to cover out of its investment profits. The Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund does still have a 4.40% expense ratio, though, but this is mostly due to leverage. Its expense ratio excluding interest is 1.39%, which is not at all bad for an actively managed closed-end fund. It is still considerably higher than index closed-end funds though, and as we saw in the introduction, it does not outperform the convertible bond index to any notable degree on a total return basis.

Thus, for the expenses, it appears that what we are getting here is a fund that provides a much higher level of income than the convertible bond index but relatively similar total returns. This may be an attractive proposition for those seeking income, especially if you are holding the fund in some kind of tax-advantaged vehicle.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it receives from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase convertible securities and high-yield junk bonds. As long as the purchased securities deliver a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to note that leverage is not as effective at boosting returns today as it was two years ago. This is because interest rates are significantly higher today and the difference between the rate at which the fund can borrow and the yield that it can receive on the purchased securities is narrower than it was two years ago. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because this would expose us to an undesirable amount of risk. I generally do not like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 36.85% of its assets. This represents a considerable decline from the 39.25% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This is almost certainly driven by the fact that the fund's net asset value per share is up 4.09% since the date of the previous discussion:

Barchart

The increase in net asset value means that the fund's portfolio has grown over the period. Thus, if the fund's leverage remained stable, it would represent a smaller percentage of the portfolio today. This is certainly what we see here, but it is nice to see from a risk management perspective regardless of the cause.

We do see that the fund's leverage is above the one-third of assets maximum level that we would ordinarily prefer for a closed-end fund. However, this fund's leverage is not out of line with that of its peers:

Fund Leverage Ratio Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund 36.85% Advent Convertible & Income Fund 43.44% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 24.00% High Income Securities Fund 0.00% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund 37.54% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II 38.54% Click to enlarge

Admittedly, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a higher level of leverage than both the Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and the High Income Securities Fund. However, both of those funds have different portfolios as neither of them is as focused on investing in convertible securities as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund, despite having the same Morningstar classification. The funds that have the most comparable portfolios to this one are the Advent Convertible & Income Fund and both Virtus funds. The Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is the least leveraged out of that group, which suggests that the fund's management is not employing an excessive amount of leverage.

In addition, a fund that invests in senior securities, such as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund can usually carry a higher level of leverage than a pure equity closed-end fund. This is because the assets that are held by this fund are moderately less volatile than common stocks. As such, we probably do not need to worry too much about this fund's leverage, as it appears to be representative of a reasonable balance between the risks and the potential rewards of leverage.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is to provide its shareholders with a very high level of total return. In pursuit of this objective, the fund spends its money on purchasing convertible bonds and junk bonds, both of which deliver the bulk of their investment returns in the form of direct payments to their investors. However, convertible securities also can deliver potentially large capital gains through the ability to convert them from bonds into common stock, which can then be sold at a profit. The fund collects all the coupon payments that it receives and all the capital gains that it manages to realize on behalf of its investors. This fund then takes things a step further by borrowing money to purchase more securities than it could afford with solely its own equity capital. This should, in most circumstances, boost the coupon income and capital gains that the fund can realize. The fund then pays out all the money that it collects from these sources to its shareholders, net of its expenses. We can probably assume that this business model will allow the fund's shares to boast a very high yield.

This is indeed the case, as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0950 per share ($1.14 per share annually), which gives it a 10.44% yield at the current share price. The fund has generally been pretty consistent regarding its distribution over the years:

Seeking Alpha

We do see that the fund cut its distribution back in 2018 but then raised it back to the previous level in early 2021. Thus, except for a short period from 2018 to 2021, the fund has paid a stable $0.0950 per share monthly over the past decade. This is likely to be reasonably attractive to any investor who is seeking to earn a safe and consistent level of income from the assets in their portfolio. The temporary distribution is certainly a turn-off, but this fund did much better than peers such as the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund, which has steadily decreased its distribution over time.

