Agilyx ASA (AGXXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 5:08 PM ETAgilyx ASA (AGXXF) Stock
Agilyx ASA (OTCQX:AGXXF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 23, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Secher - Chairman
Russ Main - Interim CEO and CFO
Joe Vaillancourt - CEO of Cyclyx

Conference Call Participants

Adam Forsyth - Longspur

Jan Secher

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to this Full Year Results Presentation for Agilyx. Really pleased to have you all with us. I'm joined here today by Russ Main, our Interim CEO and CFO of Agilyx and as well with Joe Vaillancourt, who is our CEO of the Cyclyx business, our 50% joint venture and we thought it would be valuable to have a Joe with us today, because that's part of the business that we're focusing very strongly on. So we'll come back to that in a minute. I'm Jan Secher, Working Chairman for Agilyx. So very welcome. All right. We'll go straight into it. We have a presentation of about approximately 20 minutes, I would imagine, and then we're going to be opening up for Q&A after that. So if we go to the first slide, and I think, Anna, you are driving the deck. Thank you very much. We'll pass that one and on to the next one. So looking at our strategic focus as a company. We see a very clear shift in the market where there is a strong focus on the feedstock, both availability and ability to collect and sort and prepare the feedstock for the different type of conversion technologies, be it chemical, which we obviously are very much involved with, but also could be mechanical recycling of different sorts. So the overall shift and focus in the market is very strong towards this part. We certainly listen to those trends. We started this several years ago. Joe, you were instrumental in initiating this initiative to focus on that and the capitalizing on the experience and knowledge that Agilyx have built up over almost 20 years in the business and collecting a lot of data and understanding

