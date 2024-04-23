Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Brodkowitz - Investor Relations, Financial Profiles, Inc.
Bonita Lee - President and Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Kim - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer
Romolo Santarosa - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Motta - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.
Adam Butler - Piper Sandler & Co.
Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hanmi Financial Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay purposes. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Ben Brodkowitz, Investor Relations for the Company. Please go ahead.

Ben Brodkowitz

Thank you, Doug, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Hanmi's first quarter 2024 results. This afternoon, Hanmi issued its earnings release and quarterly supplemental slide presentation to accompany today's call. Both documents are available in the IR section of the company's website at hanmi.com.

I'm here today with Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation; Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer; and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer. Bonnie will begin today's call with an overview. Anthony will discuss loan and deposit activities. Ron will provide details on our financial performance, and then Bonnie will provide closing comments before we open the call up for your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments may include forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, expectations, events and financial industry trends that may affect the company's future operating results and financial proposition. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The discussion of the

