After the market closed on April 22nd, the management team out Crane Company (NYSE:CR), a firm that's focused on the production of process flow technologies, aerospace and electronics devices, and various engineered materials, announced financial results covering the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. In response to exceeding analysts’ forecasts when it came to revenue and adjusted earnings per share, but falling short with GAAP earnings, shares of the company rose about 5% after the market closed. In all, the fundamental picture for the business looks to be fairly solid. Earnings aren't exactly stable. But cash flows are growing year over year.

Fundamentally speaking, I have long thought that the company would do well. But I have not always been bullish about the firm from a valuation perspective. Almost exactly a year ago, on April 28th, I ended up writing an article that took a neutral stance on the business. The ‘hold’ rating I assigned it was based on the idea that the company had great growth potential. Management was promising as much. However, there was some operational uncertainty and shares were not exactly the cheapest. That caused me to be more neutral on the firm.

At the end of the day, I ended up calling the company a ‘show me’ story. If management could deliver on promises, things would go really well. But if they fell short of that, the stock would likely see limited to no upside. Well, management showed me. Because of strong fundamental performance, the stock is actually up a whopping 82.8% since that last article. That dwarfs the 20.2% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. And that's not even factoring in this after-hours increase. Today, however, I think the pendulum has started to swing in a dangerous direction. Despite continued fundamental growth, the stock does look very pricey, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. I am not yet ready to downgrade the company. However, I do think that it is fully valued at this point in time.

Re-evaluating the picture

For the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, Crane Company did quite well for itself. Revenue came in at $565.3 million. That's 10% higher than the $513.8 million generated the same time one year earlier. Half of this growth, according to management, came from acquisitions that the company has made over the past year or so. The other half has been driven by core sales growth. In particular, net revenue associated with the company’s Aerospace & Electronics segment jumped 25.6% from $180 million to $226 million. Almost all of that was driven by core sales growth, with revenue growing 20.6% year over year if we ignore the impact that acquisitions had. This is not surprising given what is going on in the aerospace market. As I wrote about in a prior article late last year, this market seems to be recovering nicely. And in the years to come, future growth is certainly anticipated.

By comparison, the company's other segments have been relatively weak. The Process Flow Technologies segment, for instance, reported revenue growth of only 4.8%. And all of that was because of acquisitions and foreign currency fluctuations. In fact, had it not been for those things, revenue would have fallen by about $5 million. Despite price increases, the company suffered because of lower shipment volumes and an unfavorable product mix. And lastly, the Engineered Materials segment reported a revenue decline of 11.3% from $62 million to $55 million. And this was driven mostly by lower volumes.

With a rise in revenue came higher profits as well. If we ignore discontinued operations, net income for the business rose from $0.98 per share to $1.12 per share. Unfortunately, that did still result in the company missing forecasts by $0.09 per share. But on an adjusted basis, the $1.22 per share that the company reported exceeded forecasts by $0.09 per share. The earnings per share that the company reported resulted in net income of $64.8 million. That's up from the $55.9 million reported one year ago. Lower corporate expenses, combined with a 28.1% rise in operating profit for the Aerospace & Electronics segment, were responsible for this improvement. Other profitability metrics followed suit. While operating cash flow improved from negative $105.4 million to negative $79.9 million, adjusted operating cash flow went from $79.2 million to $82.5 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company expanded from $100 million to $109.5 million.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management has some pretty high expectations. In fact, they ended up increasing guidance for the year for earnings per share of between $4.75 and $5.05. That compares favorably to the $4.55 to $4.85 per share that management was previously expecting. However, it is not my intention to use that guidance. And that's because the company has already made two acquisitions this year. The first of these was of Vian Enterprises, a designer and producer of multi-stage lubrication pumps and lubrication system components technology for the aerospace and defense markets. Management made this investment, totaling $103 million, in order to bulk up the company’s Aerospace & Electronics segment. Overall revenue on an annualized basis for that company is about $33 million, with $8 million per year of EBITDA.

That purchase occurred early this year. However, with the first quarter earnings release, management also announced the $61 million purchase of CryoWorks, a supplier of vacuum insulated pipe systems for hydrogen and cryogenic applications. That company generates about $28 million a year in revenue and $5 million per year worth of EBITDA. The expected closing date for that transaction is the end of this month. Factoring in the extra profits associated with the first four months of this year and using the appropriate tax rate for the company based on guidance, I was able to get net income for this year of about $285.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA should be around $446.7 million, while adjusted operating cash flow should be about $318.8 million.

Using these figures, as well as adjusted figures for last year that incorporate both acquisitions, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. On an absolute basis, shares do look rather pricey. But then, I also compared the company to five similar firms, as shown in the table below. What I found was that, on a price to earnings basis, three of the five companies were cheaper than Crane Company. But when it comes to the other two profitability metrics, our prospect ended up being the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Crane Company 28.1 29.5 19.9 The Middleby Company (MIDD) 19.2 12.2 12.7 RBC Bearings (RBC) 40.9 26.7 18.9 Watts Water Technologies (WTS) 26.2 22.1 16.9 ESAB Corporation (ESAB) 31.4 19.3 14.5 Donaldson Company (DCI) 23.5 16.1 15.0 Click to enlarge

This makes it difficult to justify buying the stock. Even if we use the forward estimates for this year, the only thing that changes is that only one of the five firms becomes more expensive than it when it comes to both the price to operating cash flow approach and the EV to EBITDA approach. Simply put, the stock is too expensive. This doesn't mean, however, that I am pessimistic about the company in the long run. Management still intends to allocate around $4 billion worth of capital between 2023 and 2028. That would be mixed between mergers and acquisitions, and share repurchases. I would hope, for the sake of investors, that buying up other enterprises will take precedence. The stock is too expensive for my liking, especially when talking about share buybacks. But if the firm can capture the kind of growth that the market is pricing in, that would be excellent.

Takeaway

As much as I appreciate Crane Company and I believe that its long-term potential is great, I cannot get behind investing in it. I was wrong before, and shares have skyrocketed in response. But it's also worth noting that the stock was nowhere near as pricey then as it is today. Back then, for instance, the EV to EBITDA multiple was 14.4. Today, it's 19.9. A similar disparity exists when it comes to the other two valuation metrics. Given this, I would say that the company is fully valued and further upside relative to the broader market is highly unlikely. If the stock rises much further, I could even downgrade the company. But at this point, I think that would be premature.