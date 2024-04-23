Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODF) Q1 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.83K Followers

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCPK:TWODF) Q1 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call April 23, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Daly - CEO and Executive Director
Christopher Carney - Group Finance Director and Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Chris Millington - Deutsche Numis
Will Jones - Redburn Atlantic
Marcus Cole - UBS
Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America
Sam Cullen - Peel Hunt
Ami Galla - Citigroup
Clyde Lewis - Peel Hunt

Jennifer Daly

Thank you, Harry and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. As usual, I have Chris here with me. So, today, we've released a statement ahead of our AGM this morning.

As you'll have seen, we've reiterated our guidance and remain confident in our ability to deliver this year and importantly, ensure that we are positioned for growth from 2025, assuming a supportive market. I'll make a few brief comments before we open up to Q&A this morning.

So, I know you'll be very interested in how the spring selling season has progressed and while there remains some market uncertainty as well as affordability issues for some of our customers, the period has been in line with what we expected.

Mortgage rates have remained below last year's highs with very good product availability. More recently, we have seen some movement in swap rates and some small upward moves in mortgage rates since we last spoken. We note that market expectations for interest rate cuts have moved further out. So, as you'd expect, we'll be watching this closely.

The sales rate for the year-to-date is 0.73, and excluding bulks, it's 0.69. So, this has increased from the rate we spoke to you about in February at 0.67 and there's also a small uplift from what we reported at this point last year on an underlying basis.

The

Recommended For You

About TWODF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWODF

Trending Analysis

Trending News