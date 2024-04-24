Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock of Blue Bird Corp. (NASDAQ:BLBD), a specialist in alternate power, school buses (mainly propane and electric school buses) has been on a tear over the past year. At a time when the main US benchmark has delivered commendable returns of 23%, and other small-cap options have only eked out single-digit gains, Blue Bird, with a market cap of roughly $1bn, has generated astronomical returns of 92%.

BLBD's ongoing bout of alpha generation is more than justified, given the range of favorable tailwinds impacting this business.

BLBD - A Lot To Like

Within the broad auto spectrum, it is easy to forget the role that school buses play in our lives, as we aren't typically involved in the ownership of these vehicles. However, do consider that these serve as vital cogs in transporting the young minds of America, a cohort within the overall population that continues to grow over time. For context, BLBD believes that in a normalized environment, one in two students in the US typically take a school bus.

BLBD, it's fair to say, is an authority in the school bus field as it has been honing its craft since 1927, and is currently very well-versed in chassis and body production for school bus applications in the US. Where it has a keen edge, is in the area of low or zero-emission school buses, which are fast gaining traction on account of their low total cost of ownership, relative to those buses that typically operate on diesel fuel. BLBD is also well poised to ride the green energy wave, as its flagship .05g/bhp-hr nitrogen oxide ("NOx") propane engines have 4x cleaner emissions than the current emission standard.

It is also questionable if the industry is still operating at full tilt, as in recent years, primarily on account of supply chain disruptions, the run rate of annual bus unit sales has been below the average 30.6k unit mark (a 38-year average). Also note that in the preceding 4 years before the pandemic, annual bus unit sales were a lot higher at over 34k units. Last year's sales only came in at 29k, highlighting the level of catch-up in store.

The other key driver of a potential spurt in demand is the fast aging of the existing fleet in the industry. As things stand, 43% of the 515k units that are currently in the system consist of old buses with ages of over 10+ years, that will need to be replaced soon enough.

Now, even if bus operators are in no rush to replace those vehicles any time soon (note that the budget for new school buses is keenly linked to property tax receipts and with the housing market, the way it is, this may not be too resplendent without the aid of rebates and grants, which we'll come onto later), BLBD still stands to gain as it also as a very useful 'Parts' segment, which deals with the sale of replacement bus parts that are needed due to the usual wear and tear. Parts sales put less pressure on BLBD's cost base and will play a key part in boosting BLBD's adjusted EBITDA margin by 300bps in FY24 (from 7.8% to 10.8%).

Blue Bird's business prospects, particularly with its EV fleet, are also likely to get another leg up on account of the EPA's $5bn worth Clean School Bus Program which has entered its second year (this is a 5-year program). Earlier this year, as part of round 2, over 2700 electric and propane buses were awarded backed by $965m worth of funding. In the next round, rebates to the tune of $500m will be provided, with the winners expected to be announced next month. In both rounds, BLBD management is taking a conservative estimate and believes they could garner around 30% of the total orders, or equating to roughly, 1250 fresh orders. Not that even otherwise, BLBD's backlog at the end of Q1 stood at an impressive level of 4600 units!

BLBD has also begun taking baby steps to make its EV fleet more affordable by getting into an equal stake JV with Generate Capital. Prospective operators with funding challenges can avoid the upfront investment associated with capital purchases and rather pick up a Blue Bird electric bus (and the associated charging infrastructure and services) at a much more affordable monthly service fee. This will also help BLBD get some defensive recurring revenue into its overall revenue profile, and could help scale up demand for EV buses.

One can often gauge the strength of a business in its ability to incorporate regular price hikes, and not witness a drop in volumes. In October, they incorporated a hike of $2500 net per bus, yet unit volumes grew by 9% YoY. Another hike of a similar magnitude was recently brought through in March and should provide a useful fillip for EBITDA progress without harming volumes.

In FY24, management has spoken about doubling certain engineering expenses ($25m impact in FY24) and also dealing with higher inflationary costs that will account for 2-3% of revenue. Despite these likely developments, it is unlikely to halt BLBD's tremendous EBITDA progress, with that metric poised to surge by 48% this year. Think about the degree of operating leverage this business is generating, where forward EBITDA growth is poised to come in at 8x the pace of the topline growth!

For a business, with this sort of EBITDA profile, we think the current forward EV/EBITDA multiple of just 8.5x looks very tantalizing indeed.

Investors should also note that this year, the share price could also get some support from the company's desire to buy back the stock. Over the next two years, the company will look to spend $60m to buy back its stock.

Closing Thoughts - Technical Considerations

The Blue Bird story certainly appears to have legs, but based on the developments on the charts, we think prospective investors ought to display some patience and wait for a better entry point.

Firstly, it is questionable if investors who specialize in the smart transportation space will be too keen to double down on BLBD now, given that its relative strength ratio versus other alternatives in this space is already at record highs, and comfortably stronger than its long-term average.

Also consider BLBD's own price dynamics; the chart below captures BLBD's weekly price movements over the last 9 years. What we appear to have is a broadening wedge pattern, with the upper boundary holding good until Jan. 2024. Now even within the wedge from October 2023, we've seen quite a meteoric rise, with the stock trending up in the shape of a very steep ascending channel (bordered by the two red lines). The stock broke out of the wedge boundary in Feb., whilst the ascending channel continued to hold strong, until a couple of weeks back. Since then, we've not only seen a massive gap down in the price action but also a breakdown from this channel, which would be construed as a key technical event.

Going forward, we would be looking to see if the stock can flatten out and build a base above the previous breakout zone or the wedge channel boundary. If this happens, over a few weeks a long position may be considered, but not at this juncture.