Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ImmunityBio: Anktiva Approval Opens Up A World Of Possibilities, Risks And Potential Gains

Apr. 23, 2024 5:11 PM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • San Diego-based biotech company ImmunityBio has received its first US drug approval for its lead drug candidate Anktiva, an immunotherapy for bladder cancer.
  • Anktiva received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and approval from the FDA based on its safety and efficacy outcomes, which appear to have "best-in-class" potential.
  • ImmunityBio's founder, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owns the majority of the company and plans to launch five new drugs between 2021 and 2025. The entrepreneur has been remarkably successful in pharma.
Man shooting jump shot on outdoor basketball court, side view

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), the San Diego-based biotech led by well-known biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, was celebrating today as the company scored its first US drug approval, for its lead drug candidate Anktiva.

According to a press release issued

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.32K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News