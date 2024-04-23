Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 6:40 PM ETPreferred Bank (PFBC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.83K Followers

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Haas - Executive Vice President of General Information
Li Yu - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Czajka - Chief Financial Officer
Wellington Chen - President & Chief Operating Officer
Nick Pi - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler
Andrew Terrell - Stephens
David Feaster - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Preferred Bank First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Haas, Financial Profile. Please go ahead.

Jeff Haas

Thank you Nick. Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. With me today for management are Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward Czajka, and Chief Credit Officer, Nick Pi. Management will provide a brief summary of the results and then we will open up the call to your questions.

During the course of this conference call, statements made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon specific assumptions that may or may not prove correct.

Forward-looking statements are also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors relating to Preferred Bank's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Preferred Bank. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the SEC required documents in the bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC.

Recommended For You

About PFBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFBC

Trending Analysis

Trending News