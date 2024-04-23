Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.83K Followers

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Berkley - President and CEO
Rich Baio - CFO
Bill Berkley - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Mike Zaremski - BMO
Josh Shanker - Bank of America
David Motemaden - Evercore
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research
Mark Hughes - Truist
Brian Meredith - UBS

Operator

Good day and welcome to W. R. Berkley Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded.

The speaker's remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words including without limitation, believes, expects or estimates. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will in fact be achieved.

Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings made with the SEC for a description of the business environment in which we operate and the important factors that may materially affect our results. W. R. Berkley Corporation is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Berkley. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Berkley

Audra, thank you very much and let me echo your words earlier with a warm welcome to all that are participating in the call today. We appreciate your time and look forward to discussing with you our Q1 2024 results. In addition to myself, we also have Bill Berkley on the call, Executive Chairman and Rich Baio, Chief Financial Officer

Recommended For You

About WRB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WRB

Trending Analysis

Trending News