Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fifth Third Bancorp: Expensive For The Right Reasons

Apr. 24, 2024 3:43 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock
Konstantin Arestov profile picture
Konstantin Arestov
61 Followers

Summary

  • Fifth Third Bancorp remains exposed to high-growth regions of the country.
  • FITB’s exposure to CRE and office loans in particular remains among the lowest in the sector.
  • Higher-for-longer rates to benefit banks with strong balance sheets like FITB.
  • FITB stock still less expensive than other high-growth bank stocks such as KEY and PNC.
Вход в Пятый Третий Центр - 222 Саут Риверсайд Плаза в Чикаго, США

EleSi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been one of the best-performing regional banks, with its share price rising by 35.07% over the past year compared to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) which rose by 12.8% over the

This article was written by

Konstantin Arestov profile picture
Konstantin Arestov
61 Followers
Economist with 10-year experience doing sell-side research on euro-area and emerging market economies. My credo is that doing your homework is essential when investing and seeing as many viewpoints as possible can only help you make better investment decisions. I hope I can do my part to guide you through the markets!I have passed the CFA Level 3 exam. I have a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Disclaimer: I DO NOT provide financial advice. All opinions expressed on financial instruments are my own and may not be suited for your specific financial goals, risk tolerance or circumstances. Perform your own due diligence and invest at your own risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FITB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FITB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FITB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News