As is always the case, though, we want to analyze the fund's finances to ensure that it can actually afford the distribution that it is paying out. It is extremely unlikely that the fund would have been able to deliver such consistent investment results from year to year, and we want to ensure that it is not paying out too much money and destroying its net asset value. After all, no fund can sustain consistent net asset value destruction indefinitely.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. A link to this article was provided earlier in this article. Due to the closing date of this financial report, it will not provide us with any information about the fund's performance during the remarkably strong market that began in late November and generally has continued through to the present date.

The current market environment has been characterized by rising asset prices that have almost certainly given the fund some opportunities to earn capital gains. We have no way of knowing exactly how well it managed to exploit these opportunities, however. With that said, this report is newer than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed the fund, so it will still be quite useful for our purposes today. In addition, this report will give us an idea of how well this fund managed to perform during the summer of 2023, which was not exactly a friendly market.

During the summer of that year, asset prices were generally falling, which may have caused the fund to take some losses. In the end, a fund's ability to navigate challenging environments speaks louder about the quality of its management, since anyone can make money when the price of everything is going up.

For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund received $32,571,025 in interest and $4,984,357 in dividends from the securities in its portfolio. However, some of this interest was actually considered to be amortization of principal and so is not considered to be investment income for tax purposes.

Thus, the fund only reported a total investment income of $25,282,545 for the full-year period. This was, disappointingly, not enough to cover the fund's expenses. It ended up reporting a net investment loss of $7,707,689 for the full-year period. Obviously, this is nowhere near enough to afford any distributions, but the fund still paid out $84,820,549 to its investors during the period.

At first glance, this is certainly going to be concerning, as we would ordinarily like to see a fund that invests in debt securities fully cover its distributions solely through the use of net investment income. This one obviously failed to achieve that task.

However, there are other methods through which a fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, it might have been able to convert some of its holdings into common stock and then sell them at a profit. It also might be able to earn some money by taking advantage of the fact that convertible securities usually move inversely to interest rates and sell the convertibles or junk bonds in its portfolio for a profit. These are all realized capital gains, which are not considered to be investment income for either tax or accounting purposes. However, they clearly do represent money coming into a fund that can be paid out to the investors.

The fund was generally unsuccessful at earning money via these alternative methods over the full-year period. It reported net realized gains of $86,950,149, but these were more than offset by $89,072,698 net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $86,933,946 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

This fund failed to cover its distributions fully during the period. A case could be made for it getting close, as its net realized gains did exceed the total amount that was paid out in distributions. However, the net realized gains were not sufficient to offset the net investment loss and cover the distributions. If they were, things would probably be okay here. In short, if net realized gains plus net investment income is less than the distribution, then the fund is failing to cover its distributions. This was the second year in a row for which this was the case, as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund saw its net assets decline by $351,810,375 over the previous fiscal year. That is very concerning and suggests that we need to pay very close attention to the fund's net assets and distribution coverage going forward.

Fortunately, it appears that it has done okay with covering its distribution in the most recent fiscal year. This chart shows the fund's net asset value from October 31, 2023 (the closing date of the most recently reported year) until today:

Barchart

As we can clearly see, the fund's net asset value per share has increased by 7.45% over the period. This tells us that it has managed to earn sufficient investment profits to fully cover its distributions and still has plenty of money left over. Thus, if the market remains strong, then we should not need to worry. However, the market has been showing some signs of weakening recently as the inflation data continues to disappoint, and the rate cut narrative appears to be much weaker than it was several months ago.

Valuation

As of April 22, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a net asset value of $9.66 per share but the shares trade at $11.10 each. This gives the fund's shares a massive 14.91% premium to net asset value. This is a very high price to pay for the fund, and it is quite a bit above the 11.27% premium that the shares have had over the past year.

It might make sense to wait until the premium drops somewhat before buying in, as the current price could represent a risky entry point given how much extra is being paid for the fund's assets.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is one of the few closed-end funds on the market with a dedicated focus on investing in convertible securities. It might also be the best fund in this category, given its consistent distribution and relatively strong performance relative to the index.

However, Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund trades at an enormous premium on net asset value, and it failed to cover its distribution for two years in a row. It might be risky to buy today, but it is also probably one of the best convertible funds available in the market today.