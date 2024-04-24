Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Bird: Ticks A Lot Of Boxes, But Wait For Stabilization On The Charts

Apr. 24, 2024 1:38 AM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Stock
Summary

  • Blue Bird has generated impressive returns of 92% over the past year, outperforming the US benchmark and other small-caps.
  • The company specializes in low or zero-emission school buses, which are gaining traction due to their low total cost of ownership.
  • An aging fleet, a ramp-up in federal grants and rebates, and BLBD's new JV designed to make bus ownership more affordable should support business momentum.
  • BLBD has already implemented two separate price hikes this year, and that should play a key role in driving strong operating leverage.
  • The stock has experienced a volatile few weeks, and we would advise investors to wait for a flattening of the price action before going long.

Group of young students hanging out bus windows

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock of Blue Bird Corp. (NASDAQ:BLBD), a specialist in alternate power, school buses (mainly propane and electric school buses) has been on a tear over the past year. At a time when the main US benchmark

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

