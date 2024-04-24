EleSi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been one of the best-performing regional banks, with its share price rising by 35.07% over the past year compared to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) which rose by 12.8% over the same period. As a result, FITB trades at 11.16 forward earnings, according to Seeking Alpha’s forward EPS estimate, which is slightly above the sector median of 10.23. I argue that FITB’s outperformance has been well-deserved due to robust growth prospects coupled with its solid balance sheet with sector-leading low exposure to commercial real estate.

The last time I covered the stock in March 2023, I determined that FITB has been undeservedly impacted by the Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse as it does not hide losses on its securities portfolio through HTM classification, while at the same time it has relatively low share of uninsured deposits compared to peers. This time I reaffirm my buy rating on the stock, however, with the caveat that gains are likely to accrue in the long term rather than the short term like it happened in the aftermath of last year’s banking crisis. I think FITB will continue to outperform peers as it keeps winning clients in the fast-growing Southeast region of the country.

Company profile

Fifth Third Bank is an Ohio-based bank which is second in deposit share in the Midwest and sixth in the Southeast. The bank operates some 1,088 bank branches, which ranks it 8th in the US, excluding investment banks. The bank has been led by CEO Tim Spence since Jul 2022 who has spearheaded the bank’s digital transformation efforts, including the acquisitions of fintech companies Provide and Dividend Finance. Fifth Third Bank continues to gain recognition for its customer service, after it was recently named the number 1 bank for Retail Banking Experience in Florida by J.D. Power. The bank was placed on its Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 list last year largely thanks to its Fifth Third Momentum everyday banking solution, which puts it in good position to compete as a digital bank.

FITB compared to peers (Seeking Alpha, company reports)

Earnings surprise on the upside in Q1, net interest margin might have bottomed

FITB posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.76, which came higher by $0.04 compared to estimates, the bank reported on April 19. Moreover, the bank reported $0.7 GAAP EPS, which included the impact of the Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) settlement litigation charges and the additional FDIC special assessment. Forward earnings are estimated at $3.24 in 2024, according to some 17 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha. Return of equity (TTM) remains rather high among regional lenders at 13.01% and 11.3% in Q4 alone.

Net interest income fell by 9% y/y to $1.39bn in Q1 2024 largely on the back of interest expense which rose by 76% y/y to $1.22bn in Q1 2024 and exceeded growth in interest income by 18% y/y to $2.6bn. Similar to most other banks, the bank had to pay higher rates on deposits in other to compete with other banks and higher-yielding investment products. In addition, the bank was hit by a shift from demand to interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin fell by 43bps y/y to 2.86% in 2024. However, there were some tentative signs that the net interest margin might have bottomed in Q1 given that it rose by 1bps compared to Q4 2023. Interest-bearing deposit costs were well-contained, and they managed to increase by only 1bp compared to 4Q23 despite the fact that the company managed to attract significant amount of new deposits in Q1. CEO Tim Spence explained in the earnings call from April 19 that the bank has been able to grow market share in the Southeast without having to reprice existing relationships due to strong growth in the Momentum banking product, which is a non-interest bearing deposit product.

With the Federal Reserve expected to maintain interest rates higher-for-longer in 2024, NII is likely to remain under pressure as the bank will have to eventually reprice deposits. Still, FITB maintained its earlier forecast for net interest income to decrease by 2% to 4% in 2024, but at the same time it predicts that it has passed the NIM trough. The bank will have stability in its NII outlook even with zero rate cuts in 2024, CFO Bryan Preston said in the latest earnings call.

Looking at non-interest income, it increased by 2% y/y to $710mn in Q1 largely on the back of wealth and asset management revenues which rose by 10% y/y to $161mn and service charges on deposits which rose by 10% y/y to $151mn in Q1. Non-interest income is projected to grow by 1%-2% in 2024 and should partially offset the slight decline expected in NII.

Robust growth prospects driven by expansion in Southeast

FITB aims to grow in the Southeast region of the country where it has opened more than a 100 branches over the past 5 years and manages around $31bn of deposits, or 18% of its total deposits as of end-2023. The bank plans to continue to invest heavily into the Southeast and aims to increase the share of its branches located in the Southeast to 45% by 2028 from 31% in Q1 2024 and 20% in Q3 2018.

The Southeast region is poised to remain one of the primary growth regions in the country, aided by strong net migration and low tax rates. For instance, a recent report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta showed that consumption demand increased by 0.9pps faster in the 2019-2022 post-pandemic period in the Southeast compared to the rest of the country and is likely to maintain its momentum if the region manages to overcome challenges in labour supply constraints and infrastructure limitations.

Importantly, Fifth Third Bank has been able to translate its exposure to the Southeast to an increase in average deposits, which grew by 4.7% y/y in Q1. This is a significantly better result than other large commercial banks, who saw deposits contract by 1%, according to data provided by FITB. In comparison, TFC’s average deposits contracted by 4.7% y/y in Q1, while U.S. Bancorp (USB) saw a 6.0% y/y drop in average deposits. I think FITB will continue to sustain strong momentum in deposit growth as a result of its excellent customer satisfaction results, as evidenced by the award given by J.D. Power. That said, FITB expects that average core deposits will grow at a slower pace by 2%-3% in 2024 compared to 5% in 2023.

Despite the large investment in the Southeast, the banks’ adjusted efficiency ratio remains at 61.6%, which is basically in the middle of the pack compared to most other peers. Thus, FITB has avoided the problem of overextending its branch network, which could have led to a deterioration in the efficiency metric.

