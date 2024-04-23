Sherwin-Williams: Like Watching Paint Dry

JHVEPhoto

With volatility on the rise, we’re watching closely for opportunities to deploy capital into high quality businesses at attractive prices.

And although we’re confident SHW meets our business quality criteria, it hasn’t yet made it into our “strike zone.” Until it does, we’re fine waiting for a pullback or deploying capital elsewhere.

In our view, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is a high-quality, market-leading business in the global paints and coatings industry.

The company's strong competitive advantages, which include its well-recognized brands, track record of innovation, and controlled distribution, have allowed the business to generate solid free cash flow ("FCF") growth. As outlined in the chart below, the company boasts a 10-year FCF CAGR of nearly +13%.

SHW's Historical FCF Growth (FinChat.io)

However, despite SHW's attractive business model and growth prospects, we believe the company's current valuation doesn't provide a sufficient margin of safety, offering a sub-10% 5-year forward IRR based on our conservative assumptions.

The company’s current valuation, coupled with its exposure to housing and the challenges facing the housing market, lead us to maintain a Hold rating on the stock.

SHW: Company Overview

Sherwin-Williams is the largest global paints and coatings company, with operations spanning across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The company operates through three main segments: The Paint Stores Group (54% of sales), Performance Coatings Group (31%), and Consumer Brands Group (15%).

SHW serves a wide range of professional, industrial, commercial and consumer customers. The company's key brands include Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Dutch Boy, Minwax, and Thompson's WaterSeal, among others.

Painting a Market-Leading Business

SHW's market-leading position is underpinned by the company's controlled distribution model, which allows SHW to maintain tight control over its supply chain, pricing, and customer relationships. We think the model also enables SHW to provide customer service and support at a level where they can ensure customer loyalty while driving market share growth.

In the Paint Stores Group alone, SHW employs over 3,600 sales representatives and 2,450 delivery drivers, helping to ensure that customers receive the products and support they need in a timely manner.

In addition to its extensive distribution network, SHW's strong brand portfolio helps differentiate it from competitors. Moreover, the company's ongoing investments in research and development, which totaled approximately $205 million in 2023, continues to support the introduction of new products to meet evolving customer needs.

However, we are fully aware that the global paints and coatings market is highly competitive. In addition to SHW, a few key players include PPG Industries (PPG), AkzoNobel (AKZA), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Asian Paints (ASIANPAINT), and Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY), to name a few.

PPG Industries is Sherwin-Williams’ closest competitor, but SHW stands out as the largest player in the industry. The two companies differ in terms of their distribution model as well, as SHW has focused on selling through its owned stores while PPG focuses more on selling through national retailers.

In our view, SHW’s controlled distribution model is a key differentiator from its competitors. Unlike many of its peers who rely on national retailers like PPG, SHW operates its own extensive network of over 4,800 company-operated stores. This model allows SHW to maintain tighter control over its supply chain, pricing, and customer relationships.

Importantly, this also allows the company to directly interact with customers, providing valuable insights into ever-evolving needs and preferences, and enabling SHW to develop targeted marketing strategies and new products geared toward what their customers want.

We think this key differentiator is one of the major factors allowing SHW to consistently gain market share and maintain its leadership.

New CEO; Same Strategy

Newly appointed CEO Heidi G. Petz has been with the company since 2003, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer. We believe her extensive experience with the business positions her well to lead the company going forward and to continue the company’s long history of strong capital allocation.

In our view, SHW's experienced management team has a proven track record of executing on the company's growth strategy, returning excess cash to shareholders, and navigating multiple market cycles.

The company has consistently returned cash to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases while also investing in organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. In 2023, SHW returned $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

The company has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years, landing SHW on the 2024 Dividend Aristocrats list. The company raised its dividend +18% to $2.86 per share in February 2024.

In our view, SHW's strong balance sheet, with net debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain in a range of 2.0x to 2.5x, coupled with its solid cash flow generation provide the company with sufficient flexibility to continue reducing its share count while ensuring its extraordinary long history of dividend increases remains uninterrupted.

Recent Results

SHW just reported Q1 2024 earnings. As a reminder, we are long-term investors who pay little mind to quarterly earnings results other than to determine whether the results point to or build upon a longer-term trend.

Sales declined 1.4% year-over-year in the first quarter, which was at the low end of the company's previously provided guidance. However, despite the sales decline, SHW saw improvement in gross margins, which were mostly driven by lower raw material costs. The company also returned $728mm to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases during the first quarter.

As opposed to focusing on quarterly results, investors should focus on the company’s longer-term track record. As outlined in the chart below, SHW has compounded sales through FY 2023 at a 10-year CAGR of 8.4%, while its closest competitor PPG has grown sales at just a 10-year CAGR of just 2.4% over the same period.

SHW vs. PPG - Historical Sales Growth (Koyfin)

Key Risks Facing SHW

Despite what we view as a differentiated business model, SHW is exposed to a few risks which we think could chip away at investors’ go-forward return prospects.

One of these risks is the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, particularly within housing. Despite management’s optimism regarding a potential rebound in housing starts, the economic data continues to tell another story.

In March, U.S. housing starts fell -14.7% - the steepest drop since April 2020. While we don’t claim to be macro forecasters, we do think this trend reverses eventually. That said, things might get worse before they get better.

SHW is also exposed to volatility in raw materials prices. While SHW has demonstrated its ability to manage these costs through pricing actions and operational efficiencies, extended periods of high raw material costs would likely pressure the company's margins.

The chart below highlights the cyclicality of the company's margin profile. That said, EBITDA margins have generally trended upward - a function of management's ability to leverage the company's scale and implement operational efficiencies over time.

SHW - Historical EBITDA Margin (FinChat.io)

Given the cyclical nature of the business, and what we view as meaningful macro headwinds related to housing, we will continue to monitor the company's margins closely going forward. We will also look for easing pressures in the housing market, namely a rebound in housing starts, which could catapult SHW's share price from current levels.

SHW: Not a Fat Pitch, Yet

To develop an estimated 5-year forward IRR for SHW, we assumed the company would compound revenue and EBITDA at their historical 10-year CAGRs of 8% and 12%, respectively.

We also assumed shares outstanding will remain flat, which should prove conservative, and baked in modest multiple compression down to 16x in 2028.

Projected 5-Year IRR for SHW (FinChat.io; The Undercover Investor Analysis)

Our assumptions may prove too conservative if the macro picture improves going forward. That said, and again not to pontificate too much on macro, but we think the macro environment is more likely to get worse before it gets better.

As such, SHW’s ~9% forward 5-year IRR based on our conservative assumptions isn’t attractive enough for us to initiate a position. We’ll stay on the sidelines for now.

Holding For Now

While we think SHW is a high-quality business, SHW’s exposure to a challenged housing market gives us pause, particularly at what we believe is a current valuation that lacks a sufficient margin of safety. As a reminder, we typically look for 15%+ IRRs.

While our assumptions may prove too conservative if the macro picture improves significantly going forward, we think the macro environment is more likely to deteriorate before it improves.

As such, SHW's estimated ~9% forward 5-year IRR isn't attractive enough for us to initiate a position at this time.

We’ll continue to monitor SHW's fundamental progression and valuation closely, as well as the key risks facing the company, namely the health of the housing market. But for now, we’re comfortable maintaining a Hold rating on the stock.