Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bauer - Head of Investor Relations

Eddie Capel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Story - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Joe Vruwink - Baird
Mark Schappel - Loop Capital
George Kurosawa - Citi
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Rob and I'll be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Manhattan Associates First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

I will now introduce your host, Mr. Michael Bauer, Head of Investor Relations of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Bauer, you may begin your conference.

Michael Bauer

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates' 2024 first quarter earnings call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.

During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding the future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You will caution that these forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the projections contained in our forward-looking statements. I refer you to the report's Manhattan Associates files with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our projections, particularly our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023 and the

