skynesher

Since my first article in March 2023, I've maintained a bullish stance on Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS), a position that has rewarded investors with an impressive return of 58.94%. Amidst the furniture industry, where numerous companies have struggled to stay afloat, Arhaus has demonstrated its resilience. The company's strength is evident in its high-end, visually appealing studios and an effective omni-channel sales strategy to deliver diverse artisanal products at scale through its extensive sourcing network. Despite a slowdown in top-line growth in FY2023 and a decline in the bottom line, Arhaus' performance remains impressive, given the challenging environment. The company's focus on high capital expenditures to expand its store count, improve online capabilities, and broaden its supply chain indicates a commitment to growth. While I view Arhaus as a promising long-term investment, it's important to note the stock's volatility due to the business's cyclical nature. Even though there's considerable untapped market potential, revenue for FY2024 is projected to grow only in single digits, and the bottom line is expected to decline. The price-to-earnings ratio has become less appealing, and without a clear catalyst to push forward demand in 2024, I recommend waiting for a better entry point. Consequently, I am downgrading my rating to a hold rating.

One year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company updates

In my previous article, I give an overview of Arhaus, a luxury and lifestyle home furnishing retailer. It sells artisanal products sourced from a network of 400 vendors. In FY2023, these products were for sale through an omnichannel strategy in 92 showrooms across 29 states and through its e-commerce platforms, leading to a relatively flat top-line revenue of $1.28 billion. The company expects to continue its long-term growth by increasing the number of showrooms, improving its e-commerce capabilities, expanding its product assortment and building on its supply chain infrastructure. However, it is facing the near-term headwinds of a weakened furniture market demand in the United States, which is only predicted to recover in 2025.

Company overview FY2023 (Investor Presentation 2024)

The company opened eleven new showrooms and finished eight renovations, relocations and expansion projects in 2023. This was a 19% growth YoY. Traditional showrooms are expected to generate over $10 million in revenue annually, have a 32% contribution margin and pay back on the investment within two years. Design studios have similar contribution margins and payback periods. However, they generate far smaller revenue and are much smaller in size. In terms of showrooms, the company plans to add between nine and eleven new showrooms in FY2024.

Showrooms FY2023 versus FY2022 (Sec.gov)

The company's e-commerce strategy has seen some good momentum, with revenue growing 17% YoY, higher social media engagement, and better use of digital platforms to promote upcoming catalogues.

E-commerce growth (Investor presentation 2024)

Arhaus is investing in growth for a good reason. At the moment, it has less than 2% of TAM of $100 billion. The luxury furniture industry is very fragmented, with lots of consolidation opportunities. In FY 2024, the company expects relatively flat revenue growth of between $1.33 billion and $1.37 billion. Furthermore, the company expects income to range from $95 million to $105 million. This is lower than the current year and would continue the downward bottom-line trend, which potential investors should be aware of. However, this is mainly due to the high CapEx to grow the business.

Market opportunity (Investor Presentation 2024)

Financial overview

When looking at the financials, it’s important to consider the challenging market conditions. Last year, furniture sales in the US dropped by 4.7%. Despite this, Arhaus kept its sales steady, even achieving a YoY increase to $1.287 billion. The company also reported a rise in gross profit. However, it’s worth noting that the operating income of $163.9 million is lower than the previous year. The increase in expenses over the past two years is due to the launch of new studios, refurbishments, and updates regarding its growth strategy.

Annual revenue, gross profit and operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company’s net income dropped YoY to $125.2 million in FY 2023.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Positive levered free Cash flow improved YoY to $90.4 million. We should also be aware that part of the capital gain was achieved by increasing the company's outstanding shares to 140.1 million from 139.6 million, which raises capital but dilutes the share price for investors. This increase in cash flow also led to the company rewarding investors with a special dividend of $0.50 per share earlier this month. This proactive approach to rewarding investors could be attractive to potential investors.

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

Arhaus has a healthy balance sheet, with total cash of $223.1 million, up from $145.2 million the year before. It has a credit facility that expires in 2026 and can cover its capital needs without borrowing cash for the next twelve months, which is good to know, especially for a business that is actively growing in capacity, digitally and improving its infrastructure.

Balance sheet overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

Valuation

Arhaus, publicly traded since November 2021, ranks as the fifth-largest furniture over the past year. If we compare its performance to that of other companies such as Williams-Sonoma (WSM), The AZEK Company (AZEK), and RH (RH), Arhaus’ stock appears to have a relatively attractive valuation across several ratios. However, if we look at its PEG, which incorporates growth, we can see that it is much higher than its peers at 2.46, indicating the stock could be overvalued. Furthermore, the steep stock price increase over the past year, coupled with a forecast of relatively flat growth for FY 2024 and a decline in net income, makes the stock less attractive at its current trading price.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risk

The furnishing industry is very sensitive to economic fluctuations, which we can still see today. Although Arhaus targets high-income customers, the downtrend in demand still impacts its business. Furthermore, the company is investing in long-term growth, impacting short-term profitability. Another aspect to consider is supplier dependence on customer demand fulfilment, as delays or shortages can negatively affect the business. The industry’s competitive nature, marked by larger competitors with greater resources and the stock’s recent pricing volatility, increases the risk for investors.

Final thoughts

Arhaus has proved to be a rewarding stock to hold over the last year. Despite a challenging environment and a slowdown in FY2023, Arhaus has continued on its omni-channel growth strategy. However, the company is projecting single-digit revenue growth for FY2024 and an expected decline in the bottom line. The stock’s price momentum and a less attractive price-to-earnings ratio than my prior articles make this stock less appealing at the current price point. Therefore, I am revising my rating from bullish to a hold.