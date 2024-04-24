Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pan American Silver: Has The Potential To Improve Performance Significantly

Bob Kirtley profile picture
Bob Kirtley
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Demand for silver has outpaced supply in recent years, driving up the price per ounce.
  • Pan American Silver, one of the world's biggest silver producers, has seen its stock value increase by 36.31% in one month.
  • The upcoming Q1 results may provide insight into PAAS's future performance, but the overall outlook for silver remains positive.

Silver temple, Wat Sri Suphan in Chiang Mai, Thailand

wichianduangsri/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The Green Dream, Carbon Zero Targets, Sustainability and Renewable Energy are all part of everyday parlance. The importance of the need to harness wind power and solar power to meet our ever-increasing demands for energy is

This article was written by

Bob Kirtley profile picture
Bob Kirtley
2.91K Followers
Bob Kirtley has traded options and stocks since 1980. Bob Kirtley spent many years working on Oil projects including some in Alberta, such as the tar sands installations in Fort McMurray. He lived and worked in many different countries, as that is the nature of the construction business. Planning and cost control are key to a projects success and he tries to apply those disciplines on a daily basis when dealing with investments. His training in such areas as SWOT and Risk analysis can be applied from time to time. His qualifications include being chartered in the United Kingdom, which is similar to that of a Professional Engineer in Canada, along with a Masters Degree in Project Management from South Bank University, London, England. He has been working for a number of years on a full time basis representing a group of investors in England.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAAS, EXK, IPT:CA, SVM, AG, AEM, SAND, WPM, SSRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I make no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAAS
--
PAAS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News