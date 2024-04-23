BCB Bancorp: Higher For Longer Scenario Weighs On Profitability

SDI Productions

BCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BCBP) Q1 2024 was released a few days ago and it was not exciting:

Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.02.

Revenue of $25.25M (-2.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.04M.

In addition to missing both expectations, it is clear that the bank is struggling with profitability. The higher-for-longer scenario of rates is becoming the most credited one, and the cost of deposits is rising higher and higher. On the other hand, loan yields are not keeping pace.

The main problem

“The macroeconomic environment remains challenging with the banking industry likely to experience higher interest rates for longer than expected and a possible softening of credit quality trends that could impact the balance sheets and profitability of community banks”.

These were the words of Michael Shriner, President and CEO of BNBP at the beginning of the quarterly report. According to him, the main issue that may impact the banking sector will be a Fed that is more hawkish and willing to postpone the rate cut.

In fact, the "higher for longer" scenario is currently the one most credited by the market as we can see from the futures on rates.

TradingView

Only 1 more or less is discounted at the moment, while at the beginning of the year the market expected about 6 cuts. This is a rather marked difference and one that probably will not please the banks.

In the last few quarters we have seen how customers are moving from non-interest bearing deposits to interest-bearing, and this is greatly increasing the interest expenses of banks, including BCBP. If before when the market was discounting 6 cuts it looked like this trend might reverse, today it is a remote possibility. With only 1 cut estimated in 2024, money market yields will remain high at least through the end of the year and most likely through the whole of 2025, where the market is expecting just 3 cuts overall.

BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) Q1 2024

What has been said is also observable in the financial results, where non-interest bearing deposits fell again this quarter after a slight increase in Q4 2023. To support total deposits, BCBP issued certificates of deposit, up 12% from the previous quarter. The latter are very expensive, in fact they grant an average rate of 4.83% in order to attract new customers to deposit their capital.

The choice to pay so much for deposits is somewhat forced, as the bank must offer yields that are at least in line with those of the money market since it does not have a competitive advantage. Moreover, it cannot be satisfied with the current amount of total deposits, since it is far less than the total loans it has made.

BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) Q1 2024

As you can see, total loans amount to $3.22 billion, implying a Loan to Deposit Ratio of 107% and a rather rigid financial structure. The bank has very little room to maneuver until it consistently increases deposits; in fact, total loans have virtually stalled since Q1 2023. But there is more.

The composition of the loan portfolio has changed over the quarters toward a "risk-on" economic scenario. Residential, commercial, and consumer loans have declined, but have been offset by an increase in construction and commercial business loans. The latter tend to perform better in expansionary phases of the economy, which assumes that management is not worried about a recession in the coming quarters.

Still, I wonder how such high interest rates for so long might not negatively impact riskier loans. Total loans are about $5 million less than in Q1 2023, but allowances for credit losses have increased by $5.68 million. The first effects of the credit worsening mentioned by BCB's CEO are already evident even though not significant in terms of magnitude.

In my opinion, management may have overestimated deposit growth, and today they end up with a loan portfolio that cannot grow and is unlikely to improve in terms of credit quality. As long as rates remain high, I doubt there will be a reversal of the trend. The higher-for-longer scenario may have caught this bank off guard.

BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) Q1 2024

The overall result of what I have described is a declining net interest income of 3.30% on a quarterly basis and 15.80% on an annual basis. As far as I am concerned, I believe it will continue to decline, first because the pressure on the cost of deposits is not over, and second because the bank does not have sufficient resources to increase total loans: the Loan to Deposit ratio is already too high.

What BCB is doing to recover

So, the market is discounting the higher-for-longer scenario and BCBP is stuck in its operations. But what is it doing to recover?

"At BCB Community Bank, we remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet by continually solidifying our liquidity and capital positions while also ensuring that the Bank maintains a profitable profile and is well-positioned to navigate through a difficult economic environment over the next few quarters”.

According to Mr. Shriner, right now the focus is on increasing liquidity and remaining profitable. In general, there is not much else this bank can do except wait for better times to come.

BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) Q1 2024

As mentioned, liquidity is increasing and has reached $352 million, an increase of 26.10% over last quarter and 35% over last year. Eventually, this increase can support further deterioration of the loan portfolio in the future without necessarily selling assets at a loss.

Regarding profitability, I do not consider likely a scenario where BCBP generates a loss-making quarter, but I would not rule out a continued decline in net income.

BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) Q1 2024

This trend has been going on for at least a year, and there has been no change to suggest that anything will change in the future. The macroeconomic environment is the same if not worsened due to sticky inflation, while the loan portfolio is still stuck with stagnant deposits. In a sense, there is not much management can do to improve the situation, being dependent on the Fed's decisions on monetary policy.

BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) Q1 2024

At most it could reduce non-interest expenses, which was done in Q1 2024. The efficiency ratio improved and reached 58.76%, but by itself it will not be enough to reverse the profitability trend in my view.

Conclusion

BCBP is a bank with a Loan to Deposit ratio of more than 100% and in trouble with the current macroeconomic situation. It cannot attract new deposits except by issuing certificates of deposits close to 5%, and at the same time it cannot lend easily since the loans are not backed by deposits. This is a complex situation to solve and, in my opinion, BCBP will only see the light at the end of the tunnel when the Fed reduces rates.

The problem is that the higher-for-longer is the most credited scenario now, which is why I expect net interest income in the coming quarters to continue to decline. In the face of these considerations, my rating cannot be anything but a sell.

Nevertheless, I would like to emphasize that we are not facing an extreme case since BCBP continues to generate profits and has an increasing TBV per share. Moreover, it has been issuing a dividend for 16 years in a row, and it is certainly not the first time it has faced a complex period.