Barrick: Lower Than Its 2011 Peak And Not Underpriced, But Still A Buy

Dragon Claws

Investment thesis: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) stock is down roughly two-thirds from the record high reached in 2011. This is despite gold (XAUUSD:CUR) prices being significantly above 2011 peak gold price levels. The inevitable question that arises therefore is whether Barrick is doomed to perpetually underperform the gold market, or whether it is set to catch up and correct the discrepancy. To answer this question, we have to consider several factors, ranging from Barrick's valuation to its reserves, production growth potential, as well as the growing copper exposure that the company is gaining. As I currently see it, Barrick's stock price might have a hard time keeping up with the price of gold. It is not underpriced or just waiting for the market to recognize the opportunity. However, there is always a chance that it might outperform the physical gold market, which still makes it a buy.

Barrick stock price is down about 2/3 since it hit its 2011 peak, despite gold prices hitting new record highs

Barrick's stock price hit its all-time high of over $55/share in the spring of 2011, in the same year when the price of gold hit what was then a new record high of $1,860/ounce.

Gold price chart (Goldprice.org)

Barrick's stock price declined precipitously from that record high, despite the increase in the price of gold from that previous 2011 peak, but it is hard to make an argument against it being justified based on fundamentals.

Barrick stock chart & other metrics (Seeking Alpha)

When we look at the forward P/E ratio of around 18 for this mining stock, it does not seem like it is in any way grossly underpriced, depending on the reference point that one chooses. For instance, the S&P 500 (SP500) index currently trades at a P/E of 28. Mining stocks are currently seeing a lot of divergence in terms of valuations, mostly based on what they happen to be mining at the moment. For instance, Cameco (CCJ) currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 45, while Vale (VALE) trades at a P/E of 5. As far as other precious metals mining peers go, Silvercorp (SVM) for instance trades at a P/E ratio of 16, which is more or less in line with Barrick's valuation. Barrick is arguably a more solid, well-established actor in the precious metals sector comparatively speaking, which can justify a slightly higher valuation than its industry peer.

One could argue that it should be trading at valuation levels similar to Cameco's, given the positive gold market momentum we are seeing. It could also be argued that it should be trading even lower like Vale, given that the price of gold could potentially crash, making it no less volatile as a commodity than iron ore. I think it is unlikely that gold prices have much downside from current levels, for reasons I will discuss later, therefore I do think that precious metals miners should not be trading at valuations as low as iron ore miners.

It might be a stretch to try to argue that gold miners should be trading at similar valuation levels as uranium miners. The dynamics are very different, with the perceived downside risk for the uranium market being much lower than that of gold. Uranium demand is underpinned by a renewed embrace of nuclear power worldwide, while demand destruction for uranium fuel tends to be limited in response to rising prices because sunk costs make up the bulk of the overall cost of nuclear energy.

Gold prices are mostly sentiment-driven. It is scarce, which drives demand for jewelry, and it is institutionally entrenched in the global financial system for the same scarcity value. Sentiment can change to a far greater degree than the hard realities of utilities around the world building out their nuclear power generation capacity, which requires an increase in uranium supplies, which can only happen if previously unviable resources will be tapped in response to sustained higher uranium prices. Precious metals miners should therefore not be trading at valuation levels that we currently see in the uranium mining sector, based on the considerations I highlighted.

Barrick has some positive revenue and profit growth potential, even without factoring in expected gold price gains

Barrick saw decent profits & revenue growth in 2023. Revenues came in 3% higher compared with 2022, at $11.4 billion, while adjusted net earnings came in at $1.47 billion, which was 11% higher. The significance of the higher pace in net earnings growth compared with revenue growth is that it signals a slight improvement in profitability. Barrick's long-term debt declined just slightly, by one percent, to $4.73 billion for the period.

Barrick's financial performance has not been helped by a decline in gold production in the past few years. It was helped by higher gold prices, which made up for the decline in production.

Barrick Gold

Not only did production decline, but the cost of sales increased significantly, which has been a further drag on its financial performance. Indications are however that at least one of the negative factors we have seen in the past few years is about to see a significant reversal.

Barrick Gold

There is always a chance that production expansion plans will be derailed by known or unforeseen risks. The Q1 production numbers that were recently released, which caused the latest selloff in Barrick stock, are just the latest example of how Barrick managed to largely disappoint investors in the past decade or so.

I think that the odds of success in terms of production growth are decent for Barrick, despite several risks that may affect the timing or even the outright viability of certain projects. The improvement in profitability we saw in 2023 is also a positive sign regarding the costs of production. The deceleration in the rising costs of production we have seen since 2022 is a hopeful sign that an increase in production will result in improved earnings, even if the price of gold will remain at current levels, which I do not foresee to be the case for the longer term.

The price of gold could continue to follow the growth path we have seen so far this century or even accelerate

While there have been many years of disappointment for gold investors along the way, the price of gold has been outperforming the broader major stock markets by a wide margin so far this century. For instance, the price of gold increased about 8.4 times since the start of the century, while the S&P 500 index increased by about 3.5 times for the same period.

Barrick Gold

As of this moment, I do not see any reason to doubt that the price of gold will continue to maintain its trend of outperforming the broader stock markets.

