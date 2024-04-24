Iryna Drozd

I urged Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) investors to be more cautious in my previous MAIN article in early February 2024. I anticipated a less hawkish Fed could affect Main Street Capital's ability to continue growing its net investment income per share as the Fed winds down its rate hikes. However, the recent inflationary dynamics suggest the market was too optimistic over the cadence of the Fed's cuts in 2024. As a result, investors have revised their prognosis from six cuts initially to likely one or two this year. Moreover, Fed officials have also attempted to lift their hawkish rhetoric, urging patience over impending rate cuts, which also led to a resurgence in yields.

It shouldn't be surprising that a higher-for-longer environment benefits business development companies like Main Street Capital. Interestingly, Main Street Capital structured its portfolio to focus primarily on its investments in the lower-middle market segment (with a combination of equity and debt investments). It also has a growing private loan portfolio that has benefited from the Fed's hawkish posture. While its middle market business continues to feature in the company's performance, Main Street Capital will likely continue to drive performance growth from its LMM and private loan segment.

MAIN delivered its preliminary results recently. The company is slated to post its first-quarter earnings release on May 9. Main Street Capital management telegraphed an NII per share range of between $1.04 and $1.06 for the first quarter. Based on its distributable NII range of between $1.10 and $1.12, Main Street Capital "expects to pay another meaningful supplemental dividend in the second quarter of 2024."

Investors must note that Main Street Capital prides itself on being a BDC that has "never decreased its monthly dividend rate." Its prudent capital allocation strategy has allowed Main Street Capital to drive investor confidence in its ability to "provide sustainable, long-term growth" in its dividend policy. Therefore, income and BDC investors looking for a stable vehicle to generate robust dividend income growth should find MAIN attractive as a core holding.

I believe investor optimism on MAIN is justified. The company has consistently maintained its ability to drive NAV per share accretion. For Q1, Main Street Capital expects to deliver an NAV per share of between $29.51 and $29.57, up from Q4's $29.2 metric. It's a testament to its well-managed portfolio, bolstered by potential capital appreciation from its LMM equity investments. In addition, Main Street Capital reminded investors that the fixed-rate construct in its portfolio helps to mitigate the downside from future rate cuts. Accordingly, fixed-rate investments accounted for about 34% of its debt portfolio in Q4, helping to reduce variability in Main Street Capital's interest income.

Despite that, Main Street Capital will likely still face the effects of a less hawkish Fed in driving its NII per share over the next two years. Despite that, the bullish thesis is still supported by an attractive valuation ("B" valuation grade), demonstrated in its solid "B+" momentum grade.

Analysts' estimates suggest MAIN's NII per share could fall by 2% in 2024, after last posting surges of more than 20% over the past three years. Hence, it could dampen a more aggressive valuation re-rating as Main Street Capital navigates the Fed pivot.

Despite that, MAIN's forward NII per share multiple of 11.9x (below the 10Y average of 14.5x) suggests the market seems to have reflected sufficient pessimism. Furthermore, its solid forward dividend yield of 6% should still provide a basis for income investors to add exposure.

Therefore, the market doesn't seem unnerved by the prospects of potentially lower rates in 2024. In addition, Fed officials' reluctance to engage in more aggressive rate cuts should support MAIN's bullish bias.

MAIN long-term bullish bias should remind investors why betting against a well-managed company like Main Street Capital isn't wise. I admit I was too cautious in my previous analysis, as I anticipated, cycle peak headwinds affecting MAIN's bullish sentiments,

However, the market has spoken, as it refuted my cautious optimism. A near-term pullback could still happen after a dramatic surge over the past six months. Despite that, I gleaned that MAIN's attractive valuation and solid execution should support MAIN's uptrend continuation thesis, bolstered by its relatively attractive dividend yield.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

