Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 23, 2024 9:05 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.83K Followers

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Zbojniewicz - Head of IR
Ynon Kreiz - Chairman and CEO
Anthony DiSilvestro - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Perry - Bank of America
Arpine Kocharyan - UBS
Drew Crum - Stifel
Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research
Kylie Cohu - Jefferies
Megan Alexander - Morgan Stanley
Eric Handler - ROTH MKM
Christian Carlino - JPMorgan
Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs
James Hardiman - Citi
Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson
Jaime M. Katz - Morningstar

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mattel's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to David Zbojniewicz, Head of Investor Relations. David, you may begin your conference.

David Zbojniewicz

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer. As you know, this afternoon we reported Mattel's first quarter 2024 financial results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results, after which we will provide some time for questions.

To help supplement our discussion today, we have provided you with a slide presentation. Our discussion, slide presentation, and earnings release may reference non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, adjusted other selling and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income or loss and adjusted operating income or loss margin, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted tax rate, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, leverage