I will not go into great depth in terms of analyzing gold market prospects for this article, given that the focus is on Barrick. Given recent market moves, I think anything less than dedicating a full article to gold market prospects will not do the subject justice, which is why I intend to dedicate an article to it soon. In the meantime, I will only summarize the reasons why I see gold on a long-term path of continuing to outperform stock markets, as it already did so far this decade:

Inflation is not under control, while the Western economy is stagnated, making for a stagflationary environment

Recent market consensus had gold prices responding positively to the Fed lowering interest rates. Curiously, even as the latest CPI report evaporated any illusions of rate cuts, at least until July at the earliest, the price of gold spiked.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

In annualized terms, we are firmly over 3%, whereas the Fed is targeting 2%. In monthly terms, if we continue to see gains in inflation in the .4% range, we could soon move up to over 4% in annualized terms, even as the economy is less than impressive in terms of economic growth rates. Explaining why this is good for the price of gold takes a lengthy discussion of the subject, which I intend to explore in greater detail in my next article dedicated to gold.

US deficits are now officially out of control, with no viable path available to a sustainable level

Based on the information available on the famous debt clock site, we are currently looking at the US Federal Government collecting $4.7 Trillion in revenues, while four items alone, Social Security, Medicare, Defense, and Interest payments add up to $4.86 Trillion. In other words, the US government would have to run a roughly $160 billion deficit just to cover these four items, while spending nothing on anything else. When all else is added up, yearly deficit spending commitments add up to almost $2 Trillion.

The way I see it, there is currently no path out of this situation. A combination of spending cuts, and tax hikes would amount to a Greece-style downward economic spiral, where every year more austerity will be needed to make up for a loss in revenues, as the economy keeps shrinking. No political entity will ever offer this path as a choice to the public, because it would amount to political suicide. At the same time, the position of the US dollar as a store of value is likely to be compromised if a path to sustainable deficits is not found soon, perhaps not so much when measured against other fiat currencies, but when measured up against tangible assets, including gold.

A new world order is emerging, with some impactful events potentially taking place along the way, within the next year or two

There is no longer any denying of the fact that the Western-dominated world is ending.

PWC.com

The above chart of country rankings in terms of GDP measured in PPP terms may be a bit dated, but I think it is still more or less accurate in terms of overall trends we have been seeing since 2016, and how I see things developing going forward. We are seeing a dramatic shift in economic power, which among other things, necessitates a shift in global finance. Dramatic shifts come with a great deal of uncertainty and potential instability, which is why gold makes for a desired haven asset for the coming era of change.

The shift in global finance is already starting to slowly take shape, where major economies such as India are starting to explore alternatives, such as bilateral currency swap deals. Despite this, the US Dollar still maintains a dominant position in terms of global transactions, as well as an FX currency. In my personal view, the biggest most immediate shift in the system will come when the Ukraine war ends, which I believe could happen within a year or two, depending on some impending decisions in terms of how much support Ukraine will receive.

Once this war is settled, I believe one of the outcomes will be that Russia, the world's largest net exporter of commodities, will have to be accommodated within the context of it no longer accepting USD or euro payments for its massive exports. The shift is already underway, since Russia is reluctant to accept any of these currencies as payment. I believe after the war is finalized, and a new status quo becomes cemented, the shift will be institutionalized within the global system. This rise in new institutions meant to accommodate this shift, which will involve about $700 billion in yearly global trade, will be a relevant event once it becomes institutionalized because it is likely to have ripple effects through the global financial system. Gold seems like a good hedge in the face of such dramatic impending changes in the global financial order.

Investment implications

Barrick is a solid company within the gold mining sector

Even after discounting my physical gold position, which is about equivalent to all my gold exposure through my investment accounts, my gold & precious metals exposure within my investment portfolio makes up the second-largest component within my portfolio, after oil. Barrick is my largest position, followed by the GLD (GLD) ETF as well as Weaton (WPM) and Silvercorp (SVM). The reason I have been favoring Barrick over other investment opportunities in the sector is that it is a solid company that can withstand hard times for gold miners, while it maintains solid financial and mining reserves positions that allow it to take advantage of times like this, where the gold market seems poised for another breakout to the upside.

Barrick Gold

As we can see, reserve replacement was slightly more than 100% for both gold & copper in 2023. Barrick's total measured & indicated gold reserves stand at 180 million ounces, which suggests a potential reserve life of about 42 years based on current 2024 production estimates of about 4.5 million ounces. It is enough to potentially allow Barrick to increase production in response to higher gold prices, which could potentially be key to it outperforming the price of gold going forward.

A word on Barrick's growing copper business

I did not touch on Barrick's growing copper production prospects as a result of projects such as Reko Diq which is under development. I see it as a net positive for Barrick. The global electrification of the economy includes addressing the fact that there are still countless people who simply need electricity in their households. In much of the developed world, a switch to greater reliance on EVs for transport is taking place, global copper demand will likely remain strong. Copper prices have done well so far this decade.

Copper spot price (Seeking Alpha)

Copper can also act as a stabilizing factor in Barrick's financial results, given that copper prices are likely to do well when the global economy is booming, which is when gold prices tend to underperform.

Conclusions

Given the current global economic & geopolitical situation, as well as the US economic & fiscal situation we are faced with, I am inclined to believe that gold prices will continue to outperform the broader global economy. It is a subject I intend to cover in an article dedicated exclusively to gold's longer-term prospects soon, given that it is not a subject that can be adequately addressed in passing. There is an ideal outcome scenario for Barrick Gold, where its stock could outperform the potentially surging price of gold. If, for instance, it manages to increase production as envisaged, while managing to keep costs from rising at a similar pace as the price of gold. For this reason, Barrick stock remains my second-largest investment position in the precious metals space, after physical gold & silver assets. I added to my position last fall when the price went under $15/share. If its share price drops below that level again, and it would likely be mostly in response to a significant pullback in the price of gold, then I will probably add to my position.