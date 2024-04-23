Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vår Energi AS (VARRY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 4:54 PM ETVår Energi AS (VARRY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.82K Followers

Vår Energi AS (OTCPK:VARRY)) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ida Marie Fjellheim - Head of Investor Relations
Nick Walker - Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Pujatti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Olaisen - ABG
Lydia Rainforth - Barclays
Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley
Teodor Sveen-Nilsen - SB1 Markets

Operator

Welcome to Vår Energi's Q1 Presentation for 2024. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to Head of Investor Relations, Ida Marie Fjellheim. Ida, please go ahead.

Ida Marie Fjellheim

Thank you. Good morning everyone and a warm welcome to Vår Energi first quarter 2024 results. The presentation today will be given by our CEO, Nick Walker, and our CFO, Stefano Pujatti. Nick and Stefano will present the results and afterwards we will open up for Q&A.

I will now give the word to Nick.

Nick Walker

Good morning and thank you, Ida. Good morning to you all and a warm welcome to our first quarter 2024 results presentation. This is the first quarter where you will see the impact of the value accretive Neptune Energy Norge acquisition in the results, which we're consolidating from the 1st of January. I'm pleased to report a quarter with record high production and strong financial results. We continue to provide material dividend distribution and we're making good progress on our plan to deliver high growth and value creation.

Now let us look at the highlights. For the quarter, we delivered good operational performance with record production in the quarter of 299,000 barrels a day, up 33% from the previous quarter. This growth is driven by a full quarter of Breidablikk, which is producing

Recommended For You

About VARRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VARRY

Trending Analysis

Trending News