Average loan balances fell by 4.4% y/y and by 1.3% q/q in Q4, but the bank still saw solid middle-market loan growth in some markets, aided by the stronger investment per capita in the Midwest and Southeast regions.

Deposit growth and expansion in Southeast (FITB's earnings presentation Q1 2024)

Healthy balance sheet underpinned by low CRE exposure and high coverage ratio

One of the biggest strengths of FITB remains its balance sheet quality, as the bank has one of the lowest exposures to the problematic commercial real estate (CRE) sector. Only 9.3% of FITB’s total loans were CRE, while the share of the worst-performing office CRE is just 1.1%. In comparison, some other regional lenders such as M&T Bank (MTB) have a 24.2% CRE share and 3.4% office CRE share, making it much more exposed to potential extended downturn in the CRE space. In addition, FITB’s core markets such as the Midwest and the Southeast are known to have lower office vacancy rates than the East and West coasts, where FITB does not operate.

FITB’s CRE loans to Tier 1 capital remains low at just 57.2%, which is better than its peers. For instance, MTB has CRE loans to Tier 1 capital equal to 169%, while Citizens Financial Group (CFG) has 142% ratio. Only Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and PNC Financial Services (PNC) have CRE to Tier 1 capital ratios lower than 100% among 9 peers presented in the table above.

FITB maintained a high coverage ratio (allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans) standing at 349% in Q1 compared to 383% in Q4 2023. The allowance for credit losses stood at 2.12% of total loans in Q1, remaining unchanged from Q4. At the same time, non-performing loans ticked higher to 0.61% of total loans in Q1 from 0.55% in Q4. In addition, the net charge off ratio deteriorated to 0.38% from 0.32% in Q4, but the bank had zero CRE charge-offs during the quarter. Overall, the recent pick-up in non-performing loans and charge-offs is reflective of the financial difficulties many borrowers face due to high-interest rates.

CRE exposure (FITB's earnings presentation Q1 2024)

FITB more expensive than peers due to better fundamentals

One of the biggest reasons not to invest in FITB is the fact that it is relatively expensive compared to peers, as it trades at 10.24 TTM earnings and 11.16 forward earnings. This is more expensive than other regional banks such as Regions Financial (RF) which trades at 9.68 forward earnings and U.S. Bancorp which has 10.53 forward P/E. In addition, the price to tangible book value remains unfavourable as FITB’s shares are priced at 2.08 times tangible book value, which is higher than any of the 9 regional banks tracked by me. This mainly reflects FITB’s relatively large goodwill asset worth $4.9bn as of end-March. On the positive side, FITB still has a strong CET1 capital ratio at 10.44%, which is slightly better than the peer average.

That said, I think a strong balance sheet will remain the most important quality for regional banks in 2024 as the Fed is expected to delay the timing of its policy pivot which will continue to put pressure on weaker banks with high exposure to CRE. Given that FITB remains one of the best-performing banks in terms of CRE exposure, I think it is likely to continue to maintain a price premium.

In addition, FITB’s strong growth prospects make it somewhat of a growth stock with a PEG ratio of 0.65, when using Seeking Alpha’s long-term consensus growth estimate. Among peer banks that are also projected to grow strongly in the future such as KeyCorp (KEY) and PNC Financial Services, which have PEG ratios of 0.64 and 0.4, respectively, FITB has better forward P/E and lower exposure to CRE which make it the superior pick, in my view. In addition, neither PNC, nor KEY has been able to achieve the same deposit growth as FITB over the past year.

Meanwhile, FITB’s forward dividend yield remains relatively low compared to peers at just 3.86% as some regional lenders such as RF, KEY and TFC offer dividend yield in excess of 5%. However, FITB’s offers very good dividend safety, in my view, as its dividend has grown for the past 13 years and its 5-year dividend growth rate remains strong at 11.52%. In addition, FITB is bound to start paying higher dividend once its ongoing expansion efforts in the Southeast conclude. In addition, it is in good position to resume share buybacks in the near future.

Main downside risk relates to a potential CRE crash

The main downside risk for the stock relates to a potential CRE crash that affects the entire regional banking space. I don’t think that such crisis will start at FITB due to its very low CRE exposure and conservative approach to CRE lending, but FITB will be dragged down like all regional banks in such crisis. As seen after the Silicon Valley Bank debacle last year, virtually all banks took a valuation hit due to the broader uncertainty that started with SVB. If one looks at the longer-term, however, FITB will likely emerge stronger from such crisis given its relatively stronger balance sheet quality.

The million-dollar question remains the timing of the Fed pivot and at what level interest rates will stabilize in 2025. If interest rates remain higher for longer, this will put pressure on regional banks’ net interest income as deposit repricing will continue, and, at the same time concerns about asset quality will be exacerbated. I think FITB remains well-positioned to tackle those challenges, but still, its stock could be headed for rough times over the next 6 to 12 months. That said, concerns about a potential CRE crash might also be overblown, as most regional banks have had pretty boring 12 months since SVB’s collapse despite the high-interest rate environment.

Conclusion

I believe FITB remains a good stock to buy and hold over the next 2-3 years. In addition, I think some exposure to regional banks is warranted as a potential monetary policy easing by the Fed will improve the prospects for regional lenders as they underperformed the broader market during the latest monetary tightening episode. Even through bank stocks are inherently riskier than most other stocks, I think FITB’s strong asset quality and robust growth prospects make it one of the best regional banks to own. The relatively expensive valuation remains a minus, but I think that one should buy the most solid and well-managed regional banks at the present moment, while regional banks as a whole remain on the back foot.