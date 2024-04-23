Bogdanhoda/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) specializes in concrete pumping and concrete waste management services in both the US and the UK. BBCP's historical financials have shown strong top-line growth and improvements to net income margin. In 1Q24, revenue continued to report growth. However, margins contracted due to adverse winter conditions. Looking ahead, its concrete waste management and concrete pumping businesses are expected to remain robust due to the growing US concrete production supported by strong US business conditions. With double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for BBCP.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

Over the last three years, BBCP's revenue has been growing year-over-year. In 2021, it reported a total revenue of $315 million. In 2022, revenue grew to $401 million. This strong growth was driven by double-digit growth in all of BBCP's business segments, particularly in its US concrete pumping and concrete waste management service segments. In 2023, revenue continued to grow and reached $442 million. Same as 2022, the strong growth was attributed to growth in all of its segments. The acquisition of Coastal Carolina in the fourth quarter also contributed to the growth in its concrete pumping segment.

Author's Chart

As you can see from the chart, BBCP's margins contracted in 2022 but started to stabilize in 2023. In 2022, gross profit margin contracted to 40.8% from the previous period's 43.6% due to rising inflationary pressure, which resulted in higher labor and fuel costs. In 2023, the gross profit margin remained robust at 40.3%.

As a result of a contracting gross profit margin in 2022, its 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin suffered as well. In 2022, it reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9%, whereas in 2021, it was 33%. On the other hand, in 2023, as a result of a robust gross profit margin, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained relatively flat at 28.2%. On a brighter note, the net income margin turned positive from 2022 onwards. In 2021, the net income margin was -4.77%. In 2022, it was 7.15%, and in 2023, it was 7.19%.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

For 1Q24, revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $97.7 million. This growth was driven by strong growth in BBCP's concrete waste management services and UK operations. However, it was offset by softness in its US concrete pumping segment as volume fell. Volume dropped because of severe winter weather conditions.

Although there was softness in its US concrete pumping segment, revenue for the quarter only fell 0.8%. Extremely cold temperatures and freezing rain cause many projects to stop. For its UK operations segment, revenue grew 21.2%, driven by pricing improvements. Lastly, for its concrete waste management services segment, revenue grew 14.2% year-over-year, attributed to strong organic growth and pricing improvements as well.

Looking at its 1Q24 margins, all three margins [gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, net income] contracted year-over-year. BBCP's gross profit margin contracted to 34.1%. The contraction was caused by decreased labor and equipment usage brought on by the harsh winter conditions and rising insurance premiums due to inflation. In addition, general and administrative [G&A] expenses rose to $31.9 million, or 32.7%, due to a one-time charge of $3.5 million arising from a state sales tax dispute, rising labor, health insurance, and rent costs. As a result of lower gross profit margins and rising G&A expenses, BBCP reported a net loss of $3.8 million.

Author's Chart

Appealing Business Model That Has Low Risk

BBCP is the largest concrete pumping service provider in the US and UK. As BBCP does not buy, own, or move any concrete, these factors do not pose any inventory risk to the company. Additionally, there is no risk of liability arising from concrete quality issues. BBCP solely focuses on concrete pumping, and its services are invoiced on a daily basis. After the concrete is pumped, the laying of the foundation is not performed by BBCP's employees. Therefore, it is insulated from any risk arising from a poor foundation.

Rapidly Growing Concrete Waste Management Business Named Eco-Pan

Apart from its robust concrete pumping service business, BBCP also owns a rapidly growing concrete waste management service business called Eco-Pan. Eco-Pan assists contractors in regulating concrete washout stations in a way that is both economical and environmentally friendly. Furthermore, it is fully compliant with both federal and municipal regulations.

Looking at the following chart, it is clear that Eco-Pan's growth over the years has been strong. Over the past 8 years, it has managed to achieve a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 18%. In FY2016, revenue was ~$20 million, but by FY2023, it had managed to triple itself to more than $60 million.

Apart from the fast-growing revenue, its adjusted EBITDA over the years has expanded significantly as well. In FY2016, Eco-Pan's adjusted EBITDA was less than $10 million. By FY2023, it had grown to more than $20 million.

Investor's Relations

Growing US Concrete Production

Author's Chart

Based on its FY2023 annual report, BBCP's reportable revenue segment is categorized into US concrete pumping, UK operations, and US concrete waste management services. Out of these three segments, US concrete pumping forms the largest share at 72%, while UK operations and US concrete waste management services both have equal weights of 14%.

Looking at the following chart, US concrete production has been steadily growing over the last decade. US concrete production reached ~457 million cubic yards in 2006 and fell to ~259 million in 2009. Ever since then, it has been gradually recovering. In 2022, it reached 401 million, almost back on par with historical levels. For 2023, it is estimated to be ~391 million, while for 2024, it is forecasted to reach ~396 million.

The strong US concrete production estimates are reasonable, as they were supported by strong US construction spending. For all three sectors [public construction, private non-residential construction, and residential construction], it has shown strong growth in 2023. For public construction, it increased from $364 million in 2022 to $438 million in 2023. For private non-residential construction, it grew from $533 million to $676 million. Lastly, for residential construction, it remained relatively robust at $865 million. Looking ahead, robust US concrete production and US construction spending are expected to support and bolster BBCP's growth outlook.

The strong growth in US business conditions will also have spillover effects on its rapidly growing Eco-Pan business outlook. As more concrete is used, it will also increase demand for concrete waste management. Therefore, I also expect these positive outlooks to bolster BBCP's Eco-Pan growth outlook.

Investor's Relations Investor's Relations

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model

BBCP operates in the construction and engineering industries, and the peers I listed in my relative valuation model operate in the same industry as well. I will be comparing BBCP against its peers in terms of forward growth outlook and profitability margin.

In terms of forward growth outlook, BBCP is closely in line with its peers' median. BBCP has a forward revenue growth rate of 6.92% vs. peers' median of 7.96%. The positive forward revenue growth rate indicates that the outlook for that industry is positive, which ties with my discussion.

Moving onto profitability margins, BBCP clearly outperformed in both EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. BBCP has an EBITDA margin TTM of 25.70% vs. peers' median of 2.20%. BBCP's net income margin TTM of 4.81% is also higher and better than peers' median of -2.51%.

Currently, BBCP's P/E ratio is trading at 13.51x, which is below peers' median of 15.57x. Given BBCP's better performance, I argue that it should at least be trading at peers' median P/E.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate is ~$467 million, while the EPS estimate is $0.49. According to management, they guided 2024 revenue to be in the range of $460 to $480 million. Therefore, the market's estimates are reasonable. By applying P/E of 15.57x to the market's 2024 EPS estimates, my target price for 2024 is $7.63.

Risk

Looking at its past financial results, BBCP has a low net income margin, which does not provide a sufficient buffer. In 1Q24, gross profit margin contracted due to harsh winter conditions and inflation in insurance premiums. As a result, 1Q24's net income margin suffered. If inflation were to remain persistent or work had to be halted due to inclement weather, it would affect BBCP's bottom line easily as there is no sufficient safety net. A negative bottom line will affect EPS, which ultimately will impact BBCP's valuation.

Conclusion

Looking at BBCP's past financial results, it has demonstrated strong revenue growth, with its net income margin reverting to positive territory. For 1Q24, BBCP continued to report revenue growth, although I note that its margins came under pressure due to adverse weather conditions and rising inflation affecting insurance premiums. However, looking ahead, its rapidly growing Eco-Pan and US concrete pumping businesses are expected to benefit from the growing US concrete production outlook. In addition, my relative valuation model's target price indicates double-digit upside potential. On these notes, I am recommending a buy rating for BBCP.