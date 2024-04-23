Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCPK:BDNNY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Grenmark - Head, Investor Relations
Mikael Staffas - President and Chief Executive Officer
Håkan Gabrielsson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adrian Gilani - ABG Sundal Collier
Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley
Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank
Viktor Trollsten - Danske
Jason Fairclough - Bank of America
Amos Fletcher - Barclays
Christian Kopfer - Handelsbanken
Johannes Grunselius - DNB Markets
Ola Soedermark - Kepler Cheuvreux
Richard Hatch - Berenberg
Igor Tubic - Carnegie

Olof Grenmark

Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome you to Boliden’s Q1 2024 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark and I am Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, Håkan Gabrielsson. Mikael, welcome.

Mikael Staffas

Thank you, Olof and good morning to all of you out there. We are today broadcasting this from the city or the town of Boliden. We’re doing that as part of our 100-year celebrations. We will later, today, have our AGM. And in connection with this AGM, we have had a full week here of activities, all commemorating our 100 years of history. So it’s good to have all of you here as well, even though it’s in an electronic form. Now when we look into the quarter that we’ve just had, it’s been a – in a way, in a sense, a tough quarter. But it’s also been a kind of difficult quarter to – for you all to be calculating on.

If you look on the positive side and start on, we’ve had a important steps happening during the quarter regarding the future-proofing of the business. As you know from the Capital Market Day, we have gone

