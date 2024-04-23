Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shanye Hudson - SVP, IR
Dave Mosley - CEO
Gianluca Romano - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley
Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Timothy Arcuri - UBS Securities
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital
Mehdi Hosseini - SIG
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs
Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to the Seagate Technology Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Shanye Hudson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shanye Hudson

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's call. Joining me are Dave Mosley, Seagate's Chief Executive Officer, and Gianluca Romano, our Chief Financial Officer. We've posted our earnings press release and the detailed supplemental information for our March quarter results on the Investors section of our website.

During today's call, we will refer to GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to GAAP figures in the earnings press release posted on our website and included in our Form 8-K. We've not reconciled certain non-GAAP outlook measures because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Therefore, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and

